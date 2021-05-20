Pages from the Past

The Vernon County CensorMay 25, 1921100 years agoBlowing of Viroqua’s fire siron [sic] for the regular hours has been done away with for several weeks because of confusion to the fire department and annoyance to those living near it. It is now found that the whistle must be blown once a day in order to keep it in good working order, so hereafter it will be blown at 12 o’clock.
Work on Casper Nordrum’s building to be occupied by Hanson’s garage is progressing nicely. A peculiar feature of the work is the finding of sand just under the level which is being used in the construction.
Big things in city business are happening with surprising and delightful regularity these days….One notice calls for bids for paving the three Main street blocks. Not content with this the Council has also moved to secure plans for paving Main street from the Southeastern tracks at the foot of the hill to the city limits on the south at the foot of Nuzum hill.
During the storm, Monday afternoon, the barn on Oscar Selin’s farm on Irish Ridge was struck by lightning and totality destroyed by fire together with some stock and tools….we have learned of no other serious damage from the storm. Some damage was done to trees and by washing of fields, while ripping of tobacco bed covers and injury to the plants was general.
A few years ago we laughed mightily at the silly fool who prophesied that man would soon be flying the air. Now we are wondering how we can connect up with a plane for use in gathering up the news for this sheet.
The Vernon County CensorMay 23, 194675 years agoAlbin Peterson and Harvey Kirking, member of the Viroqua FFA chapter, received the state farmer degree at the annual FFA convention held at Wausau. Chester Hendrickson represented the Viroqua chapter as a delegate to the convention.
Major and Mrs. C.A. Ender have been visiting relatives here and in Westby, his former home, preparatory to making Viroqua their home. Dr. Ender, physician and surgeon, expects to be relieved from active duty on May 28. On June 1, he will open an office here for the practice of his profession. A native of Vernon county, he attended Westby schools and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1941.
Ninety-one Viroqua seniors are looking forward to their commencement week, which begins Sunday, May 26, with Baccalaureate at the Church of Christ, and commencement exercises on Thursday, May 30. Westby will graduate fifty-six seniors on Wednesday evening, May 29.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-CensorMay 20, 197150 years agoViroqua will send two female students, Beth Bolstad (50 yard dash) and Cathy Sherry (first in the 440), to the state track meet at Appleton this weekend. They qualified last week at the sectionals here. As a team, Viroqua placed fourth overall. Reedsburg placed first, Bloomington second, and Kickapoo was third in the sectional competition.
Deaths: LeMont Thorson, 65; Dewey Ray Olson, 39; Ruth Evelyn (Snell) Phillips, 58; Alberta (McLees) Barton, 84; Harry Herbert Benson, 69; Avanelle (Barton) Maxwell, 60; William John Nels Schmidt, 50; Alf N. Peterson, 62; Iver O. Hovde, 91.
Westby attracted large crowds to its Syttende Mai events last weekend because the weather was excellent throughout. Terrie Tainter, daughter of the Keith Tainters, was named Syttende Mai Princess.
The Viroqua High School Band’s 50th anniversary of its founding will be celebrated in two weeks. Members of the first band are all invited led by Tenny Mehlum, the original leader. The concert will have the current members of the Senior High, Junior High and Cadet bands participating in this Golden Jubilee event.
The Vernon County BroadcasterMay 23, 199625 years agoScott Rugg, a sophomore at Westby High School, has been selected to attend the Hugh O’Brian Youth Foundation (HOBY) Wisconsin Leadership Seminar-North in Eau Claire.
Viroqua Scholar Athlete of 1996, Matt McGrath, breaks two long-standing career school records. Scoring record of 1,290 points breaking Brian Koepnick’s mark of 1,234. He also broke Steve Hill’s record of 740 career rebounds by pulling down 940 boards.
Viroqua’s plans for the sesquicentennial in July continues with an all-school reunion, parade, historic reenactments, souvenir booklets, buttons and much more.
One of the crowd-pleasing entries in Saturday’s and Sunday’s Syttende Mai parades was the puppets of Thread of Life Puppet Company.
A Green Mountain Silver Maple was planted in the Viroqua Elementary Schoolyard and a special dedication service was held May 17 in memory of Tyler Geddes, the Viroqua first-grader who was killed in a logging accident March 23, 1996.
The Vernon County BroadcasterMay 19, 201110 years agoThe Wisconsin DNR reported Tuesday a partial fish kill occurred last week at Runge Hollow Lake. DNR staff collected nearly 400 dead fish. The fish kill was due to a combination of manure run off and the onset of a bacterial infection for fish known as columaris.
The Yttri-Primmer dam between Viroqua and Viola is in need of substantial repair. Following floods in 2006, a portion of the dam was removed to reduce the dam’s holding capacity.
Gasoline prices eclipsed $4 per gallon in Vernon County last week. Prices for unleaded gasoline in Viroqua were $4.05 per gallon on Wednesday, May 11. A 15-gallon fill-up cost $60.89. The U.S. all-time high gasoline price average of $4.11 per gallon was set in 2008.
The Viroqua girls track team won the 2011 Coulee Conference Championship with a team total of 177 points at the conference track and field meet at Arcadia, Saturday.
Viroqua senior Gabe Chotzen won medalist honors in a four-way. Two-hole score card play-off at a nine hole golf meet at Drugan’s Castle Mound Golf Course in Holman.
Viroqua graduate and University of Wisconsin Eau Claire freshman, Karla Hagen, received the most improved award by UW-Eau Claire gymnastics coach Jean DeLisle for the 2010-11 season.
Public school districts throughout the state will receive school library aid payments totaling $33.6 million from the Common School Fund, the only state aid specifically designated for the purchase of materials for school libraries.
Kyle Moser of Westby is the recipient of the Individual Achievement Award presented by the Brain Injury Association of Wisconsin. The award recognized Moser’s single-handed effort in raising more than $1,135 for the 2010 Walk for Thought held for the first time in Sparta.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Linda Zube and Denise Kirchoff