Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
Jan. 12, 1921
100 years ago
Harmony – Hanson Ridge, January 8 – There has been a quite a lot of illness around the county but we are thankful that so far there have been no flu….The hum of aeroplanes is heard every day and the chickens do not appear quite so frightened at the large bird as in the beginning.
Readstown – Jan. 10 – Robert Ward is having a furnace installed in his building on Main street, and will soon start a restaurant….This village is experiencing an epidemic of mumps. About one-half of the school children are confined to their homes on account of the disease. Two of the teachers are afflicted likewise….The time has been changed on the Kickapoo road so as to give us three trains a day instead of four. The freight goes up one day and back the next.
The person leaving the sack of oats at Henry’s Grocery for the rural carrier on Route 4, will please make himself known so that the sack may be returned and he be thanked for the same.
Tobacco business is just booming these days. All the local packing houses are receiving heavy deliveries, and running full crews….Buyers are nibbling at the unsold remnant of the crop, prices ranging from 20 to 30 cents per pound. The Lorillard Company paid 40c for what is probably the finest crop of tobacco raised in Wisconsin this year – the Gunerius Brothers’ crop.
A 50c chicken supper will be served at the Congregational church on Thursday, January 30th, from 5:30 until all are served.
The Vernon County Censor
Jan. 10, 1946
75 years ago
Out-of-season rains, falling steadily Friday and Saturday of last week, caused the compact snow covering on the ground to disappear rapidly, while accompanying high temperatures melted ice, with resulting high waters in the vicinity and in the nearby Kickapoo and its tributaries, similar to the usual spring floods. In fact, water levels were higher in some of the upper valleys of the Kickapoo than had been noted in years. The highway department reported that no bridges were out. Some of the heaviest flood was felt between Rockton and Ontario. Flood waters receded quickly and county and town crews have rapidly been putting washed roads back in shape for travel.
The big problem in Viroqua, as well as every other city, big or small, is housing, and the situation grows more serious every day. Newspaper ads are appearing in daily newspapers , pleading for a barn, a tent, or anything to house a returning veteran.
With the changing of holiday windows and the removal of festive decorations, several windows in the business district are displaying data and pictured illustrations relative to the protection and conservation of wildlife in Wisconsin. The material on view was secured by the Viroqua Rod and Gun Club, and is of particular interest to sportsmen as well as the general public.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
Jan. 7, 1971
50 years ago
The worst northeaster to hit Vernon County in some years blew between 13 and 14 inches of snow across the area Sunday and part of Monday. The storm caused delays in most of the area. Area schools were closed Tuesday. Highway 14 was kept open by a dedicated plow stationed at one point north of Viroqua because drifts kept clogging the highway.
The latest new wing at the Vernon Memorial Hospital is due to open next month according to Rhea Taylor, administer. The addition will add 17 beds.
Deaths: Ole O. Dale, 70; Everett B. Chapman, 47.
Two grocery markets, Super Valu and A&P, are featuring chuck roasts at 45 cents a pound this week. A package of four-pack Charmin bath tissue sells for 41 cents at A&P. Four 200-count boxes of Super Valu facial tissues are priced at $1.00.
Felix’s is taking inventory so service will be terrible, but prices will be terrific with prices for spring offering big savings. Big markdowns of 20 to 50% available in every department. All sales final. No approvals.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Jan. 11, 1996
25 years ago
The 41st Annual Tobacco Exposition was held at the National Guard Armory. Thirty samples (hands of tobacco) were submitted by area farmers for official judging by George Nettum.
Obituaries: Alverda Hooverson, 75; Jack Blask, 68; Raymond Schmidt, 69; Bryan LeJeune, 17; Olette Lee, 88; Jennifer Hirschfield, 21; Delmon Phillips, 65.
An expansion and remodeling project of 461 square feet has doubled the size of the Vig-Gundersen Clinic. It will make room for Dr. Mark Heberlien and Dr. Brian Woody, two new doctors to the Viroqua Clinic.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Jan. 13, 2011
10 years ago
The Chaseburg Snow Trailers royalty include Princess Jessica Wilson, Queen Samantha Hass, and Attendant Abigail Jefson.
Vernon County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Sheriff Sgt. Jason Crume has been appointed Vernon County’s undersheriff.
The 88th annual Snowflake Ski Tournament will be held on Feb. 4 and 5 at the Snowflake Ski Club near Westby.
Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School hosted its alumni reunion on Dec. 22, 2010 as part of the school’s 30th anniversary celebrations.
Phinehas Robert Dudgeon is Vernon Memorial Healthcare’s 2011 New Year’s baby.
Hill Country takes center stage in a television special produced by Discover Wisconsin. The show is titled “A Rails to Trails Paradise.”
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke and Denise Kirchoff