The Vernon County Censor

April 4, 1923

100 years ago

The Tobacco Pool won the injunction suit tried last week in the Circuit Court at Madison. Judge Werner in his decision held that the Pool is constitutional, and is entitled to a Permanent Injunction restraining the M.H. Bekkedal Company of Westby from soliciting or buying tobacco from Pool members. The decision is most gratifying to the Pool and its 7,500 members….

The school officials of Viroqua district have closed up the deal for the new school site papers being made out Monday, and the property is now officially in the name of the district.

The weather man smiled upon Easter Sunday and although a little chilly it was the warmest and most pleasant day we have had for a long time.

Spring election on Tuesday of this week was a very quiet affair, due to the absence of contests on state offices. Not more than a quarter of the vote registered last primary election day was out.

Farmers Attention! The Westby Cooperative Exchange will take in stock every other Tuesday in the future instead of every week as has been the custom all summer and fall. The next dates will be April 17 and May 1. Bring in your stock on these dates.

About twenty-five ex-soldiers and sailors met Tuesday evening in the Odd Fellows hall and organized the Selmer Brettengen Legion Post No. 372.

Next Tuesday evening, April 12, Viroqua’s new Concert orchestra will put on a dance at Viroqua’s big dance hall for the benefit of the orchestra.

The Vernon County Censor

April 1, 1948

75 years ago

A Community Temperance rally, sponsored by Viroqua pastors, will be held in the high school auditorium next Sunday. The speaker will be Dr. Merrill R. Abbey, president of the Wisconsin Temperance Federation, and pastor o the First University Methodist church of Madison. Dr. Abbey is a gifted speaker and will give a sane, practical, straight-forward educational lecture. All are welcome.

Several building permits granted: the Nuzum Lumber company has been granted a permit to construct an office building and garage on East Decker street, directly west of the Northern States power plant. C. W. Fowell will remodel the property he recently purchased at 205 E. Ave. and build a garage. The original building will be made into two apartments and a confectionery store. An approvement is in progress by Dr. R. S. Hirsch for the purpose of additional office space for his south Main street property. The construction is of brick veneer. Mrs. A. Bringe is improving residential property with a basement and extension at 526 Jefferson Street.

Heavy vote is forecast in Viroqua next Tuesday as choices will be made for community representatives, a circuit judge, and three referenda, including the wet and dry issue in the city of Viroqua.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

April 5, 1973

50 years ago

Viroqua renewed the pressure on the supper club committee and City Council Tuesday by voting to continue the community “wet” by about 2-1 majorities… Class ”B” beer continuation was approved 1,296 to 521 while Class “A” beer off-premises won 1,212 to 585. The liquor question won 1,229 to 577.

Viroqua wrestlers have accepted an invitation to the Tri-State tournament Dec. 28-29 at the UW Field House in Madison.

Irene and Aggie’s Jack and Jill welcomed hundreds of people over their weekend silver anniversary in business.

Westby’s FFA judging team took a first and a pair of fourth places March 30 at the annual FFA State agricultural judging contest on the UW-Madison campus. Viroqua’s teams had a 6th and a 10th in classes.

Obituaries: Anna O. Olson (91) Rising Sun; Albert Austin (90) West Prairie; Frederick Lowell Favor (19) Viroqua; Gaylord Suiter (45) Viroqua; Mrs. Chester (Ivy Marten) Erlandson (64) rural Viroqua; Mrs. Burton (Vivian) Bergum (54) Westby; Daniel Sisbach (8) son of Mr. and Mrs. John Sisbach Jr. Westby; Mrs. Clarence (Mildred) Cox formerly of Viroqua.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

April 2, 1998

25 years ago

Viroqua participants in Badger Boys and Girls State are: alternate Heather Welch, Katie Klum, Jessica Mott, Matt Iverson, Jim Klousia, Nathan Hanson, Lee Skrupky and alternate William Moilien. The boys will be at Ripon College June13-20, while the girls will travel to UW-Madison June 7-12.

Viroqua senior Eric Wilhelm recently completed his stellar high school wrestling career with a record of 93-33, just two wins shy of the record set by Rich Getter in 1970.

Viroqua Youth Wrestling—State Kids Folkstyle Tournament at Stevens Point. State Champion is Ray Lewison-Primmer. Ray met silver Olympic medalist and six-time kids state champion Dennis Hall while there.

Two Odyssey of the Mind teams from the Viroqua Area School District will be traveling to the state competition in Stevens Point April 18. The Division I Create and Animate team includes: Mallory Favor, Brian Wendorf, Mark Keenan, Nick Heitman, Kate Essenburg, Ben Andrew and Justin Zielke. The second team to advance to state is the Division II Morph Magic team. Members include: Chrissy Wendorf, Allison McColloh, Sarah Heitman, Jacinda Ross, Michaela Ross, Sonja Raaum and Ariel Fortney.

The Norskedalen Trio, Beatrice Olson, Eleanor Bagstad and Tip Bagstad, have been selected to perform on the National Mall for the Smithsonian Folklife Festival June 24-28 and July 1-5. The Trio will be among the cultural music, dance, food and interactive exhibits, representing Wisconsin’s rich 150-year history. Wisconsin, along with the Baltic Nations, the Philippines and the Rio Grande/Rio Bravo River Basin will be featured at the festival.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

April 4, 2013

10 years ago

The Vernon County Sherriff’s Department on Tuesday, March 26, received a call from K&K Cheese in Cashton that a shipment of cheese worth an estimated $200,000 had been stolen. A multi-state investigation eventually led to the arrest of Veniamin K. Balika, 34, of Plainfield, Ill., along a New Jersey highway. The investigation quickly snowballed as the New Jersey State Police Cargo Theft Unit located Balika and the refrigerated truck loaded with 42,000 pounds of cheese. “This gentleman went to Cashton with forged documents to take possession of the cheese,” Spears said. “Later, the cheese factory received a call from whomever ordered the cheese, saying, “Where is our cheese?” From there they figured out they were basically scammed.” A buyer from Texas had been awaiting delivery of the cheese.

Assistant District Attorney LaMont Jacobson was appointed judge of the Marathon County Circuit Court on Thursday by Gov. Scott Walker. Jacobson is a former district attorney and family court commissioner for Vernon County.

The head of Viroqua’s Special Olympics program for school-aged athletics will be stepping down in mid-June and there has been no volunteer yet to take over the program. Kim Littel was among those who started Viroqua’s Special Olympics program after the 1977-78 school year. She had led the Special Olympics agency for 35 years. On March 25, she announced she would be stepping down as the head of the program.

The Vernon County Broadcaster’s website will update the election results from the April 2, spring general election.