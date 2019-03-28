The Vernon County Censor
March 26, 1919
100 years ago
After several years of proprietorship of the Bud store, Albert Tryggestad has sold the same to A.M. Skrede of this city.
County highways have never been in worse condition than this spring. But the main arteries of travel are rapidly becoming passable, especially where overseers have dragged and bunted them.
The Springville M.E. aid society will serve dinner as usual on election day, April 1, at the church parlors.
Yarn for the Red Cross has arrived, and knitters will be supplied with same by calling at the rest room Friday afternoon from 2 to 5 o’clock.
At the late sale of the old brick jail residence Berlie Moore was highest bidder. He will move it to a vacant lot purchased from Henry Hendrickson opposite his residence.
WOMEN VOTERS! You have the right to vote for County Superintendent of Schools. You may also vote for a women—not because she is a women, but because she is eminently qualified for the position than her opponent.
It was optional with the city council to provide for the issuing of $50,000 bonds for the establishment of a municipal hospital. The council wisely put that responsibility up to the people to determine for themselves.
I have just opened up a new store at Liberty Pole, and have on hand a full line of groceries. I pay market prices for eggs. Give me a share of your trade. ALBERT EKUM.
Ed Stalsburg, who has been operating the Bekkedal farm in Brush Creek valley had the misfortune to fall from a load of hay and injured his head and back frightfully. ….it will be necessary for him to quit the farm.—Cashton Record.
The Vernon County Censor
March 31, 1944
75 years ago
Every Wednesday evening the members of the Viroqua unit of the Civil Air Patrol meet at the high school for instruction and training. Courses are given in air navigation, Morse code, radio telephone, and airplane operation. This week the group is completing the course in radio telephone and it is expected that in the very near future those who qualify will receive their restricted radio telephone operator’s license. Starting this week a course in air navigation will be presented. The first part will deal with a study of aviation maps and charts.
Although the Viroqua high school boxing team was beaten by the apparently lopsided score of 8-1/2 to 2 by a strong Lancaster team last “Friday, all the bouts were decided by close margins, and Coach Berg was well pleased with the appearance of his comparatively inexperienced but hard fighting team. The local team now points for victory against LaCrosse Aquinas, whom they will meet here this Friday, March 31st, at the high school gym.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster-Censor
March 27, 1969
50 years ago
When the moon landing astronauts step onto earth at Houston in July, when they get out of isolation quarters after their space trip, they’ll step on soil from 50 states. Coon Valley contributed to Wisconsin’s share of soil. The Soil Conservation Service picked Coon Valley because it is where this nation’s first watershed protection plan was started.
There has been much flu in DeSoto and area during the past two weeks. Among the teachers suffering from a severe attack of the virus were Mmes. Dorothy Rust, Ruby Cox, Julia Hayden and Ruth Seymour. Mrs. Hayden was conveyed to Vernon Memorial Hospital by ambulance Saturday p.m.
Deaths: Sylvia (Lenox) Gudgeon, 71; Lena Andrea (Larson) Keech, 91; Katherine (Brand) McElhose, 71; Helen Sylvia (Parham) Anderson, 89; Owen J. Snodgrass, 77; Dwight Clesson Kellicutt, 74; Gilbert Hanson, 85; Albert O. Tryggestad, 83; Christie (Linstad) Davis, 83; Roger Allen Brudos, 16; Henry Puirkowski, 46; Carl J. Williams, 80; Edward M. Mundsack, 93.
After 40 years, Mr. and Mrs. Ted E. Sallander sold their grocery store business in DeSoto to Mr. and Mrs. Harlan Bolster. Ted’s father, Charles, bought the store from the Mr. and Mrs. K. J. Adams in 1924. Ted and Ione took over ownership in 1929, after his father’s death and his mother moved to La Crosse.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
March 31, 1994
25 years ago
The Viroqua Public Works Committee advanced a potential solution to the Fairground Road paving impasse that had plagued the city for some time. The problem has always been over the ownership of the road. City Attorney David Jenkins stated that the city would pave the road if the city and Ag Society entered into a legal agreement in which both pledge that the road will be open to the public. Both sides agreed to consider this option.
A new state property tax relief bill will affect new school building referendums in both Viroqua and Westby. The new bill removed the two-thirds threshold for school funding under the $1 billion property tax cut statewide. Tax levies were frozen at 1993 levels for two years with any increase inn the school budget to be paid by the state.
The Wisconsin state Legislature passed a bill to create a Kickapoo Valley Reserve Board. The bill had bipartisan support and was awaiting the signature of Governor Thompson who said that he supported the bill and would sign it.
Viroqua had two winners in Wisconsin Lottery’s Supercash drawing. Marti Zitzner and A.C. Fortney each won $250,000. Zitzner bought her winning ticket at Kwik Trip South in Viroqua and Fortney purchased the winning ticket at DeLap’s Quick Stop.
Bill Fasching of Viroqua displayed some of the pieces of meteorites he collected in a museum he created in the waiting room of his business. At the time, he had over 100 pieces of meteoric material. Fasching has spent years trying to find a piece of the famous Vernon meteorite which fell in Liberty on March 26, 1865. Pieces of that meteorite are in a number of museums and universities all over the world. He finally will take possession of 5 grams of the Vernon meteorite from a private collector located on the East Coast in return for a piece in his collection.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
April 2, 2009
10 years ago
The Alliance Concerned for Environmental Safety (ACES) held a meeting in Viroqua, Thursday, March 26, to a full house of area residents with concerns regarding a proposed 3,200-cow concentrated feeding operation in development in Vernon County.
The Westby boys golf team has a new head coach this spring, eight-year JV coach Dave Nelson, who it taking over the Norsemen after the retirement of longtime coach Ak Lallas.
De Soto’s former track coach Saul Banashak hands the baton to new coach Marge Brutscher.
The Vernon County Chapter of Habitat for Humanity mission is to build decent, affordable home for families in need. The chapter plans to build its fourth home this summer at 415 Coon Prairie Ave., Westby.
The 47th annual Vernon County Holstein Banquet was held Sunday, March 1, at Old Towne Inn, Westby. Honoree Wayne Kruizenga of Koon Kreek Feeds received the Friend of the Holstein Cow Award. Also honored were Ralph and Sheila Petersheim of Welsh-Edge Holsteins.
Hank Deutsch of Viroqua won four swimming medals at the Green Valley Arizona Senior Games held recently in Green Valley, south of Tucson. Deutsch won two silver medals in the 25-yard freestyle and breaststroke and two bronze medals in the 50-yard breaststroke and freestyle events.
