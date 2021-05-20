Pages from the Past

The Vernon County CensorMay 25, 1921100 years agoBlowing of Viroqua’s fire siron [sic] for the regular hours has been done away with for several weeks because of confusion to the fire department and annoyance to those living near it. It is now found that the whistle must be blown once a day in order to keep it in good working order, so hereafter it will be blown at 12 o’clock.

Work on Casper Nordrum’s building to be occupied by Hanson’s garage is progressing nicely. A peculiar feature of the work is the finding of sand just under the level which is being used in the construction.

Big things in city business are happening with surprising and delightful regularity these days….One notice calls for bids for paving the three Main street blocks. Not content with this the Council has also moved to secure plans for paving Main street from the Southeastern tracks at the foot of the hill to the city limits on the south at the foot of Nuzum hill.