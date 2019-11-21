The Vernon County Censor
Nov. 19, 1919
100 years ago
Board members were entertained at the palatial new training school by the faculty and students, affording opportunity for the county fathers to see just what was produced by the building committee which had the whole project in hand.
One of the most important and very commendable things that the board has so far done is to appropriate a sum sufficient to liquidate the indebtedness of the Vernon County Agricultural Society grounds, $6,000….This contribution will square indebtedness of the society and leave a balance of about $1,500 for improvement on grounds, after the funds due from the state are received.
Always obliging to their trade, Sweger & Fleming drove 140 miles into Minnesota to get honey for their customers, the local supply being exhausted.
The Ford garage people tell that they have broken the record for machine sales in winter season. Within the past the days they took orders for twenty-two autos, mostly touring cars, and they expect to have them on hand for delivery within a fortnight.
E.P. Kellogg of Kickapoo Center, was with town folks for an hour, yesterday. He reports manufacturing of a large quantity of sorghum sirup [sic] this season, which is a welcome commodity in the market of limited sweets.
C.M. Clark received and has installed the plate glass in the front of his mammoth garage. Interior finishings are delayed by cold wave, especially the concrete.
Jack Johnson and Orbin Anderson departed for Detroit, Michigan, to drive home a couple of Dodge automobiles.
New red and navy flannel middys at M.J. Felix’.
Nov. 23, 1944
75 years ago
The Viroqua High School junior class will present “Janie” December 7 at 8 p.m. in the high school auditorium. The cast includes Arthur Jacobson, Leone Volden, Jo Ann Johnson, Glenn Boggs, Robert Reed, Mary Lou Cox, Ronald Harris, Betty Hornby, Peggy Groves, Bernice Wheeler, Kenneth Schulz, Ruth Johnson, Arlene Middleton, Armin Thompson, Harlan Seymour, LaVern Hulsether, Charles Krause, Randall Thome, Alvin Tornbloom.
All Vernon County War Fund drive workers will feel a glow of pride over the report of treasurer Paul A. Dahl, which shows that Vernon County has exceeded its $10,000 quota. As of Saturday night, Nov. 18, Treasurer Dahl had received $10,333.74.
W.J. Schallock, county superintendent of schools, gave his annual report for the year ending June 30, 1944. Among other statements, Mr. Schallock said “There is one school in the county with three pupils, and another with four. Enrollment in schools is the cause of the high per-capita cost of education.” Vernon County is divided into 150 school districts. Only four counties in the state have more school districts than Vernon County. Only eight counties in Wisconsin, including Milwaukee and Dane, have a larger number of teachers in their school program.
Nov. 20, 1969
50 years ago
Vernon County is assessing municipalities about $1,173,000 this year according to figures announced Tuesday by Roger Novy, County Clerk. Of that amount only $1,030,407 is the real County tax levy…. and even $220,167 of that is for state special charges (Vernonites in state hospitals and correctional institutions, etc.) These taxes are apportioned around the County by municipalities’ equalized evaluations.
Deaths: Melvin Larson, 66; Mary M. (Buzby) Braddock, 89; Selmar Cornelius Orvald, 74; Ida B. (Newlun) Mossholder, 87; Mons Thorkildsen, 85; Harry Wilbert McClurg, 76; Clara (Lenser) Johnson, 76; Martha (Midtlien) Emilson, 80; Elsie (De Young) Ames, 61.
Fresh Wisconsin cranberries are for sale at 59¢ for a 2 lb. cello bag at Super Valu. “Oh so good Table Rite” Tom Turkey is 35¢⁄lb. in the 20 to 24 lbs. size at IGA.
No overnight parking on the streets in the City of Viroqua, except one block west of Main on Court Street, for the purpose of snow removal beginning on Monday, December 1, 1969 per Viroqua Police Department.
The Vernon County Teachers College chorus presented a number of George M. Cohen songs November 13 at the County Home. Dr. Thomas Arnette led the chorus in “Harrigan”, “So Long, Mary”, “Yankee Doodle”, “Mary is a Grand Old Name”, “It is a Grand Old Flag” and “Beautiful Wisconsin”, among other tunes. Members are now rehearsing their Christmas caroling numbers.
Nov. 23, 1994
25 years ago
Thomas Jacobson, the Vernon County Coroner, resigned last week because the county board cut $15,000 from his proposed 1995 budget. Jacobson felt with inadequate funding, he could not do his job responsibly. Jacobson had served as coroner for 10 years and deputy coroner for 10 years before that. His resignation was sent to Gov. Tommy Thompson who was responsible for naming the new coroner.
The Stoddard Village Clerk, Barbara Mysliwiec, ruled that the recall petitions filed against the Village President and two Village Trustees lacked enough valid signatures to force the recall election to occur.
She also ruled that one of the trustees could not be recalled because he had not served on the village board for a year when the recall petition had been filed. Recall advocates planned to amend the petitions with addition valid signatures. If the issue still could not be resolved, the State Election Board would step in.
After the recent conflict concerning the county human resources coordinator, the Vernon County Board reacted negatively to comments made at the board meeting by Ron Hunter who was the coordinator. Even though the board reinstated the position, Hunter called some of the board members and the County Clerk as “the enemy.” He also called the clerk’s office as political which turned out was not true.
Todd Widner of Viroqua was charged with fleeing an officer because he failed to pull over for a squad car which had its siren and blinking lights on. He was also charged with bail jumping since he had been out on a signature bond for an earlier arrest with the condition that he did not commit another crime. He faced up to two years and nine months for both crimes.
Steve Skrede was named firefighter of the year by the Viroqua Fire Department. Skrede was a five year veteran and had answered 105 calls during the past year.
Nov. 26, 2009
10 years ago
Viroqua’s Bill Fieck harvested a 20 ½ inch wide, 12 point buck.
Recently selected Snowflake Ski Club royalty are Queen- Dani Nelson, First Attendant- Casey Brye and Second Attendant- Katelyn Sherpe.
Joe Beckstrand was Carroll College’s leading rusher in football in 2009.
The Vernon County Agricultural Society received a gift of money collected at the Hornby family reunion to be used for the new commercial building.
Premier Meats gave tours of its newly built facility.
Roast Magazine named Kickapoo Coffee of Viroqua as the nation’s 2010 Roaster of the Year.
