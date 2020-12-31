Pages from the Past

During the 12 months just past, Viroqua’s downtown has witnessed an expansion and more than the usual number of changes to business places and personnel; some of them due to the re-establishment of veterans returning from duties with the armed services. Dr. R.S. Hirsch has opened new office quarters on South Main Street. Likewise, Dr. R.L. Ludden is again in the offices he left, in the First National Bank building. Attorney Larry Sieger is now associated with Jorgen Moen in the law firm of Moen and Sieger. Mrs. Stewart Smith before the holidays started a gift shop in her dwelling, and Mrs. Edson Bean, also in her residence, is operating a trading post. Riley Frye’s tailor shop and Alston Wolframs’ photography studio, adjoining in the basement of the First National bank building, are new ventures opened the first of November. Palmer Lee purchased the Jackson grocery and filling station, now known as Lee’s Grocery, on South Main Street. During the week just past, “The Allies” and “Lloyd’s Place” taverns have exchanged places on Main Street. Two firms have set up electrical businesses: Larry Stevens just returned from overseas duty with the Seabees, is located on West Jefferson Street, and Larson boys, Alf and Norman, are getting their new quarters in the Dyson building in readiness. Donald Drew has become the new manager of the Northern States Power Co. here. Orvold and Dybvig have enlarged their paint shop and moved to more commodious quarters on East Court Street. Dewey Brown now operates the Badger Café on North Main Street. Jackson and Erickson established an implement firm in January, 1945. In September the partnership was dissolved and John Jackson became the sole owner. A market, whose proprietor is Maurice Pierce, dispenses sea food in a shop in the rear of Art’s Café. With the closing of the J. J. Henry grocery, the Clarks Garage will again use their building for car display. Miss Bernice Volden is now the operator of the Vernon Beauty Center, which she purchased from Mrs. John Jafek. A new firm, Valley Motor Parts Co, whose manager is Tommy Sullivan, has been established in the building abandoned by the Southeastern railroad. R. A. Power has retired from teaching and entered the insurance business. Hartwig Vigdahl is now affiliated with his father, Jens Vigdahl, also in insurance. Victor Ellefson took over the Standard Station on South Main street. Clayton Wilson is the new operator at Sinclair on East Decker. Skolos and Philips are partners in the North Main Street Pure Oil business. Ralph Grindle manages the Cities Service on South Main.