Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

Nov. 16, 1921

100 years ago

It appears as if winter is with us. The first snowfall was a corker. No less than a foot of the beautiful coming out of the northeast from Monday night until Tuesday night, followed by snappy freezing temperatures. Seems rather early for winter to clamp down on us, but John Krogan swears that twenty years ago snow came on the 2nd of November and part of it stayed on until the next April. Maybe this will do the same.

Otto B. Griffin has retired from the Viroqua Transfer Line and will devote his entire time to the express business Jerry M. Brown is now in charge of the same.

Groceryman J.E. Sidie has added a new line to his store, opening up a meat market in the new addition built on the rear of his building. John will conduct a clean, sanitary market and aim to serve the public well.

WESTBY TIMES – We understand that the city council is taking preliminary steps for launching a sewerage system for Westby, work to be begun next year. According to the information at hand, it will be put in for the business section to begin with, and extend to other parts later from time to time.

Chris Welch and Tom Moseng were busy Monday circulating a petition in the city and town to present to the county board asking that Pleasant Ridge road from the John Willison’s place to the bottom of the Peavine hill be declared a county patrol road….The Pleasant Ridge road is a wonderfully good road with the exception of the Peavine hill on one end and the stretch of sand on the other.

Bud, November 8 – Snow is falling and we soon will have sleighing.

Nov. 14, 1946

75 years ago

The first snow of the season, wet and heavy, fell over parts of Vernon County Saturday afternoon and evening; however, it had almost vanished in the following 24 hours. A considerable amount of tobacco was taken down in the surrounding territory, as case weather preceded and followed the snow storm. Tobacco men estimated that less than 25 percent of the nearby crop was taken down for stripping, this mostly in places where hanging overflow crops interfered with machinery storage. Farmers in this vicinity are still occupied with fall plowing and corn shredding.

Next week will be the grand opening of the Jerdon Shop, which is the 25th Jerdon Shop to be opened in the middle west. Each is individually owned and operated. John W. Moen and C. R. Atkinson are co-owners. The shop, which will handle wearing apparel for women, girls and infants, is located at 120 South Main.

Residents of the community are invited by Mr. and Mrs. Art Thurin to attend the grand opening of the Thurin Market at 319 South Main Street all day Friday and Saturday, with free lunch and coffee between the hours of 2 and 4. Convenient and attractive, since the remodeling is completed, this ultra-modern store now invites the public to serve itself from the stock on its well lighted display shelves.

The Vernon County

Broadcaster-Censor

Nov. 11, 1971

50 years ago

Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Whitehead of Cashton were named runners-up in the Wisconsin Farmers Home Administration Farmer of the Year contest. They were one of four finalist farm families statewide to be recognized.

The Viroqua City Council voted against purchasing a station wagon police car the first of 1972. They will purchase a sedan and not use the new vehicle for patient emergency transport. They determined that ambulance transport is not needed or desired.

Deaths: Sarah E. (Kendall) Kilmer, 86; Merle (Dake) Ammerman, 72; Lawrence Oium, 57; Rosanna (Thompson) Berg, 76; Lester D. Skundberg, 54; Harry H. Niedfeldt, 59; Anna T. (Hooverson) Berg, 84.

At A&P, Eight O’Clock coffee is selling for 22 cents less per pound than a year ago. A one-pound bag is now 69 cents. An 8-inch Jane Parker cherry pie is 59 cents. Delicious apples are priced at 6 pounds for one dollar.

At IGA, Tablerite butter is 29 cents a pound. Delicious apples are 5 pounds for 69 cents. Twenty-five pounds of Robin Hood flour is $1.89 with this week’s coupon.

Wilson’s fully cooked hams are priced at 59 cents per pound at Super Valu. A 5-quart pail of Kemp’s ice cream is $1.69 this week. Fancy red delicious apples are selling at 89 cents per 5-pound bag.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Nov. 14, 1996

25 years ago

Westby’s Andrea Cade is the 1997 Snowflake Ski Queen and will reign over the February event with First Attendant Tricia Berger and Second Attendant Angie Nerison.

Kirby Wong, Hillsboro High School biology and science teacher, received the Land Conservation Committee’s “Conservation Teacher” award. The Committee recognizes one Vernon County teacher each year who has emphasized conservation into their curriculum. Wong was honored at the committee’s annual banquet on Nov. 5.

Judge Michael Rosborough sentenced Lyle Traxler, of Omro, to life imprisonment for the murder of John “Jack” Delaney. He was convicted for the 1995 murder of the rural Hillsboro man in September. He will be eligible for parole in 36 years on Sept. 15, Traxler’s 72nd birthday.

A cool Saturday afternoon saw Westby beat Lancaster 28-14 for the right to move on to the state semifinals. They will play Columbus on Friday, Nov. 15 in Reedsburg. The winning team will go on to play in state competition, which will be the following Thursday in Madison.

Roger Widner, president of the West Fork Sports Club, received the Wildlife Habitat Development Award. The Avalanche area sports club received the award Nov. 5 for its trout habitat work. The club also won both the Western Area Competition (eight western counties), and the State Wisconsin Land Conservation Association award.

La Farge’s archery champion Alicia McGinnis, age 13, will be featured on the Wisconsin Public Television “Get Real” show. Her success as an archer has garnered her more than 60 trophies. Last year in November, the “Get Real” show selected her as a young achiever and a film crew spent the day at her home in La Farge and at the Viroqua Archers Club shooting range in Viroqua to shoot the segment on Alicia.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Nov. 10, 2011

10 years ago

The Steve and Pam Pauloski family was honored as the 2011 Viroqua Area Rotary Club Family of the Year.

The Viroqua American Legion Post 138 has gone through an impressive remodeling since 2008 that culminated with a $25,000 facelift to the building’s meeting hall in 2010.

This year marks 50 years of wrestling at Viroqua. To mark this milestone, VHS wrestling alumni will be recognized at a regular season home match and the accomplishments and traditions of the sport will be show cased throughout the year.

Viroqua FFA Chapter members Brooke McClurg and Kelsey Murphy have received the American FFA Degree.

Construction of the Bethel Lutheran’s new church at the intersection of Co. B and Y, rural Viroqua is taking shape- the exterior walls are up and the roof is on, covered with roofing felt.

Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Linda Zube and Denise Kirchoff

