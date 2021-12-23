Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

Dec. 28, 1921

100 years ago

In last week’s Censor the editor let loose some righteous indignation on the party who took the cash from the Christmas tree in front of Johnson’s drug store. Little did we dream that our vituperations would fall upon the innocent head of one of the fair sex, yet such was the case. Miss Suttle had taken the coin in for safe keeping, unbeknown to Mr. Hass, and “Red” surely lived up to his nickname in telling people about the supposed theft – “All’s well that ends well.”

The general insurance firm of Smith & Slack have moved from the Star Theatre building to the basement of the Farmers Bank where most delightful quarters have been arranged to accommodate their growing business. They plan on having the finest suite of offices in the city and by the looks of things have made a good start.

If you have been in the habit of burning common soft coal, you will be surprised and delighted with Dixie Gem – the long-burning heavy-bodied coal. Get one load and you will use nothing else. Sold exclusively in Viroqua by the COLEMAN LUMBER CO.

The fire truck was called out to the Southeastern yards Tuesday to subdue a fire which started underneath the water tank while a water pipe was being thawed out. Practically no damage was done. The Southeastern makes a specialty of freak fires. Trying to burn up an engine and later a water tank is certainly out of the ordinary.

December 10th of this year was a remarkably pleasant day with the thermometer registering as high as 48 above. Walter Kuebler keeps a temperature record, and tells us that two years ago the mercury on that day dropped to 22 below zero.

The Vernon County Censor

Dec. 26, 1946

75 years ago

Two floods hit the Viroqua post office last Saturday, almost drowning the employees in a deluge of mail. The anticipated slackening of outgoing mail failed to materialize while the rush of incoming mail began to mount to new highs. The number of Christmas greeting cards cancelled last week is believed to have surpassed all previous holiday business.

Additional compensation totaling approximately $1,750,000 has been distributed to employees of the Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company before Christmas. All A & P employees throughout the country with six months or more service with the company participate in the cash distribution.

Following the trend of many school districts, the board of education of the Viroqua public schools, by a unanimous vote, granted a cost of living bonus of $200 each, to teachers and janitors employed. The sum is for the school year 1946-47 and is retroactive to September 1st. Not included are the part-time employees, the superintendent and the recently hired veteran’s training instructor.

The board of directors of the J. C. Penney Company have just authorized a special payment of two weeks’ extra salary for all full-time associates who have been employed for the full year of 1946, and on a proportionate basis for extra and part-time associated and for those employed less than a year.

The Vernon County

Broadcaster-Censor

Dec. 23, 1971

50 years ago

Eleven Snowmobile Princesses were chosen last week to actively promote the January 1-2 derby races at the Fairgrounds track in Viroqua. They are: Deanne Olsen, Pam Gardner, Dawn Chapman, Paula Hoffland, Cathy Sherry, Barb Aikins, Barbara Urban, Maureen Miller, Mary Werth, Janet Eide and Debbie Goodman. They will be selling Snowmobile Derby buttons uptown during shopping hours wearing identical white berets and mittens and an identifying green banner.

The Vernon County Board will continue to have 31 Supervisors. It is not official until ballots go out this week and the Supervisors have returned an affirmative majority vote. Roger Novy, County Clerk, said he would have the ballots go out in the mail this week.

Deaths: William Moen, 78; Alvin Running, 64; Minnie Langaard, 70; Karl Zinn, 81; Myrtle (Larson) Chroninger, 85; Ole M. Kleven, 86; Paul Anderson, 27.

Tobacco buying started this week. Open contracts again apparently are in effect this season. Starting prices were at 52 cents for type 55, followed by 54 cents and rumored to be up to 55 cents by mid-week.

If a Viroqua Area School Bus cannot make the route due to bad weather, the student will be considered absent for that day, according to R. J. Hill, Superintendent.

The Viroqua High School Student Council is having an informal Christmas Dance Wednesday, December 29 from 8 p.m. to midnight in the Junior-Senior High Cafeteria. Tickets are $1.50 each. “Choice” is the name of the band comprised of seven young men, all music majors.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Dec. 19, 1996

25 years ago

Forty-four students from VHS participated in the Mathematics Association of America’s algebra and geometry contest on Dec. 5. The three highest scorers were Kathryn Hansen, Seri Nerison and Gabe Krambs.

While Philip and Sherrie Zacharias and their four children were doing chores on another farm Sunday morning, fire leveled the Franklin Township house they were renting. They lost all their belongings, clothing and furnishings. The family is now staying at another farm between West Prairie and Retreat which they were remodeling.

Blackhawk Hockey—The Hawks downed Waupaca 3-1 last Saturday. Making his first varsity start, Alex Fortney recorded 26 saves.

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dale T. Pedretti, son of Mary H. Pedretti of Viroqua, recently received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal. He was recognized for his outstanding achievement while serving as supply liaison aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz, homeported in Bremerton, Washington.

Beauford T. Anderson, 71, died Nov. 7 in California. The former Soldiers Grove resident received the Congressional Medal of Honor for his heroism during World War II. Anderson received the medal from President Harry Truman in Washington on Memorial Day in 1946. The Beauford T. Anderson Memorial Park in Soldiers Grove was named and dedicated in his honor in 1989.

The VARC I Eagles volleyball team triumphed at the State Special Olympics Fall Sports Tournament to win the State Championship in Division III on Dec. 7. Members of the championship team are: Dan Fish, Michael Mathison, Richard Olson, Keith Rice, Robert Running, Gabe Thom and Harold Richard Wicks.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Dec. 22, 2011

10 years ago

The city of Viroqua is implementing a plan to protect the city’s ash trees from the emerald ash borer.

The architects for the proposed “Viroqua Center” unveiled a second conceptual design, Thurs. afternoon, which did not include a senior citizen center attached to the main structure.

The Viroqua girls basketball team notched its first win of the season with a decisive 45-20 Coulee Conference victory over Gale-Ettrick-Trempeleau at home, Thursday, Dec. 13.

Nelson Global Products, formerly known as Nelson Muffler, opened their hearts by donating $1,200 worth of food purchased at Village Market and gave it to the food pantry located at Living Faith Church in Viroqua.

Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Linda Zube and Denise Kirchoff

