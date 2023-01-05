Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

Jan. 3, 1923

100 years ago

No formal ceremony or official pomp marked the taking of office by Vernon county’s new officers on Tuesday. Miss Luna Gosling is the new register of deeds, Alex Skolos, sheriff, and J.A. Moen district attorney.

One rack of ladies’ dresses, suits, coats and skirts, your choice on the rack at $5.00 until Saturday night only. H. E. Rogers in Masonic Temple Building.

The new Tewalt school will be dedicated on Friday, January 12….The Tewalt school is one of the finest buildings of its class in the state – up to the minute in heating, lighting and ventilation.

Report of County Health Nurse

I herewith submit for your consideration the first report of Public Health Work for Vernon county. It covers a period from January 1, 1922 to November 1, 1922….It is necessary for a county nurse during the first year of her work in a county to expend a fair amount of time and money for publicity and advertising purposes….The work is largely educational, as health education is the primary principal on which public health work is established….Schools visited, 72, schoolrooms 115, No. pupils enrolled 2971, No. pupils inspected 2623, No. of pupils with defects 2530, No. of pupils excluded from school 40, No. notices to parents 2490, No. of talks to pupils 105, No. of talks to parents 59, No. of parents attending school and watching school inspection 372, No. of demonstrations 7, No. of home calls 58. Every township has been visited although every school in each township has not yet been visited. PALMA H. GRAHN, R.N.

The Vernon County Censor

Jan. 1, 1948

75 years ago

The Vernon County veterans are to hold a rally January 5 in the Westby Legion home. The purpose is to see if veterans are able to cooperate as they did while in service. There is no doubt many veterans are not getting proper attention, medical or otherwise, and that better laws should and can be passed if the veteran will voice his experiences, needs and opinions. They were comrades in war and must be comrades in peace in order to make sure their heritage is maintained.

In an interview with acting postmaster Otis M. Rude, it was learned here Tuesday that the Viroqua post office had the largest holiday business in the history of the institution. Rude said that cancellations last year totaled 5,316 on December 22, and this year soared to 18,373 for the corresponding day.

Dancing, refreshments and all the trimmings are being promised members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and its Auxiliary for the New Year’s Eve watch party, which will be open to members and their escorts at the VFW club home. A similar gala party will be held in the American Legion hall for members and their escorts for an evening of fun, dancing and refreshments. The Temple theatre will have a special show and a gala party to follow. The Odd Fellows are also entertaining members and invited guests at their annual New Years Eve celebration of dancing to old time and new music. In addition to these larger social affairs, many festivities for the welcoming of the New Year are planned by residents who will hold open house for smaller groups of relatives and friends.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

Jan. 4, 1973

50 years ago

Shawn Snodgrass was born at 2:23 a.m. Tuesday. Vernon Memorial Hospital’s New Year’s Baby. He’s the son of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Snodgrass, La Crosse.

Viroqua Jaycees gave $150 to the youth hockey program in Viroqua last week as their first money from the newspaper collection program.

Fourteen skiers from Snowflake Junior Ski Club spent four days at a training camp for skiers last week in Iola.

Viroqua Super Valu: Texas Red 96 size Grapefruit 10 for 79 cents; Orange Juice 5 6 oz can $1

Obituaries: Mrs. Henry (Eva) Higgins (75) Liberty Pole; Steven Fischer (69) Viroqua; George Nasseth (63) La Crosse; Clarence Hall (81) Viroqua Township; Arlana McKittrick (24) formerly of Viola; Gertrude Seymour (74) Vernon County; Mrs. Anna Bekkum (100) formerly of Westby.

The Vernon County

Broadcaster

Jan. 1, 1998

25 years ago

Calvin Marx, a former Viroqua businessman, has donated stock valued at almost $30,000 to the Vernon County Historical Society. Mr. Marx was involved with the Historical Society from its beginnings and helped establish the mission statement to preserve our local history for future generations.

