Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
Nov. 17, 1920
100 years ago
Vernon county board of supervisors have been rushing things right along….Petitions looking to the keeping open of the state trunk highways during the winter for motor travel were received….It seems that while the law is on the books and nearly everyone ardently desires that it be enforced, it is utterly impossible with the machinery now made to keep the roads open in a real old fashioned winter when the snow reaches the fence tops. One of the southern counties spent $50,0000last winter and then had to abandon the work.
It is expected that the extending of the LaCrosse Interurban telephone line from Ferryville to Lynxville will be completed this winter.
Isaac Lavold has rented the Goodall barn. He purchased the larger part of the equipment offered at auction, and will run a livery there as in the past.
The Big Holstein-Friesian sale at the sale pavilion on the fair grounds last Wednesday afternoon brought out a fair crowd and fair prices. This afternoon the Guernsey sale is in progress, at the same place….
Dr. J. Schee sent a sample of Westby’s water to Madison to be analyzed. It was found to be in good condition.
Drs. Andrew and Myrick of DeSoto have united their practices, forming a partnership. They will be of more service to the public in this way.
The Redmound store, conducted by Mrs. B.C. Worman and Louis Axlen, has been sold to Alfred Erickson of Purdy and Earl Witcraft of Viroqua. The new proprietors have taken charge and we wish them success.
Mens 4-buckle, all rubber arctics, $4.00, $4.50, and $4.75 at H.D. Williams Co.
The Vernon County Censor
Nov. 8, 1945
75 years ago
A flood control project for the Kickapoo Valley, involving a large dam at Rockton and a long levee near Gays Mills has been approved by the war department, according to a bulletin sent to Assemblyman Vernon Thompson of Richland Center from the St. Louis office. It is estimated the Rockton dam will cost over $800,000 with local participation of about $42,000. Gays Mills will have to provide all lands and right-of-ways for the improvement of the levee which will extend from the village to highway 181.
Armistice Day commemorates the end of hostilities of World War I. This year, November 11 falls during the Victory loan drive, which gives our last chance to finish for all time a job that cost the lives of the finest of two generations. According to President Truman, “The people should dedicate themselves to the cause of enduring peace on this day.” In Viroqua, a short program has been scheduled by the American Legion to take place in front of the Hotel Fortney at 11 o’clock on Sunday. The Armistice program will consist of the local Color Guard and Firing Squad and Viroqua City Band, directed by Emory Nordness. As we pay tribute to the heroes who fought and died so valiantly, let us pledge ourselves to buy a Victory Bond today.
The second week in September towns and villages interested in a Union Free High School for De Soto instituted proceedings for the call of special elections to determine whether there shall be organized such a school in that village.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster-Censor
Nov. 5, 1970
50 years ago
The Vernon Court House remains untouched by Tuesday’s elections as Democrats failed to unseat any of the incumbent Republicans. Around 800 more Vernon voters went to the polls Tuesday than four years ago under similar circumstances. Senator William Proxmire was the big Vernon vote getter with 5,342 unofficial votes, as he was in the rest of the state.
Deaths: Frederick William Walters, 72; Helen Regina (Hanson) Fleming, 82; Otis P. Struxness, 54; Mary Semanda Hooverson, 84; Bessie M. (Blask) Michel, 52; Adolph Wrobel, 84; Edna (Hornby) Zitzner, 70; Anton J. Suhr, 83; Harriet (Running) Jacobson, 65; Nancy J. (Loucks) Waterman, 102.
Viroqua Area Schools will dedicate the new Junior High building and the remodeled areas of the Senior High School at a special open house Sunday, November 15.
Two additional school districts left the Southwest Conference: Mineral Point and Iowa-Grant. The remaining seven teams are: Richland Center, River Valley, Viroqua, Fennimore, Boscobel, Prairie du Chien and Riverdale. The leaving the conference does not hamper schedules for this school year.
These are the winners and alternates from the 56 girls entered in the district “Make It With Wool” contest in Viroqua Saturday: Susan Leiby, LuAnn Sefford. Patricia Sullivan, Mary Vangen and Cheryl Seymour. Susan Leiby of La Crosse and Patricia Sullivan, Viroqua, will go on to the state contest. Dorothy Werth was district chairman. Frances Sievers narrated the fashion show. Betty Brendel gave out the awards. Judges were: Sue Leyda, Lucille Cassidy and Vi Lytton.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
Nov. 9, 1995
25 years ago
Voters in the La Farge School District approved the $1.2 million school building referendum by a wide margin of 235 to 121. Paul Jacobson, superintendent of the school district announced that the passage of the referendum will be made at the next school board meeting. The vote to pass the referendum was a turnaround from the prior referendum a year earlier.
A debate on electric utility deregulation began. Many argued that the current system was not fair nor equitable. At the time and under the current system, each utility in Wisconsin operated in a “service territory.” In Viroqua, it was part of the service territory of Northern States Power. In Westby, residents were serviced by Westby’s own utility. A resident in either community was required to use the utility for that area. The argument for deregulation was that the rates might be lowered of other utilities were let in. However, many small business owners, farmers and homeowners argued that rates would climb and cause damage to the environment. Public hearings were scheduled to start in a few weeks throughout the state. Based on those upcoming hearings, the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin will make its recommendations to the state legislature.
The Vernon County Board moved ahead with renovation plans for the county courthouse. The renovation was spurred on by a report by the U.S. Marshall’s Office detailing security concerns. The renovation will also fulfill ADA regulations. Judge Michael Rosborough outlined the full plan at the last county board meeting. La Crosse architect Val Schute drew up the plan for the county board.
The Vernon County Board approved the 1996 budget. The new budget was $500,000 higher than the 1995 budget. The budget had increases in a number of areas such as electricity for the courthouse.
Twelve incumbents filed petitions for re-election next spring. So far, there was no incumbent board member who would not seek re-election.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
Nov. 11, 2010
Vernon County UW-Extension Agriculture Agent Tim Rehbein said the county’s soybean harvest is complete and the corn harvest is two-to-three weeks ahead of schedule
A repair cost estimate for Vernon County’s Erlandson Building totaling $1 million led the county board’s building and facilities committee to pass a resolution to hire an architect for a new office administration building.
A LaCrosse Tribune survey of school districts in six area counties showed 18 of 21 raised taxes this year. School officials blamed a drop in state aid and a rise in property valuations.
The Viroqua High School Music Department will be presenting the Rodgers and Hammerstein’s production of “The King and I,” at the Temple Theatre.
Jim Graham and Dwain Munyon have 87 years between them working at WVRQ in Viroqua. Both men started working at the local radio station-then WISV in 1958.
