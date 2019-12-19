Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
Dec. 17, 1919
100 years ago
Sleighing is excellent.
Dolls and toys at Towner’s.
Prepare to make good resolutions.
We are in the last half of the last month of the year.
From different sections of the county trapping or killing of timber prairie wolves are reported. Alex Gardner tells of the slaughter of three. He killed one on Thanksgiving day. He and Will Bohen two during last week on south Bad Ax, in Sterling and Franklin towns. The son of Ole Jackson caught one in a trap. Mr. Gardner and his companion used hounds for the work.
With almost no practice the newly organized town basket ball team met defeat at the hands of Westby town team on Saturday night. But the locals are in no sense down cast, but up and coming ready for the next game.
Hon. Henry Rentz was a business visitor to the Censor office on Saturday. He reported that the creamery company at Esofea has already cut and packed its supply of ice for the season. Precaution was pointed out by the experience of last season, when the gathering of supply of aqua pura was not possible because of mild weather all winter.
Geo. D. Dodge, who lives on Asbury ridge, has ten acres of fine young timber that fuel needers are welcome to cut and haul away free. All he asks is that the tips be piled.
Our enterprising Hillsboro neighbors completed a piece of public improvement that does credit to her as a municipality and a people. Thirty block of brick-paving laid at the cost of $68,575.80.
The Vernon County Censor
Dec. 21, 1944
75 years ago
The show is “on the house” and the treats are “on the city” here in Viroqua Friday afternoon, December 22, when all children in the area will be guests at the annual free Christmas matinee at the Temple Theatre.
From a letter from Everett B. Aspenson in France: We were on a little rest period last week and it was quite a help for our morale. I saw Bing Crosby and a couple of stars who go around with him and put on little shows for the fellows over here. Here is the way it happened: We were standing out in the field talking, two fellows and myself. Crosby drove up in a Command car, jumped out, and said “Hello fellows.” I knew him the minute I saw him. We talked to him a few minutes and he walked toward the stage. He is a swell fellow, typically American, always smiling, and doesn’t let anything bother him. He wore GI clothes, all but a loud necktie. Every time he came out to sing he opened his field jacket and started flashing his tie around. The last song he sang brought tears to everybody’s eyes, and that was “White Christmas.” He sure made me think of the good times back home and I could hardly keep from crying myself. I hope this finds you in the best of health and happiness. Keep your chin up and smile, even if you don’t feel like it.
The war isn’t over yet. In fact, it isn’t even won yet. While the Genrmans are pushing our armies back on the Western Front, Vernon County has failed to buy 25 percent of its quota for the sixth war bond. Now is the time to invest that extra cash in your boys and your government, and put Vernon County over the top.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster-Censor
Dec. 18, 1969
50 years ago
An estimated $2,500 was taken in merchandise at the Piggly Wiggly in Hillsboro Sunday afternoon, or before Monday at 8 a.m., when the theft was discovered. Sheriff DeVerne Hokland reported that the persons took 16 cases of brandy, 17 cases of whiskey, a case of scotch, 140 cartons of cigarettes and 108 packages of pantyhose.
Deaths: Julia L. (Geary) Engh, 75; Ella (Jothen) Larson, 89; Edward Bagstad, 73; Alma (Hagen) Johnson, 78; Clara (Bellow) Grubb, 87; Russell DeWitt, 62; Jorgen Anderson, 56; Florence (Hall) Samson, 67; Albert Amundson, 78; John Berg, 85; Alma (Spears) (Kellman) Johnson, 77.
A hospital architect and a consulting engineer will be called in to advise the City and Vernon Memorial Hospital on the sewer-clogging problem. It was pointed out that VMH might not be to blame for all the foreign material pulled from the sewer system on two occasions.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
Dec. 22, 1994
25 years ago
Viroqua residents will see a big increase in their sewer bills next month. The increase will be 20 to 35 percent and the billing will be monthly rather than quarterly. The increase for each resident will be based on usage. The higher the usage, the higher the increase. Very large users with commercial or industrial operations may see an increase as much as 54%.
The Nelson Agri-Center in Viroqua announced plans for its new full-service rental center to be opened next March. The areas that will have rental items include construction, gardening, household and entertainment. Staff members who will serve customers will receive extensive training and will be certified to explain each item and how it works. The decision to open this new center was based on an eight-month study of Agri-Center operations.
A new three-plex (three screen) cinema will be opening in Viroqua. The theater will be located in Vernon Square and will take space from the Do-It-Center hardware store which was downsizing. Construction was scheduled to begin in January pending state approval of the project.
In De Soto, Beth’s Deli and Grocery was sold to the Johnson family and renamed The Homestead Deli and Grocery. The Johnson family had lived most of their lives in De Soto so they were well known in the community. The new owners held an open house with food and door prizes.
Eugene “Bud” Bekkedal will retire as Viroqua’s city treasurer at the end of the year. Bekkedal had served in that position for 12 years. He will stay on as city assessor and building inspector. Bekkedal will also continue his community service on the Vernon Memorial Hospital Foundation and as Vice President of the Hospital Board.
The Viroqua Revitalization Association (VRA) will merge with the Viroqua Area Chamber of Commerce on January 1, 1995. The new name will be Viroqua Chamber – A Main Street City.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
Dec. 24, 2009
10 years ago
An investigation into striptease dancing at a rural De Soto tavern led to the arrest of one man and nine women for violating Vernon County’s pornographic performance ordinance.
A traveling Viroqua co-op gymnastics team won a Coulee Conference dual meet over West Salem/Aquinas
Floyd Burt was presented with a 60-year membership certificate for being a member of the Scottish Rite Masonic Fraternity.
Four sixth-grade students represented Viroqua Middle School at the Math 24 Competition in New Lisbon. This year’s winning team consisted of Kody Sloane, Jessica Schmidt, Zach Drake, and Peyton Ward.
