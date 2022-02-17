Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

Feb. 15, 1922

100 years ago

The Vernon County Fair Association has just received the state aid, and the Censor is overjoyed to report that the association now has all debts paid and is $1591.28 to the good. This in spite of the fact that improvements of about $2,000.00 were made last year and the new steel poultry coops to the value of $300 purchased for next year.

NOTES ON HIGHWAY WORK

It will be good news to all that the committee has selected concrete as the material for the road south of Viroqua to the forks of No. 11 and 72….The new machine storage shed is completed. It is an 80x40 galvanized structure with string steel frame supporting a two-ton crane with large radius….The appropriation for its construction was $8000, and Commissioner Ristow has enough left out of this to construct the new blacksmith shop.

New auto trail and highway maps will be issued by the Wisconsin Highway Commission….The new maps will contain new features. Various types of surfacing will be shown in different colors….. The commission proposes to place markers at all streams, lakes, parks, springs and camp sites. In addition it proposes to place markers just outside of the corporate limits of every city and village giving the name and population of such city or village.

The first month of county nursing in history….Twenty-five school rooms have had physical inspections. The total enrollment was 687….The list of defects as found are: Defective teeth 3128; abnormal tonsils 290; sore eyes 5; defects of vision 143; nasal obstruction 69; pronounced enlargement of cervical glands (glands in neck) 47.

The Vernon County Censor

Feb. 13, 1947

75 years ago

LaVerne Hall, 4-H member of the Coon Prairie club and National Champion 4-H Boy is making a trip to Washington, D.C. this week. There he will join a group of master farmers to visit the President and places of interest. This trip was awarded by Firestone Tire & Rubber Co. LaVerne Hall and Burton Olson, both Westby farm boys and completing their careers as 4-H club members the same year, do it in a way that is possible only after years of untiring effort and service. LaVerne having been selected as National Champion 4-H Boy and Burton as first in the nation for outstanding work in the county for his efforts in urging the prevention of fire losses.

Viroqua merchants this week join in a salute to Scouting as the nation observes National Boy Scout Week. On an inside page of this edition, the principles of scouting are set forth in a tribute to the “men of tomorrow.” Viroqua, with two active Boy Scout troops, has always been a leader in the advancement of youth services.

A Westby couple, Mr. and Mrs. A.J. Logan, appeared Saturday night on radio’s “Truth or Consequences” program. In paying the “consequences” the couple became involved in a humorous tuba playing part of the program, and for participation received a recording of the broadcast and a radio. Mrs. Logan was awarded a $25 bond for popularity in the program.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

Feb. 17, 1972

50 years ago

Viroqua hosts the WIAA sectional wrestling tournament Friday evening and Saturday

Northern States Power will construct a new $155,000 substation on Railroad Avenue over the next couple of years as part of its improvement program for Viroqua.

Viroqua Blackhawks shook the feathers off the River Valley Blackhawks late in Friday’s game, and Viroqua takes the SWAL conference trophy.

We were glad to hear that the winners of the stripping contest in Westby were both from our area: Avis Olson winning in the women’s tobacco stripping and Alvin Christianson in the men’s stripping contest.

Obituaries: Roland R. Groom (34) Newton; Herman W. Austin (58) Viola.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Feb. 13, 1997

25 years ago

A weekend filled with seasonably warm temperatures, world-class skiers and throngs of spectators made the 1997 Snowflake Ski Jump in Westby a hit. This was also the first year for the Women’s National Competition at the Snowflake Ski Jump. Competitors leapt from the club’s K65 hill. United States Ski Team member Karla Keck won the women’s National Competition, jumping 59 meters.

Two area men died in a plane crash last week in Moriarty, New Mexico, roughly 40 miles east of Albuquerque. William Essenburg, 54, of Viroqua and Stephen O’Donnell, 48, of Viola were killed after their 1940s Aeronca single-engine plane went down less than a mile outside the small Moriarty Airport the evening of Feb. 4.

Col. Mark Lee and shuttle crew lifted off on schedule at precisely 3:55 a.m. Eastern Standard Time Tuesday morning. Lee and his six crew mates lifted off from Launch Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center Cape Canaveral, Florida, for NASA Space Shuttle mission STS-82. This mission is expected to last nine days, 21 hours and 34 minutes. The landing is scheduled for Feb. 21 at 1:30 p.m. at Kennedy Space Center.

The Viroqua girls Midget Hockey Team traveled to the Kettle Moraine Ice Arena in West Bend on Feb. 1 and 2 to participate in the 1997 Badger State games in the 19-and Under Division, and earned a silver medal. Also, Viroqua entered the WAHA Regional Tournament on Feb. 7-9, and won two games to qualify for Wisconsin’s first-ever girls state tournament which will be held on March 8 and 9 in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Feb. 16, 2012

10 years ago

Members of Viroqua’s Cub Scout Pack 9 made a contribution to the Vernon County K-9 Unit last week. Scouts and their leaders include Colton Fox, Zachary Fox, Joshua Frye, Cole Mayberry, Mason Thompson, Kyle Buros, Austin Underwood (den chief), Jasmine Mayberry (committee chair) and Chris Underwood (cub master) presented the donation to Vernon County Sheriff John Spears, who also helped the scouts complete their achievement on citizenship.

Orris Pedersen, secretary of the Viroqua Eagles Club and past president, presents a $2,000 check to Donna Nelson, manager of the hospice program at Vernon Memorial Healthcare. This donation will be used to purchase bereavement materials, equipment and supplies.

Thomas and Mary Bina will celebrate 71 years of marriage on Feb. 19. They moved to Viroqua in September 1946. They are blessed with nine children, six sons and three daughters, 23 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Ashleigh Swanson received her Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction at Emphoria State University in Emphoria, Kansas. She is a teacher in Emphoria. Swanson is the daughter of Debbie Swanson and the granddaughter of Richard and Arlene Reed.

Viroqua Co-op boys’ hockey team defeated Black River Falls, 8-1, on Friday, Feb. 7. Seniors playing their final home game were Tyler Trautsch, Brennan Fieck, Alex Vikemyr and John Sherry. Trautsch, Vikemyr and Sherry attend Viroqua High School. Fieck is a student at Westby High School.

Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Linda Zube, Denise Kirchoff and Nancy Bekkedal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0