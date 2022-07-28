Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

July 26, 1922

100 years ago

On August 2nd, the LaCrosse and Southeastern Railway Company will give special train service and reduced rates from Viroqua to LaCrosse and return, on accounts of Ringling Bros. & Barnum Bailey Circus. Round Trip rate $2.00.

Train leaves Viroqua at 7:15 A.M. and return train leaves LaCrosse at 5:30 P.M.

Everybody should see this world’s largest circus. A.H. MUELLER, G.P.A.

Notice of final determination on assessment for paving East Decker St. from Main St. to east line of Wisconsin Ave., from East Decker St. to north side of Railroad Ave. Railroad Ave. to C.M. & St. P. right of way.

The big downpour July 9th has been followed by gentle rains, warm days and cool nights. It is ideal growing weather for tobacco. This week opened with sunshine and light breeze, making the conditions for work in the fields exceptionally fine. The stand is equal to the best that Wisconsin fields ever presented at this time of the year.

One Week Only!

13 lbs. Granulated sugar $1.00; White Navy Beans, per lb. 10c; 6 Bars White Luna Soap .25c; 6 lb. can Roast Beef .75c; 30c Lemon Gem Cookies at, per lb. 20c; North Sea Red Alaska Salmon, per can .28c; 4 lbs. good Peaberruy Coffee .98c; Red Rose Peas, per can .10c; 10 lb.pail Corn Syrup .50c; Large can Armour’s Pork and Beans .25c. A Dish free with 21 lbs. Good Luck Coffee. JOHNSON BROS.

Pilot the trained horse who appears at the Temple Theatre Monday and Tuesday evenings is a beautiful animal and a fine actor.

Co. A. 107th Engineers, Viroqua’s local National Guard Unit, goes to camp Douglas Next Monday morning to spend two weeks in training….

The Vernon County Censor

July 24, 1947

75 years ago

V.R. Schaefer, Vernon County Chairman of the Wisconsin Advisory Committee, U. S. Savings Bonds Division, has been advised that during the first six months of 1947 sales of E, F and G savings bonds in Vernon County amounted to $1,000,477 and the objective for 1947 was $1,117,000. This means that in the first six months sales in Vernon County were 80.6 percent of the year’s goal. Vernon County stands in first place in the state in the percent of objective.

The Sons of Norway Lodges of Coon Valley, Westby, Viroqua and LaCrosse will hold a joint picnic at the Vernon County Park on July 27. Everyone bring your own lunch and dishes. Coffee will be served free. If you like cream in your coffee, bring it yourself. There will be a program starting at 1:30 with Editor Carl G. O. Hanson of Minneapolis as speaker. Music will be furnished by the Normanna Male Chorus of LaCrosse. There will be a ball game between Coon Valley and South Ridge at 3pm. Everyone is cordially invited. Judge Neprud is in charge of the weather and Orvind Froseth of LaCrosse in charge of the music

Barney Haugen and Reuben Hanson extend their thanks to the community on the occasion of their first anniversary. The Oriole Café has become a very well-patronized eating place under their management, and we wish them many more returns of the day..

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

July 27, 1972

50 years ago

In seven hours Monday, 393 electors of the Viroqua Area School district returned all 3 incumbents

August 15th is the date the Kickapoo Valley Medical Clinic is to be open, and the staff to be hired next week.

Western Wisconsin Technical Institute:

Free Tuition for Wisconsin and Minnesota students*

*Note, All full-time programs with openings tuition-free for all residents of Wisconsin where similar programs are not offered or are filled to capacity, and for neighboring Minnesota residents under new reciprocity agreement of 1972.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

July 24, 1997

25 years ago

Marv Nelson Realty celebrates a milestone. They would like to thank everyone who has contributed to making Viroqua a good place to live and work for the past 25 years.

Motorcyclists suffered an extraordinarily high number of traffic fatalities last month. At least 13 motorcyclists died in traffic crashes the month of June, accounting for about 20% of all people killed on the state’s highways. They were one-fifth of June traffic fatalities.

Volunteers were busy removing tile from the front of the Temple Theatre in Viroqua, as they prepare for the addition of a new marble facade to be donated by Krause Monument of Viroqua.

A nurse practitioner has joined the staff of the Kickapoo Valley Medical Clinic in Soldiers Grove. Lisa Wenzel is ready to help residents with prenatal care, general physical exams, as well as individuals with acute or chronic illness. Wenzel is married and the mother of three boys who attend Kickapoo Elementary School. Her husband, Michael, works in Richland Center as a computer programmer.

Three area teachers earned their master’s degrees from Viterbo College during commencement exercises on July 11. Greg Koelker of Stoddard earned his master of arts degree in education. Todd Ihrcke of Westby received his master’s in education. Roxanne Schmitz of Norwalk also received her master of arts degree in education.

Boscobel’s Civil War Weekend, Muskets and Memories, a living history event, is slated for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 1-3 in the Kronshage Park. The park is located in the southeast corner of the city, adjacent to Boscobel Cemetery.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

July 26, 2012

10 years ago

Katelyn Fauske will be crowned the 2012-2013 Fairest of the Fair at the Ferris Wheel Breakfast, Saturday, July 28. Fauske will be the 42nd Fairest of the Fair for Vernon County Fair. Her parents are Matt and Shelly Fauske and her sponsor is Embroidery and More of Westby. She is a Westby High School graduate and currently is in her second year of college at Fox Valley Technical School.

The Vernon County Agricultural Society announced this week the recently-built commercial building on the fairgrounds in Viroqua has been named for Vernon Memorial Healthcare. The commercial building will be known as the Vernon Memorial Healthcare Expo Center. The agricultural society, which oversees all aspects of the fairgrounds, did not divulge the amount of the donation that Vernon Memorial Healthcare made for the naming rights.

The Viroqua Lions and Viroqua Lionettes donated money to local food pantries. The Lions gave $500 to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Food Pantry and $500 to the Bethel Butikk Food Pantry in Westby. The Lionettes also donated $500 to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Food Pantry in Viroqua. Money raised in the community by both clubs is given back to the community in this manner.

Dairy Queen is once again showing its commitment to area children by sponsoring the seventh annual Miracle Treat Day on Thursday, July 26. For every Blizzard treat sold that day, Dairy Queen will donate $1 or more to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. In addition, for the first time, your Facebook RSVP to Miracle Treat Day will also be matched with a $1 donation to the cause up to $50,000.