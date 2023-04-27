The Vernon County Censor

April 25, 1923

100 years ago

Delivery of ice in Viroqua will start next Monday, April 30th. A good man – Harry Curtis – has been secured as deliveryman. He is instructed to give you courteous and efficient service.

Joy awaits the disciples of Izaak Walton next week Tuesday for on that day the trout season opens and many Viroqua anglers are planning to spend the day on the streams here and north of Sparta. The bag limit is 35 each day, and not less than 7 inches long.

Chaseburg, April 23 – Spring is here at last and farmers around here have already started seeding….The county road workers have moved their machinery and barracks over into Chipmunk Coulee and will start work at once….Frank Rach has sold his farm and will work on the county road….George Grosskopf and George Hohlfeld are building a new blacksmith shop in Chaseburg, the foundation being all ready started.

Readstown, April 23 – 12,000 fish fry were received at this station last Friday evening and were placed in various streams in this locality.

Egg preserver for sale at Dahl’s Drug Store.

Donny Carr has resigned his position as clerk at the office of the local Tobacco Pool. He will take up his former work at the filling station of the Standard Oil Company in this city.

Domestic Science food sale at Henry’s grocery store on Tuesday, May first, from 4 until 5:30 p.m.

TREE PLANTING CAMPAIGN

Chairman Stewart has secured a plentiful supply of hard and soft maple and elm trees at the very low price of forty cents each. The city will set these trees free of charge to the property owner….

The Vernon County Censor

April 22, 1948

75 years ago

The recount on the three liquor referenda vote was made an issue by documentary signatures of six Viroqua citizens. The ten-hour recount left the final results the same. Election inspectors testified that no votes were cast by unqualified voters, no voters in line at the close of the polls were refused voting privileges, no voters deposited their own ballots, there was no evidence of fraud, and legal requirements were followed in absentee voting.

Viroqua high school plays competition in tennis against other high schools for the first time in history this year. The local boys are under the coaching of Stanley Stevens, and their first competition was against Richland Center April 19. The Viroqua net men were nosed out by a small margin of 5 to 3.

The Viroqua high school musical groups, including the band, chorus, glee club, soloists and ensembles have registered as have 26 other such school organizations to participate in the annual spring festival of the Wisconsin School Music Association, which will be held in LaCrosse April 24 and May 8.

A new residence, still under construction, has been secured by St. Mary’s Catholic congregation for a parish house. The property, which is situated on Western Avenue, will be occupied by Rev. Albert Roemer, resident pastor.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

April 26, 1973

50 years ago

WWTI Opens Career Information Office in Teachers College Building.

The Henthorn Funeral Home building has been purchased by Marvin Beier of Viroqua, who operates the Beier Funeral Home here.

Viroqua won the SWAL track meet Tuesday at Richland Center with 54 points to Fennimore’s 52½ and Richland Center’s 52½.

Tim Trowbridge, Rt 1 Newton was named Rural Mutual Insurance Companies “Commercial Leader” for 1972 at an Honors and Awards program recently in Madison.

Gary Hall told the Broadcaster this week information is still being amassed on the shopping center proposed for the hotel block.

Viroqua golfers started 2-0 this season posting wins over Boscobel and River Valley.

Obituaries: George A Lepke (76) formerly of Vernon County; Marion Bailey (80); Neal Snyder (49) Viroqua; Fred Niedfeldt (86); Mrs. Henry (Tillie) Helgeson (79) Town of Coon.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

April 23, 1998

25 years ago

The Viroqua Fire Department fund drive for the thermal imaging camera is proceeding at a rapid pace. To date, the department has raised $18,330 toward its goal of $25,000.

Friends and relatives helped Pearl Larson celebrate her 101st birthday on April 22 at her Viroqua home.

After beginning the week with a 6-5 win over conference rival Arcadia Raiders, the Blackhawk softball team fell 4-2 to the Platteville Pioneers.

Tuesday saw the Viroqua tennis team bounce back from last weeks surprising loss to Onalaska High School by sweeping Onalaska Luther 7-0.

Kayla Stalsberg, the daughter of Kurt and Janet Stalsberg of Viroqua, was crowned Vernon County’s 1998 Dairy Queen and Casey Volden, daughter of Mark and Linda Volden of Viroqua, was selected Dairy Princess during the All-Breeds Dairy Banquet last Friday night.

This year’s recipients of the 1998 Premiere Dairyman Award are Jim and Barbara Fleming of rural Westby. The award is based on the herd’s previous three-year DHIA production index average. The index average for the Fleming herd is 3,286.

The 2nd Annual Norse Cooking Class is Tuesday, April 28, at 7:30 p.m. at the Bekkum Library Community Room. Sponsored by Sons of Norway, participate, sample and obtain recipes for: Mandel Hatter, Flatbrod, Sandbakkles, Havre Flarn, Rommegrot, Deer Antlers, Pizzelles, Rosettes, Lefse, Krumkaka, Sottsuppe and microwave Rommegrot.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

April 25, 2013

10 years ago

Gary Gilbertson, of WVRQ-AM in Viroqua, was honored with the Distinguished Service Award from the Wisconsin Polka Hall of Fame at the Cashton Community Hall, Saturday. Gilbertson has been entertaining polka fans with his “Old Time Music Show” for more than 44 years.

The students of English Lutheran School in Viroqua will perform two shows in the English Lutheran fellowship hall, Friday, April 26, at 1 and 7 p.m. The performances are free and open to the public. The preschool and kindergarten students will perform an adaption of the children’s book “Five Little Monkeys Jumping on the Bed.” Students in first through eighth grade will perform the musical “A Kid’s Life.”

The Friends of the Viroqua Public Library recently joined McIntosh Memorial Library in celebrating National Library Week. Members of the Friends board served cake, coffee and punch to library staff members and visiting patrons, Wednesday, April 17. The week-long celebration is held annually to recognize the positive impact that libraries have on the culture of out nation’s communities, and to thank library workers for their dedication to serving the citizens.

“LaVonne Hastings Appreciation Sunday” will be celebrated at Lower Coon Valley Lutheran Church, April 28. Hastings will be honored for her many years of playing organ and piano for the church. Since she began in November 1970, she has played countless worship services, weddings, and funerals — not to mention choir practices and Sunday School Programs. Cake and ice cream will be served in the church parlors afterward.