Pages from the Past

The Vernon County

Broadcaster-Censor

Dec. 30, 1971

50 years ago

The 4th Annual Snowmobile Derby is still scheduled for this weekend at the County Fairgrounds. As of Tuesday, the track was ice and hard-packed snow. Plans have been made to postpone the events one week but weathermen are predicting more snow. Miss Luanne Hornby, Miss Viroqua, will return for the event. The dozen Snowmobile Princesses will also be in attendance.

Deaths: Wilbur C. Hart, 59; Elmer Groth, 60; Ruth E. (Clark) Weeden, 84; Jay Downing, 75; William Snodgrass, 92.

The Postmaster, Otis Rude, announced that the Viroqua Post Office will begin cooperating with the Immigration and Naturalization Service is assisting all local aliens to comply with the Alien Address Report requirements. Report forms will be available after January 3 at the post office.

The Wisconsin Secretary of Revenue reports that Crawford and Vernon Counties (as well as the rest of the state) has listed numerous unequal property assessments, and the need for passage of Assembly Bill 1084 to allow counties to set up a fair county assessment office and system. As an area example, in Genoa Township, two similar properties sold at $13,000 with taxes on one at $172.00 and the other $524.00. The last major change to improve the state system occurred in 1933.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Dec. 26, 1996

25 years ago

The Wisconsin Newspaper Association named Brett Favre of the Green Bay Packers its inaugural winner of the 1996 Newsmaker of the Year. Mr. Favre has drawn the nation’s attention to Wisconsin’s rich professional football heritage and has given generously to charity.

The 97-year-old Fortney Hotel had another chapter added to its history last week when the Vernon County Land Sales Committee sold the Viroqua landmark to Anthony Katchever of Port Washington. He plans to run it just as it has been for several decades, renting rooms at weekly and monthly rates.

George Nettum will be judging tobacco for the Tobacco Expo this Saturday at the National Guard Armory in Viroqua. Tobacco farmers Curtis Dahlen, Alvin Christianson and Larry Skolos will be there among those awaiting the results.

Olson Plumbing and Heating are celebrating their 20-year anniversary. Looking forward to another 20 years are Harold Olson, Eric Yttri, Kevin Volden and Butch Sterling.

Last week the Blackhawk wrestling team took two opposing teams to the mat to register a pair of dual victories. The Hawks won over West Salem 36-33 on Thursday. Last Tuesday night the Viroqua wrestlers journeyed to De Soto and recorded a well-contested victory, 36-27.

Michelle Jacobson graduated from Colorado State University, Fort Collins, Colorado this month. She will receive her Bachelor of Science in human development and family studies on Dec. 21 at noon at the Moby Arena in Fort Collins. Michelle is the daughter of Mark and Tonia Jacobson of Viroqua.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Dec. 29, 2011

10 years ago

Rapidly falling temperatures led to icy roads and about 15 vehicles sliding off roads throughout Vernon County Monday night.

Tuesday, Dec. 20, Viroqua’s wrestling alumni were honored and recognized for their love and dedication to the sport and the 50-year wrestling history in Viroqua.

Genoa’s Alexis Nickelotti became only the second woman from Vernon County to receive the crown of Wisconsin’s Fairest of the Fair. She won the honor in January of 2011.

Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Linda Zube and Denise Kirchoff

