Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

Nov. 22, 1922

100 years ago

Robinson Brothers have sold their brick building and blacksmith shop to Victor Jacobson, taking in exchange Mr. Jacobson’s farm in Franklin town.

Sterley May has gone into partnership with Mr. Jacobson, and they have opened up a modern auto repair and blacksmith shop in the building purchased by Victor.

Patrons of the Temple Theatre enjoyed a rare treat Tuesday evening when George O. Stoffer of LaCrosse, industrial engineer and radio manufacturer, exhibited one of his outfits on the stage and demonstrated the same during the evening. The concert was practically continuous up to nearly eleven o’clock, embracing nearly everything from classical music to jazz, bedtime stories, addresses, etc. Stations were picked up from Los Angeles to New York.

GUARD UNIT HAS NEW HOME AND OFFICERS

Alderman E.C. Helgeson will be the new head of the unit….Second Lieutenant Wood has been promoted to First Lieutenant….With the change of officers has come a change in the home of the company, the equipment having been transferred to the basement of the Odd Fellows building….We understand that $25,000 will hardly cover the cost of all the equipment which is supposed to go with the outfit.

Parties wishing weaving done should attend to it at once, as I have started to weave and will continue to April 1. I furnish both white and colored warp. Mrs. Josiah Thompson, Liberty Pole.

Carpenter Fredrick of Chaseburg has just completed some fine farm buildings on Sever Talley’s big farm….The completion of these buildings will be fittingly celebrated by a big dance in the large barn Saturday night this week.

The Vernon County Censor

Nov. 20, 1947

75 years ago

The chief object of interest on Viroqua Main Street Monday was removal of the early winter’s first snow by the Larson dirt moving machine with Milan at the controls, scooping up the “beautiful” and keeping two trucks busy taking it away. It certainly is a far cry from the old back-breaking hand labor method.

The Girl Scouts of Troop 2 will collect paper Saturday, November 22. Please have your bundles on the curb. The Censor wishes to add its fervent plea to this save the paper campaign – not alone for the sake of helping the Girl Scouts, although that itself is important – but because the paper shortage continues to be a most pressing problem in this country of ours. We were on the telephone a few days ago trying to get a little extra paper, only to be informed that we had exceeded our quota of print paper for 1947, and the paper house would have to omit shipment of our two-ton order of paper for January of next year. That means that we will issue no paper in January unless by some miracle we turn up a ton of print paper somehow somewhere. Yes, save paper!

A fine program will be in store for all those who attend the Vernon Community All Star Amateur Contest to be held at the VHS auditorium on Tuesday evening. Contestants are those who are the cash prize winners of previous contests recently held in LaFarge, Ontario, Hillsboro, Chaseburg, Westby, and Retreat, sponsored by the Wisconsin Farmers Union. Cash prizes of $10, $6, and $3 will be awarded to the first, second and third place winners for singing, humorous monologues, clogging, tap dancing, aerobatic stunts and instrumental numbers.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

Nov. 23, 1972

50 years ago

Viroqua Blackhawks team of 50 members, including 9 lettermen, take to the mats Saturday as Viroqua hosts a triple dual.

Dach Ridge Pioneer Home is the latest of ‘Historical Homes’.

The Viroqua Jaycettes are extending their hand in welcoming new families to the Viroqua Area.

Viroqua found it can apply $30,000 in its new shared taxes to reduce next year’s tax levy.

Obituaries: James Fleming (86) Vernon County; Ivan Sagmoen (53) Viroqua.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Nov. 20, 1997

25 years ago

The Rod and Sherry Getter Family is the 1997 Viroqua Rotary Club Family of the Year. The Getters and their children, Jennie, Jonah and Jerrod will be honored at a public banquet Sunday evening, Nov. 23 at the Viroqua VFW Hall.

The food feud between Viroqua and Westby schools rages on. The two school districts will be squaring off on the basketball court and in the second annual Blackhawk-Norse canned food donation contest on Dec. 9 in Viroqua. Viroqua Schools is the reigning champ, but Westby Area Schools promises to weigh in heavily to capture the traveling trophy.

At Monday night’s Viroqua School Board meeting they approved girls tennis as a sport beginning in the fall of the 1998-99 school year.

For 40 years, George Nettum has been Vernon County’s tobacco tutor. In 1954 he was hired as the tobacco extension specialist, and organized the very first Tobacco Expo in the area. Tobacco raised in the area is mainly used for cigar rolling (valley tobacco) and chewing (ridge tobacco). The Northern Wisconsin Tobacco Pool in Viroqua is the only tobacco marketing cooperative in the United States.

On Sunday, Nov. 9, an Eagle Scout banquet was held in honor of David Pugh Jr. David is a member of the Soldiers Grove Troop 315 and has been in scouting since he was in first grade. He is the son of David Sr. and Tena Pugh of Soldiers Grove.

The 35th annual Vernon County Holstein banquet was held on Nov. 8 at the Fireman’s Community Center in Hillsboro. Receiving Lifetime Service Achievement awards were: Irene Nigh, Dwight and Cynthia Schoonover, Jeff and Joanne Rudrud, Harvey Kirking and Les and Lucille Tollefson.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Nov. 22, 2012

10 years ago

Longtime sports radio broadcasters Gary Gilbertson and Peter Walby were recognized by the Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association (WADA) with the Distinguished Service Award at a banquet in Wisconsin Dells, Nov. 11. Gilbertson and Walby were nominated by Viroqua High School Activities Director Cathy Reed. Gilbertson and Walby began their radio partnership at a regional boys’ basketball game in March of 1969 and are still going strong 44 years later.

The season is underway for the University of Wisconsin-Richland Roadrunners men’s basketball team. Brandon Howell and Briar Nothaus of Hillsboro are among the 15 players on the roster. Howell is a guard and Nothaus is a forward.

Viroqua High School Music Department will present “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” based on the “Peanuts” comic strip by Charles Schulz with music and lyrics by Clark M. Gesner. The story is set in an average day of the life of Charlie Brown. Performance dates are Nov. 29 at 12:30 p.m.; Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. All performances will be at the Temple Theatre.

Holiday Faire (Adults Only) Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School, 431 E. Court St., Viroqua 6:30-10 p.m. Dance party featuring The Tarnished Halos with special guests, The Rogues, Viking Inn, 10 p.m.-1 a.m.