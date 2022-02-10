Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

Feb. 8, 1922

100 years ago

CASHTON RECORDS—Miss Annie Eichenberger recently resigned her position as county nurse. Her place was taken by Miss Hazel Sawyer, formerly County Red Cross Nurse.

At nine o’clock Wednesday morning, February 1st, Elenore Mattison, only daughter of Mrs. Signer Mattison, died of tuberculosis at the tender age of three years, eight months and fourteen days.

WESTBY TIMESES – The little hamlet of Valley was the scene of a fire a week ago last Sunday. The residence of John Eastman was totally destroyed by fire. This is the second loss Mr. Eastman has sustained from fire within a short time. Early in December he lost his store building and contents by fire.

FRANKLIN, Stump Ridge, February 7 – The shortest month of the year is with us again, and everyone is enjoying its fine weather.

The tobacco buyers have not been very active throughout this part of the country. Nearly all of this season’s weed has remained unsold as yet.

Plastering of the Theatre building is now complete and plastering of the upper story of the temple is well underway. Workmen are now engaged in placing the steel partitions in the upper story.

Barber’s New Price List

Effective at All Barber Shops in Viroqua On and After Saturday, Feb. 11th. Hair Cut 40c; Shave 20c; Hair Tonic 20c; Singing 25c; Shampoo 35c; Scalp Treatment 75c; Fitch Shampoo 75c; Olive Oil Shampoo 75c; Mange Treatment 75c; Face Massage 40c; Razor Honing 50c.

The auto laws will be more strictly enforced in 1922 than heretofore. Get your new plates, watch your lights, close your cut-out in cities, keep your speed within the law, and pay attention to parking and traffic laws in the city of Viroqua and elsewhere.

The Vernon County Censor

Feb. 6, 1947

75 years ago

The present winter has been one of exceptional mildness – up to Wednesday of last week. What has happened since was to be expected, according to the law of averages – and the blizzard of last Wednesday and Thursday goes into the records as one of the worst storms ever experienced in Vernon county. The fall of sixteen inches of snow and the gale, which reached forty miles an hour at times, didn’t leave any of it where it should have fallen, but piled it up in huge drifts that plugged shut every road in Vernon county, and gave the highway department one of the hardest jobs of recent years.

The Westby Snow Flake Ski Club, with all its skiers back from the service, has been revived and this winter’s meet promises to be one of the most outstanding ever held. Berger Arneson, famous Norwegian skier, who flew by plane to Chicago about three weeks ago, direct from Norway, will compete with outstanding skiers of the middlewest at Seas Brach Hill, four miles south of Westby.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

Feb. 10, 1972

50 years ago

Congressman Vernon Thomson Wednesday announced a $111,400 grant to the Wisconsin Coulee Region CAP, in Westby.

Dairyland Power Cooperative is looking at the Genoa site for its next steam generating plant, possibly 9 year away from now.

Roberta Stewart, junior at Westby High School, has entered her three-piece fake fur ensemble in the Fake Fur Contest sponsored by “What’s New in Home Economics” and has been notified that her outfit will be sent to New York for final Judging.

The Viroqua High School girls gymnastics defeated Prairie du Chien last week 51-28 with 5 firsts.

Obituaries: Wilhelm Fjelstad (84); Theodore Thompson (76) Vernon County; Mrs. Edwil (Inga) Lerum (63) rural Viroqua; Ida McEntee (82) Bethel Lutheran Home; Paula Johanne Preus (92) Coon Prairie; Mrs. Swan (Bertha) Linden (87) Springville; Jesse Keith Fincher (77); Frank S. Willis (71) Coon Prairie; Mrs Elida Grimsrud (92) Stoddard.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Feb. 6, 1997

25 years ago

The 74th Annual Snowflake Ski Jumping Tournament is this Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 8 and 9, at Timber Coulee in Westby, Wisconsin.

The Viroqua High School Pep Band will be the featured performers at the Sunday, Feb. 23 La Crosse Bobcat’s basketball game. Proceeds from ticket sales go toward the VHS Band’s upcoming tour of New York City.

The Viroqua Blackhawk wrestlers journey to Wauzeka for a non-conference dual and the last match of the 1996-97 campaign. The Hawks came away with a slim 35-33 victory.

Shawn Miller of Viroqua placed third in the men’s left hand light class of the 1996-97 World Division II Open Wrist-wrestling championship held on Jan. 19 in Lodi, Wisconsin. There were 83 contestants from six states in the tournament. The top five winners in each class will move on to compete in the 1997-98 Miller World Invitational Championship on Dec. 6 and 7.

New stained glass windows are in production for Immanuel Lutheran Church in Viroqua. The windows were designed by glass artist and designer Denis R. Daniels. They are being constructed by Denis and his wife and co-artist, Janine, at their Woodland Glass Arts Studio south of Soldiers Grove. Immanuel Lutheran is the 13th church in the area that will display their work.

Rev. Luther Peterson, a native of Viroqua, was recognized with a Distinguished Service Award at a ceremony in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day in St. Paul, Minnesota. Peterson has been a pastor at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Minneapolis for over 15 years. He will be honored with a retirement party this weekend in St. Paul.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Feb. 9, 2012

10 years ago

Norskedalen Nature and Heritage Center is pleased to announce Christine Hall as the new executive director of the organization.

Eileen and Arnold Oliver celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary Feb. 7.

Vernon County’s Comprehensive Plan in the works for three years, was voted down by the Vernon County Board on Tuesday. The plan was defeated on a 17-9 vote.

The Snowflake Ski Jumping 89th Tournament event proves to be a major success. Organizers and volunteers worked hard in the weeks leading up to the event to provide a base of snow for the jump and keep the hill perfectly groomed. This was done despite unseasonal 40-degree temperatures leading up to the event. All the hard work paid off-big time.

After-School Movie (“Alvin and the Chipmunks Valentines’ Collection”) at McIntosh Memorial Library, 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.

Chili soup supper, Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Peace Lutheran Church, Readstown. Sponsored by the Readstown Area Historical Society.

Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Linda Zube, Denise Kirchoff and Nancy Bekkedal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0