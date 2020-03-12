Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
March 17, 1920
100 years ago
Caucus days approach.
“Eats” at the Methodist church Thursday evening from five o’clock on for 20 cents. There will be a crowd.
Neither sleighing or wheeling – just about the worst getting around that can be imagined.
Ten pound kegs of New Holland herring at a special price of $1.45 per keg for one week only at Roman’s Grocery.
Sugar season is with us again. Reports are that the juice ran a little Sunday, and a big crop of the conjealed [sic] sweetener is hoped for.
A JOYFUL EVENT ARRIVED
The long-looked for period of moist weather descended upon Vernon county last Wednesday evening and continued until the following night, thick murky fog which permeated the sheds in good shape except at the tops, and made possible the taking down of about 90 per cent of the crop. Every available worker in the county is now busy stripping and bundling the weed and if roads are at all passable next week will see the commencement in earnest of a long procession of bundled goods to the different sorting houses….There is every prospect of the crop not being finally wound up until July.
March weather, indeed – and then some – aptly describes the playful zephyr which started Sunday afternoon and developed into a gale of cyclone violence by Monday night….Monday night was a terror for the timid. Everything of a movable nature took wings into the next township…The loss was further aggravated by the fact that many of the sheds were wholly or partially filled with the weed.
The Vernon County Censor
March 15, 1945
75 years ago
From an ad for Dahl’s Drug Store: Good news for 1945: Penicillin has been released for civilian use. Ask your doctor about this wonderful new addition to the medical profession’s useful drugs.
At the present time there is going on in Vernon county a well-planned drive to collect clothing for the relief of the war sufferers of Norway. In various communities the ministers in the Lutheran churches have asked the cooperation of the parishioners in their congregations, suggesting the donation of clothing and arranging for the collection of contributed apparel. The committee fully realizes that there are many people, especially in Vernon County, who would like very much to feel they are helping in small ways to ease the suffering of friends and relatives in Norway.
Health Report, week of March 10, 1945: Births reported, 6; Deaths, none; scarlet fever, held over, 1; mumps, new, 1; marriages, none. No other communicable diseases. – Dr. C. E., Lauder, health officer.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
March 12, 1970
50 years ago
1970 Census will count our noses April 1st!
Grand Opening of Nelson-Agri Center is Thursday and Friday, March 19 and 20.
Viroqua City will raze its unused ski jump scaffold in the Park Bowl. . Alderman Arnold Oldenburg reported Kiwanis had agreed it could be removed but hoped the space could be used for youth. The Common Council plans to take down the structure and then using the materials elsewhere, particularly in the Park Bowl, for bleachers or hockey purposes.
Peter Walby and Gary Gilbertson, your trusted sports team, will bring you the La Crosse Sectional in stereo—LIVE at 6:30 p.m. Friday and 8:20 p.m. Saturday on WGBM, 102.3.
Deaths: Marie Johnanne (Peterson) (Simpson) Solberg, 66; Francis Edwin McManus, 84; Sam Olson, 91; Pearl (Henderson) Angell, 74; Ernest Phillips, 81; Herman A. Reschke, 72; Inga Olson, 76; Alvin Hornby, 76; Emelia Beatta (Larson) Ellefson, 89; Eva (Eilertson) Hoff, 77.
Bud Bekkedal, street commissioner, told the Common Council Tuesday night, once-a-week garbage pickup is working well and in the first month has saved man-hours. Only one business has complained when their service was reduced from 11 times per week to 5. Problems at the old dump, used only for trash now, rose again. Fire last week was inadvertently started, sending black smoke eastward. Bekkedal said that was oil, started by someone who went there to start a paper fire with some trash. The plan is to close the old dump as soon as feasible.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
March 16, 1995
25 years ago
The Viroqua City Council voted unanimously to oppose the proposed low-level jet flights in the area. The Viroqua vote was the first city council to publicly oppose the 2,151 sorties that the Wisconsin Air National Guard had proposed to do each year. Area realtors had already seen a negative impact in sales due to the proposed flights.
The Viroqua School Board approved an all-day/everyday kindergarten program. The program will start with a two to three-week half-day orientation. The new program will increase costs such as the 1.5 new staff needed and supplies and furnishings. On the other hand, there will be transportation savings due to the elimination of the extra bus routes currently used for the half-day program.
A former real estate company in De Soto, Woodland Farms, along with its successor companies were charged with six counts of violating state laws and for violating administrative codes which govern real estate agents. State investigators claimed that the owners, James Smith of Eastman ad Thomas White of Stoddard, faked independent appraisals, hired unlicensed agents to sell properties, ran untrue newspaper ads and gave false information to state investigators. The companies had bought farms in Vernon County and other places in the state of Wisconsin and then subdivided them into small recreational lots. They advertised in large Midwestern cities that farmers had been forced to sell their farms at low prices. That was not true.
New chapters of the Citizens United Against Low-Level Flights were formed in Viroqua and Richland Center. Each of the new chapters will hold their first meetings using the format of the original meeting that was held at Seneca High School.
The Viroqua High School basketball team lost their quest for a perfect season and a trip to Madison when they were beaten by Dodgeville. The score was 72-52. The Blackhawks ended the season with a record of 22-1.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
March 18, 2010
10 years ago
The De Soto Area School District will be asking voters to approve a $2.585 million referendum on April 6 to repair and improve all three of its school buildings.
The Viroqua Pee Wee Hockey team won first place at the State Tournament in Merril on March 13-14.
The city of Viroqua is agreeable to selling about an acre of land to the State Department of Transportation for the expansion of Hwys. 14/61/27.
Members of the Viroqua FFA chapter attended Farm Bureau’s FFA Farm Forum. Attending were Halee Speldrich, Megin Helgerson and Allyson Hastings.
Governor Jim Doyle announced that the village of Gays Mills will receive a $640,000 grant from Community Development Black Grant-Emergency Assistance Program to help the community relocate after storms and flooding.
Seven Viroqua youth wrestlers qualified for the 2010 WWF Kids Folkstyle State Tournament at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. All are members of the Viroqua Wrestlers.
Vernon County has been chosen to receive $16,289 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Irving Leif and Denise Kirchoff