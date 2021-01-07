Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

Jan. 12, 1921

100 years ago

Harmony – Hanson Ridge, January 8 – There has been a quite a lot of illness around the county but we are thankful that so far there have been no flu….The hum of aeroplanes is heard every day and the chickens do not appear quite so frightened at the large bird as in the beginning.

Readstown – Jan. 10 – Robert Ward is having a furnace installed in his building on Main street, and will soon start a restaurant….This village is experiencing an epidemic of mumps. About one-half of the school children are confined to their homes on account of the disease. Two of the teachers are afflicted likewise….The time has been changed on the Kickapoo road so as to give us three trains a day instead of four. The freight goes up one day and back the next.

The person leaving the sack of oats at Henry’s Grocery for the rural carrier on Route 4, will please make himself known so that the sack may be returned and he be thanked for the same.