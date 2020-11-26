Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
Dec. 8, 1920
100 years ago
I hereby give notice that the road north of Viroqua city has been temporarily closed. Anyone breaking down the barrier and using the road for traffic will be prosecuted. This will only be necessary during moderate weather. As soon as continued freezing weather arrives the road will be opened. ALEX RISTOW, Highway Com.
Rolland Felix fell from a trapeze [sic] last Thursday striking his head on a cement walk. He was unconscious for several hours and serious consequences were geared but he is now out again.
We don’t know whether or not he is getting paid for the job, but at least the unlimited thanks of the traveling public is extended to J.W. Norris for the valiant service rendered by him and his Fordson tractor in smoothing the road between Viroqua and Westby this week. He has made it the best road in the vicinity and give us a taste of how things will go when those motor driven graders authorized to be purchased by the county board, get into action. With the return of sunny days many farmers are out dragging the roads. In other sections none seem to be so enterprising. It is a fine service to perform to the community at large and will be necessary until some sort of a winter patrol measure is passed.
Major H.C. Dagley, of U.S.A. Cavalry, inspected and mustered into the Federalized National Guard Monday, Viroqua’s new unit – Troop D. 1st W.N.G. Cavalry – thus our city once more revives its past traditions.
Cashton has morning electric service.
C.G. Tenney of DeSoto is devoting just about all his time to the proposed Lansing-DeSoto bridge and highway.
Nov. 29, 1945
75 years ago
Burton Olson, Westby, junior leader and member of the South Natwick 4-H Club has been awarded a trip to the National 4-H Congress at Chicago beginning December 1st. Burton won this trip for doing outstanding work as a junior leader of the club of which he was a member.
The special election held in five school units of Vernon and Crawford Counties on November 20th to determine whether a new union free high school project would be supported for the village of DeSoto, resulted in a four to one decision in favor of the issue.
The Vernon Circuit Luther League and Choral Union is sponsoring a Christmas rally to be held in the Viroqua high school auditorium on Sunday evening, December 2nd at 8:00. Choirs and singers from Sparta, Cashton, Coon Valley, Westby, Viroqua, Mt. Sterling, Gays Mills and outlying communities will take part. Rev. J. O. Holum will direct the ensemble chorus. Choir directors who will lead their respective groups are Mrs. L. C. Jenson and Rev. N. R. Hjermstad, Cashton; Mrs. C.M Strand and Mrs. Thomas James, Westby; Emery Nordness and Roland Koyen, Viroqua; Thomas Johnson, Mt. Sterling. Solosists will be Mrs. L. C Jenson, Mis Pearl Malm, and Miss Arlone Larson.
Clear cold weather with plenty of snow on the ground to provide good tracking prevailed last weekend for the deer hunters leaving here, headed for their five-day deer hunting season, which opened on Saturday.
Nov. 26, 1970
50 years ago
Viroqua’s application for low-rent housing to serve senior citizens has been accepted for filing by HUD, and now it remains for the Viroqua application to be accepted so planning on the site, structure, costs and builders can proceed. The Chicago office has a large backlog of requests for units, and they can give no specific dates when units will be released.
Deaths: James Alfred Shaw, 5; LeRoy Allen Shaw, 2; Dale Allen Shaw, 4; Gust J. Klum, 90; Samuel B. Witt, 77; Goldie (Stewart) Lewison, 62; Mary (Calkins) Walter, 87; Juanita (Emery) Murray, 46; Odell E. Greenland, 50; Nordahl P. Moilien, 80; John H. Deaver, 78.
“Carousel,” the Rodgers and Hammerstein hit that followed “Oklahoma” on Broadway has been postponed at Viroqua Senior High until January, Edwin Sievers, principal said. Cardell Solberg and casts are in production on the musical that was originally scheduled for Dec 7-8.
Farmers with corn and oats in farm storage under price support loans were reminded today that the commodity must not be removed from the storage bin without prior authorization from the ASCS Office. This regulation is more than a formality. Producers who unlawfully dispose of any portion of the community are subject to criminal prosecution under Federal Law. If removal is for personal use, the price support loan must be repaid first.
Westby held off the Blackhawks 55-50. Charlie Berg led Westby with 13 points. The loss puts Viroqua 1-1 for the season’s non-conference basketball games.
Nov. 30, 1995
25 years ago
The Viroqua City Council voted to give Police Chief John Thompson the go-ahead to tell local businesses to remove gambling machines. The police had received many complaints about video poker and slot machines found in businesses licensed to sell alcoholic beverages. If the businesses complied and removed the machines, there would be no prosecutions. Thompson expected no trouble with local compliance.
Viroqua held the first annual Twinkle Parade. There were 28 floats, two marching bands and a very enthusiastic crowd. All the floats and the bands were illuminated.
Totals for this year’s deer hunt were approximately 20% higher than last year’s totals. The DNR reported a total of 186,103 registered statewide during the opening weekend. Bill Mytton, DNR deer and bear ecologist, noted that the total was encouraging from a management aspect. Hunters in Viroqua had registered 1,424 deer during the first weekend. Hillsboro also had over a thousand deer registered. Other local communities also registered substantial numbers.
With the December 5 filing deadline for spring elections fast approaching, there were no contests for seats on the Vernon County Board of Supervisors, for any of the city council positions in Westby and Viroqua, for the village board of Coon Valley or for the school boards of Viroqua and Westby.
Viroqua native Steven West, who graduated from Viroqua High School, has distinguished himself with his work on the team that produced the Hubble Space Telescope with NASA. The telescope helped space researchers study black holes and other bright star-like objects.
The Viroqua High School boy’s basketball team opened the season with a decisive win over Hillsboro. The score was 75-37. After the win, Viroqua began preparing for its next game against a strong team from La Crescent.
Dec. 2, 2010
10 years ago
Several Works Progress Administration structures survive in Vernon County. The Viroqua Municipal bathhouse was made a historic landmark in November. The city hall in Hillsboro was created through the WPA in 1934. The Genoa National Fish Hatchery was created in part by the WPA.
The Viroqua boys basketball team got a rousing start to its season with a 81-47 win over Reedsburg.
The Wild West Days Marshall’s Office Committee recently did its part to brighten the holidays for area military families with a $250 donation to the Wisconsin Operation Homefront organization.
Vernon Telephone Cooperative received the TelcoTV Vision Award for Service Provider Innovation.
“Operation Christmas” got a jump-start this year with volunteers from 17 different churches preparing donations to be provided to families in Vernon County, southern Monroe County and northern Crawford County.
