Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
Jan. 5, 1921
100 years ago
Viroqua city seems rather desolute [sic] with practically all the youngsters back at their respective schools after enjoying the Christmas vacation at home.
Photographer M. J. Jasperson has added a fine National cash register to his studio.
Unbleached linen mixed toweling, 10 yards at $1.90. No less quantity sold at this price. H.E. Rogers.
Is your daughter a spoiled child? Make her see Dorothy Phillips in “Once to Every Woman”; and she’ll stay home from the dance, and do the supper dishes.
The Viola tobacco warehouse opened Monday morning. They will run a crew of fifty sizers and have a long run.
Gene Henry had a close call when a car backfired on him at Clark’s garage, the crank striking him at the base of the nose inflecting a deep and painful wound.
At next Sunday evening’s meal, the Unique will serve oysters any style – fried, scalloped, cocktails, stews or raw.
Westby Times – The Times relates the almost unbelievable happening that the Southeastern pulled into that station with a “hot box” Christmas eve. The first time it was ever guilty of that we dare say.
Syvert H. Sherpe has raised tobacco on one piece of land for 41 years, and his seven-acre crop this year brought him about $4000.
LaFarge Enterprises – Monday morning the armature of the generator at the power plant burned out making it necessary to ship the entire away for repairs. This means a big loss to the company and much inconvenience to the public. It is said that service cannot be resumed for thirty days.
The Vernon County Censor
Jan. 3, 1946
75 years ago
During the 12 months just past, Viroqua’s downtown has witnessed an expansion and more than the usual number of changes to business places and personnel; some of them due to the re-establishment of veterans returning from duties with the armed services. Dr. R.S. Hirsch has opened new office quarters on South Main Street. Likewise, Dr. R.L. Ludden is again in the offices he left, in the First National Bank building. Attorney Larry Sieger is now associated with Jorgen Moen in the law firm of Moen and Sieger. Mrs. Stewart Smith before the holidays started a gift shop in her dwelling, and Mrs. Edson Bean, also in her residence, is operating a trading post. Riley Frye’s tailor shop and Alston Wolframs’ photography studio, adjoining in the basement of the First National bank building, are new ventures opened the first of November. Palmer Lee purchased the Jackson grocery and filling station, now known as Lee’s Grocery, on South Main Street. During the week just past, “The Allies” and “Lloyd’s Place” taverns have exchanged places on Main Street. Two firms have set up electrical businesses: Larry Stevens just returned from overseas duty with the Seabees, is located on West Jefferson Street, and Larson boys, Alf and Norman, are getting their new quarters in the Dyson building in readiness. Donald Drew has become the new manager of the Northern States Power Co. here. Orvold and Dybvig have enlarged their paint shop and moved to more commodious quarters on East Court Street. Dewey Brown now operates the Badger Café on North Main Street. Jackson and Erickson established an implement firm in January, 1945. In September the partnership was dissolved and John Jackson became the sole owner. A market, whose proprietor is Maurice Pierce, dispenses sea food in a shop in the rear of Art’s Café. With the closing of the J. J. Henry grocery, the Clarks Garage will again use their building for car display. Miss Bernice Volden is now the operator of the Vernon Beauty Center, which she purchased from Mrs. John Jafek. A new firm, Valley Motor Parts Co, whose manager is Tommy Sullivan, has been established in the building abandoned by the Southeastern railroad. R. A. Power has retired from teaching and entered the insurance business. Hartwig Vigdahl is now affiliated with his father, Jens Vigdahl, also in insurance. Victor Ellefson took over the Standard Station on South Main street. Clayton Wilson is the new operator at Sinclair on East Decker. Skolos and Philips are partners in the North Main Street Pure Oil business. Ralph Grindle manages the Cities Service on South Main.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
Dec. 31, 1970
50 years ago
Happiest New Year Greetings! from Bloomingdale Correspondent: Lorrine Hilton.
Westby starts plans for its 3rd annual Syttende Mai the weekend of May 14-16, 1971. Officers for the event are: Lincoln Neprud, president; Gerhard Theige, vice president; Mrs. Earl Jaeger, secretary; Mrs. Lloyd Bekkedal, treasurer; Marlowe Nelson, Mrs. Ella Anderson and Armin Fruechte, directors.
Death: William Patrick Garin, 76.
Take the “T” out of VCTC and keep it open. That’s the major point of a campaign to keep serving those students who might not otherwise find their way to college in Wisconsin. The campaign is in second gear with a bill being drafted by Assembly Bert Lewison for introduction in the ’71 Legislature. Neil Greene, VCTC president, introduced the plan to the City Council Tuesday night, and when he had finished the Council voted its approval of the county college and was sending this action to Lewison and Governor-Elect Patrick Lucey.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Jan. 4, 1996
25 years ago
Power outage blackens Viroqua, leaving 1,500 customers in the dark and cold. While power was restored to some customers, others in need were encouraged to seek warmth and shelter at the Viroqua Middle School. County emergency cots and blankets were brought in to use.
Marlene and Brian Blatz have purchased the Coulee Inn from Francis and Judy Mathison in Coon Valley.
Obituaries: John Martell, 60; Archie Haugen, 74; Nordahl Bolstad, 89; and Ruth Parson Johnson, 67.
Lynn Dolezel is installed as Viroqua’s new postmaster.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Jan. 6, 2011
10 years ago
Marvin Lien, a 1938 graduate of Westby High School, celebrated his 90th birthday. Lien, a Timber Coulee native, entered the Army Air Corps in 1940 and served as a B-26 bomber pilot in World War II. He participated in the D-Day Invasion.
Eight members of Viroqua Boy Scout Troop 75 earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Those being honored were: Ben Baumgardner, Terrence Bambenek, Joseph Deverell, Brady Nigh, Jacob Nordberg, Ryan Schmidt, Jon Sherry and Christian Sherry.
The Viroqua girls basketball team won the consolation game 47-39 over Bangor at the Blair-Taylor Tournament.
Youth from across the state will be recognized for their outstanding achievements at the Wisconsin Holstein Association Junior Holstein Convention. Receiving Distinguished Member honors is Katie Wendorf. Katherine Larson will be receiving a Younger Members Award.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke and Denise Kirchoff