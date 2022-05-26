Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

May 24, 1922

100 years ago

Surely those progressive merchants, Thos. Ellefson and Bernard Johnson, are to be highly congratulated upon their fine new quarters into which they are now busily moving – the north room of the Masonic Temple building….Messrs. Ellefson and Johnson have had modern shelving built and fine show cases added to their equipment so that when they get the store arranged they will have one of the finest clothing and gents furnishing houses in Southwestern Wisconsin.

As the last of their stock was leaving the old location, hard on their heels comes Hardwareman S.J. Sauer to occupy the building which he purchased some time ago. Our genial friend, Sam, will have the opportunity of a larger stock and more advantageous display in the new place – which he has not enjoyed since the disastrous fire which laid his fine store in ashes two years ago.

Few movements have spread like radio signaling. Receiving and sending radio apparatus is being installed, largely by amateurs, without any thot [sic] of safety from a fire hazard standpoint or bearing on the validity of insurance.

The new motorcycle for the auto cops arrived a few days ago. It is a Harley-Daavidson machine, police model, with an automatically registering speedometer against which the auto scorcher has no more chance than a baseball in hades. The machine itself is geared up to 80 miles per hour, and the speedometer registered 78 per hour somewhere on the coming-in trip from LaCrosse.

DeSoto – May 22 – On Saturday evening, Deputy Sheriff O.G. Lewis deputized Milt Henry and his son Ray, and the trio went to one of the homes in the village and raided the same getting a large quantity of liquor.

The Vernon County Censor

May 22, 1947

75 years ago

“Honor the dead and aid the disabled” will be the theme of the annual observance of Poppy Day in the city this Saturday. Although the Second World War is slipping rapidly into the past, we believe that the memory of the young men who gave their lives in that conflict is still fresh in the minds and hearts of all of us. The poppies, which the American Legion Auxiliary will distribute, are all hand made by disabled veterans in hospitals and convalescent workshops.

The Olson Leather Store and Harness Shop, which has served the Viroqua trade area for the past 25 years, will terminate business with a stock disposal sale beginning immediately.

An outstanding honor came to the Viroqua Creamery and Head Buttermaker M. L. Hollingstad on May 8 at Chippewa Falls when he won second place at the convention of the Northwestern Wisconsin Buttermakers association.

The Viroqua High School commencement program will be held at the high school auditorium on Wednesday evening. 130 students will graduate.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

May 25, 1972

50 years ago

Viroqua won its Class B regional track tournament Tuesday night with 46 ½ points.

A new order by the Department of Public Instruction would force many state school districts to hire additional personnel or lose their integrated aid status… It could mean 12 additional faculty positions worth about $119,000 in salaries.

Viroqua Memorial Day Services will be Monday this year, May 29, the now recognized national and state holiday.

The Westby High School Class of 1924 held its first reunion in 48 years at Nate’s Supper Club in Viroqua Saturday eve May 20.

Frank Buckles (15) rural DeSoto caught a 26 inch German Brown Trout while fishing at Rush Creek. The 6 lb fish was caught on a bait of night crawlers.

Congressman Vernon Thomson has announced that the Village of Ferryville has been declared eligible for Federally-subsidized flood insurance.

Viroqua girls’ track stars pulled 10th place in the state tournament Saturday at Appleton East.

Obituaries: Mrs. Betha Rude (81) Vernon County, Carinus Barstad (78) Vernon County, Mrs. Kenneth Clark (61) Vernon County, Elmer Galstad (82) town of Christiana, Geral (Red) Buchanan Viroqua, Clifford Fish (87) Viroqua, Mrs. Anna Harpestad (86) Westby, Sidney Blask (53) Victory

The Vernon County Broadcaster

May 22, 1997

25 years ago

Michael and Eleanor Amundson of Ferryville are hosting the 20th annual Vernon County Dairy Breakfast on June 7. One-hundred fifty people will work to serve breakfast to an expected crowd of 2,500 people. It is open to the public and will cost $3 for adults and $1 for children under 10.

The Viroqua School Board’s decision on the future of the Liberty Pole School was deferred until there is a special district meeting which has been tentatively scheduled for June 4.

Four Viroqua High School seniors achieved perfect attendance for their entire scholastic careers. They are: Heidi Ostrem, Duane Berg, Chad Hoyum and Jason Olson.

On Saturday, the Viroqua Blackhawks hosted a thrilling 1997 Coulee Conference Meet. Hawks junior, Tara Stafslien, recorded the only conference championship of both boys and girls squads, with a 32’ 9.5” throw in the shot put.

The Vernon County Historical Society will meet at WWTC on June 3. Vic and Donnalee Navrestad will be honored as Outstanding Volunteers for 1997. The Navrestads have spent thousands of hours compiling information for their book on the history of Viroqua’s Main Street merchants from 1846 to the present, plus other interesting information.

Winners in the 1997 Westby Syttende Mai Quilt Contest include: Grand Champion: Mrs. Sam Hostetler “Log Cabin Flowers”; Embroidered: Sugar Grove Homemakers “Fantasy”; Pieced: Mrs. Menno Kauffman “Mariner’s Star”; Appliqued: Amanda Hostetler “Weed Blow”; Tied Quilts: Stephanie Ruetten “Star Log Cabin” and Machine Quilted: Amy Fredrickson “Heritage Medallion.”

The Vernon County Broadcaster

May 24, 2012

10 years ago

Two Viroqua men went for an unexpected swim Saturday afternoon when the boat from which they were fishing on Sidie Hollow Lake in the town of Franklin overturned. According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department, Ricaroo A. Cain, 58, and Clarence G. Nordin, 72, both from Viroqua, were fishing on the lake. Somehow their boat overturned. Both men were wearing life jackets and were able to swim to the shore. Members of the Viroqua Fire Department launched a rescue boat and were able to tow the overturned boat to shore.

Genoa National Fish Hatchery in Wisconsin celebrated the ninth year of its annual Kids Fishing Day on May 12. Set to the backdrop of blue skies and sunshine, 190 children and their families came out to enjoy a day of learning, fishing and fun. In the first part of the morning, families rotated between four learning stations that focused on fishing ethics and conservation, fish anatomy, fish behavior and habitats, and jig tying. Kids were then handed fishing poles and set loose on a hatchery pond stocked with 2,500 rainbow trout.

Jim and Phyllis (Maxwell) Skarda were married June 2, 1962. A celebration will be held at the Viroqua Eagles Club, on Saturday June, with a reception from 3-6 p.m. All friends and family are invited.

The De Soto Public Library will be the recipient of some new large-print books thanks to the efforts of the Women’s Auxiliary of Viroqua Aerie 2707 of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. A $200 check was presented by past madam president, Phyllis Skarda to librarian, Will Fryer.

Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Linda Zube, Denise Kirchoff and Nancy Bekkedal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0