Worthy Matron Phyllis Eklov and Worthy Patron Marlowe Nelson of the Viroqua #35 Order of Eastern Star delivered stuffed animals for needy and abused children to Sheriff Geoffrey Banta of the Vernon County Sheriff's Department, David Vosseteig of The Salvation Army and to the North Crawford Rescue Squad.

The 1998 Snowflake Junior Ski Jumping Tournament will be held on Jan. 10, at the Snowflake Ski Club in Timber Coulee starting at 1 p.m. A field of over 100 young flyers from around the Midwest is expected. The Tournament is open to spectators and admission is free.

Mike Peplinski, an avid curler, and his team (Team USA) qualified to represent the United States at the Winter Olympics in Japan. Mike, originally from Galesville, is married to Michelle Brendel, the daughter of Betty and Bill Brendel of Viroqua. The couple currently reside in Eau Claire, where Michelle teaches middle school. Mike teaches middle school in nearby Alma. They have one son, Jaran.

Ethel Lerum's childhood Christmas in Copper Creek Valley always involved lutefisk. They had lutefisk and lefse for Christmas Eve supper. "We had to buy it a week before we were going to use it as it had to be soaked a long time to get the lye out of it. It came flat and hard as a rock. Back then it came by boat and the lye kept it good for the long trip."

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Jan. 3, 2013

10 years ago

Generous local residents and the hard work of the volunteers helped the Salvation Army raise $16,540 in Vernon County this holiday season.

Coon Valley knitters continue to make and donate knit and crocheted caps to the Vernon Memorial Healthcare Birthing Center. The caps are given to each new born at VMH. The group meets every Tuesday at the Coon Valley Library and welcomes beginners interested in learning their craft. Members of the group are Betty Nelson, Lillian Jothen, Rachel Berg, Judy Gates, Jeanne Berg, Linda Clausen, Pauline Moilien, Romaine Nelson, Christine Homstad and Karen Bernau. The group which has been knitting together for close to 10 years, has also knit items for Toys for Tots, made prayer shawls, coffee cup muffs and scarves for the last year’s Super Bowl volunteers.

Katherine Larson, daughter of Kevin and Julie Larson, Viroqua, and Kaitlyn Bringe, daughter of Armand and Mary Jo Bringe, Viroqua, attended the 91st National 4-H Congress in Atlanta, Ga., recently. National 4-H Congress is the flagship event of the 4-H program. The Congress provides youth, ages 14-19, a quality, educational, and cross-cultural experience that exceeds what any state independently provides.

Viroqua’s Bill Marohl was honored at the International Association of Fair and Expositions (IAFE) 122nd Annual Convention with a Heritage Award in the field of fair management. Marohl’s award was announced during the Vernon County Agricultural Society’s annual meeting at the Nordic Lanes, Westby, Dec. 8.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Dec. 27, 2012

10 years ago

Cashton will officially become the fourth member of the Hidden Valley Municipal Court in January 2013. The court currently includes the cities of Viroqua and Westby and the Village of La Farge.

Vernon County’s Land and Water Conservation Committee approved the final design plans to restore the Yttri-Primmer dam, recently. The plans were made by NRCS (Natural Resource Conservation Service), for the Yttri-Primmer dam, which is also known as Bad Axe No.17. The plan will restore the dam to its original state. The dam is located three miles east of Viroqua on Hwy. 56.

Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears reports the recent purchase of 20 AED (automated external defibrillator) units for placement in all patrol vehicles. The Sheriff’s Department was awarded a grant for approximately one-third of the total necessary funds and the remaining match for the project came from the following generous donors: VMH, Gundersen Lutheran Healthcare, Tri-State Ambulance Services and Chuck and Kathie Stelzner. The total project was approximately $31,000 and because of these donors and the grant, there is no cost to the citizens of Vernon County.

Ashley Keenan and Wyatt Oldham have been named Viroqua Area Rotary Club seniors of the Month for December. Ashley is the daughter of Wayne and Shelley Keenan. Wyatt is the son of Greg and Teresa Oldham.