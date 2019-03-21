The Vernon County Censor
March 19, 1919
100 years ago
A Victory correspondent tells that Jacob Podawitz has purchased the Hotel Gees and stock of goods in the store at that place and will soon take up his residence there.
Charley Clark has just received a car of Oakland Sensible Sixes—the only “six” below $1100. And by the way, the office at the garage has been nicely remodeled.
After a lifetime of agricultural pursuits, Chris Henry retires from his farm on Dach ridge and has purchased of Mrs. Gulbrandson her residence in the Second ward.
Eighteen pound pail of 35c coffee at $5; oranges per dozen 35c; salmon per can 20c; 20c can pork and beans 15c; 5 boxes of matches for 30c. C.H. Ostrem.
The warm rain of Saturday afternoon played havoc with transportation facilities in this locality….The Southwestern was laid up from Saturday until Tuesday morning with severe washouts between Chaseburg and Stoddard….the Kickapoo branch was badly torn up….There was just enough frost to turn most of the water that fell, and together with the snow it transformed peaceful creeks into raging rivers….
A large audience thronged the Star theatre Monday evening and discussed the proposed erection of a hospital in Viroqua. It was very evident as to the favorable sentiment of those present, not an unfavorable comment being made. ….the committee appointed to investigate and report, presented the result of their findings saying that $50,000 was little more than would be necessary.
A large number of tobacco growers gathered at the court house….and staged a very energetic discussion of the proposed building of a farmers’ warehouse.
The Vernon County Censor
March 23, 1944
75 years ago
The Westby Theatre has the distinction of being the first in the United States to run the Norsk picture recently smuggled out of Norway, “Trysil Knut.” The story is built around one of Norway’s national heroes. It was produced in the winter of 1941. The Germans in Norway permitted a certain part of the Norwegian Film Industry to keep working, but allowed no films to be exported from the country. Daring members of the underground managed to smuggle it out of Norway under the very noses of the Gestapo. The story of its hazardous journey from a beachhead in Norway to London and then finally by convoy to America is almost as dramatic as the incidents in the film itself. Skiing has a prominent part in this great outdoor drama, and Sverre Kolterud, 1932 world Olympic champion, is seen in several scenes doing his wonderful skiing.
Major Irwin H. Dregne of Viroqua has been credited with downing a German plane in combat in a raid over the continent. Major Dregne is the son of Mr. and Mrs. S.C. Dregne of R. 5, Viroqua. He graduated from the Viroqua high school in 1933 and attended the University of Wisconsin for three years. He enlisted in the Air Corps three years ago. He has been overseas since the fall of 1943.
Letter from Lt. Einar E. Mydland, graduate of Viroqua High School: Since landing in Italy, I have seen and learned much. I have seen the tragic results of the attempt at restoring the Roman Empire. I could never have believed that people could live as these Italian natives live. They have nothing in the way of food except some fruit, nuts and the scant supplies brought in by the allied forces. Their clothing is nothing but ragged Italian army uniforms and a few mended rags for the men and even less for the women and children. Good shoes are not to be gotten at all. The burden of Fascism and war falls on every Italian , but the most tragic of all is the sight of thousands of children suffering from malnutrition and the lack of necessary sanitation facilities. I could go on and write more but it would only add up to one thing—miserable existence of a once proud nation. We Americans have never known how lucky we were. Our living conditions here are far from good, but not a word of complaint is heard from our men.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster-Censor
March 20, 1969
50 years ago
Girl Scouts and Brownies had dinner with dads, granddads, and even neighbors Tuesday last week. The annual Father-Daughter banquet filled Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Mothers and leaders provided the food. It was the 57th birthday of Girl Scouting in the country.
Sharon Savage was elected president of Circle V Riders at the February 26 meeting. Others elected include: Kenneth Thompson, vice-president; Katherine Day, secretary; and Fred Gerdi, treasurer. Adrian Sherry will be the Horse Show Chairman.
Martin Bohland, 85, was the only area death reported this week.
A forestry field day at Champion Valley east of La Farge just south of state 82 starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 25. Tours are to show timber growth, stand improvement, logging, selling of timber, plus marking and managing, Tours last about an hour.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
March 24, 1994
25 years ago
Ingrid Mahan was named as the new Main Street manager for the Viroqua Revitalization Association. Mahan, who is a native of Viroqua, was a part of the team that earned Viroqua its Main Street designation. She has been a long-time volunteer for the Viroqua Revitalization Association since it began.
A 17-year-old Viroqua juvenile was charged with seven counts of criminal damage to property for spray painting graffiti on buildings in downtown Viroqua. Police Chief John Thompson said that the graffiti was similar to that used by a group called the Gangster Disciplines. However, Thompson did not believe the juvenile was part of the group just a wannabe.
Shaun Clancy, a junior at Viroqua High School, won one of the top four prizes at the Wisconsin Very Special Arts awards. His painting entitled “One” will become part of the Very Special Arts Wisconsin permanent collection. Clancy will also be presented a check for $150 by Governor Thompson.
Ben Logan of Gays Mills will be speaking this week at the Thrune Center of the Norskedalen Nature and Heritage Center. Logan will be speaking with the topic “History Begins At Home.” Logan was the author of the best seller “The Land remembers.”
The Viroqua Pee-Wee “B” hockey team (12 and under) competed in the Wisconsin Rapids Invitational and came away with three victories. They defeated Marshfield, Rhinelander and Portage County.
Liza Grenmian, from Aid for Families a 28-year-old from Readstown, was charged with two counts of felony welfare fraud. She was accused of receiving money from Aid for Families with Dependent Children for which she was not eligible. If convicted, she could receive up to ten years in prison and a $10,500 fine.
The Viroqua Area School District was selected as one of 34 schools in the nation by the USDA to participate in a pilot program to determine an alternative lunch menu for students based on a nutrient meal pattern. This program will continue for three years.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
March 26, 2009
10 years ago
The Vernon County Historical Society has been awarded a matching grant from the Wisconsin Humanities Council to reprint the brochure highlighting the Black Hawk trail markers in the county. The tri-fold brochure features a map, line drawings and the wording on the markers, which were created by Dr. C.V. Porter and erected in the spring of 1930.
Gavin Olson, 5, and Peter Olson, 3, present a donation of $163 to Kay Deaver, representing Vernon County Toys for Tots. The boys had a joint birthday party with friends at the beginning of February and asked partygoers to bring monetary donations for Toys for Tots.
The La Crosse YMCA Level Illusions gymnasts won their 11th meet of the season at the Manitowoc invite March 22. Local gymnasts are Jozie Mc Clelland and Lyssa Veres of Viroqua.
The Southwest Wisconsin Regional Financial Office of Thrivent for Lutherans announced the Vernon County Chapter has earned a Chapter of Excellence award for its contributions to the local community in 2008.
Cummins Filtration laid off 127 employees Monday at its plants in Black River Falls, Viroqua and Bloomer, Wis., because of a decrease in the demand for its products, the company said. It laid off 53 workers in Viroqua.
