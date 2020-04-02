Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
April 14, 1920
100 years ago
Hon. A.H. Dahl has disposed of his large business block at Westby to Villard & Sons, clothiers, and .S. Halvorson, hardware dealer. Mr. Dahl moved to Kenosha more than a year since.
Wanted – Someone to spend the night alone in a grave yard—$10 offered to anyone who will sleep alone from 10 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. in the grave yard. No professional medium need apply. Apply at Star Theatre.
Due to wreck on the Kickapoo branch and strike at Chicago, Ford Dealer A.E. Zimdars of LaFarge is having his “Lizzies” shipped to Viroqua. He was here Friday and Monday driving home cars.
Nels Fortney takes the prize for having received the largest crop of the season – that of Larson Bros, of this city which totaled 34,143 pounds and brought them a check of $10,580.55. This crop was raised on about 20 acres, and the price was 35c, 10c for filler and grasshopper eaten stuff.
Seems natural to see the “buzz wagons” on the go again. County roads are smoothing out nicely under the patrolmen’s care.
Frightened by the Milwaukee train, Tuesday morning, Warren Fish’s team ran away, demolishing the surrey, harness, breaking off a telephone pole and throwing the wires across the track.
LaFarge Enterprise reports that traffic on the Kickapoo railroad was interrupted for a couple of days by a wreck just north of the tunnel. A freight was derailed, the entire train, except for the engine, leaving the track. On account of the terrible weather the work of clearing the track was somewhat slow.
The Vernon County Censor
April 5, 1945
75 years ago
Felix store remodeled: Floor space at the Felix store has recently been augmented by the addition of a mezzanine. This new balcony has been given over to the office equipment and the bookkeeping department, in charge of Miss Thea Thompson.
In a move to meet in some measure the acute housing shortage in Viroqua, William K. Divers, regional representative of the National Housing Agency, announced today that conversions of existing dwelling structures into additional units will be authorized, so far as materials are obtainable. The need for providing additional living quarters in Viroqua has long been felt, but little could be done about it until more materials were available.
Due to the snow and ice storm, only 451 ballots were cast in the city of Viroqua’s spring election. Winners included Calvin Marx, first ward, R.E. Johnson, second ward, Lloyd Hall, third ward. Peter Fortney, Paul A. Dahl, and Olaf Walby were returned as county board members from their respective wards, without opposition.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster-Censor
April 2, 1970
50 years ago
Council president and 10-year alderman, Ernie Urban, challenges 4-year Mayor Vic Ellefson in Viroqua’s spring election. The two have been waging serious campaigns for several weeks.
Every Vernon County municipality will be voting for one of 31 County Board supervisors on Tuesday, April 21, for two-year terms.
Juveniles are now considered adults for all traffic violations, with the same penalties. Cases will not be tried in juvenile courts. A high rate of juvenile cases were being shunted to adult courts and now all traffic violators will be treated equally, effective April 1.
Deaths: Robert Small, Sr., 83; Virgil R. Olson, 18; Gerald O. Christianson, 26; Marie (Haugengen) Nersveen, 87; Walter Paul Bobst, 69; Ernest Phillips, 81; Peter Stromstad, 79.
Viroqua returns to twice-a-week garbage pickup in residential sections of the City for the five summer months. The start date is May 3rd.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
April 6, 1995
25 years ago
U.S. Sen. Russ Feingold at his most recent “listening session” announced his opposition to the proposed low-level flights over portions of the Kickapoo Valley Reserve and other portions of Vernon County. He also opposed the expansion of the Hardwood Air to Ground Training Range in Juneau County.
Gail Frie, county recycling coordinator, asked Viroqua and other local municipalities to consider a burn barrel ban. Viroqua had allowed burning of cardboard, paper and twigs and leaves. The city had allowed this because there had been no resale markets for cardboard and paper. Frie said at last week’s city council meeting that this had changed as resale markets had emerged.
The Viroqua City Council heard a second request for financial help for the proposed expansion of the McIntosh Memorial Library. A year ago, the library board had asked for the city to pay half of the $1 million needed for the expansion. The city had tabled the request since it was not sure the expansion was needed. With the second request, the amount has increased to $1.37 million. The library board argued that it needed to accommodate disabled people under the ADA by adding bathrooms on the main floor and adding an elevator on the main floor to go to the basement floor.
The Stoddard village government was completed as the recall forces now hold most of the positions in the village government. The new government was now working on filling appointed offices such as Clerk/Treasurer.
In May of 1995, Westby residents will be asked for the third time to approve a plan to upgrade the facilities of the schools in the district. The major question in the referendum would authorize the borrowing of up to $9.2 million for construction projects in Chaseburg, Coon Valley and Westby.
The Associates to Restore the Temple Theatre (ARTT) won a grant of $1,000 from the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
April 8, 2010
10 years ago
Kwik Trip will opened its new store on Viroqua’s north side at the intersection of North Main Street and Co. BB
The DNR was alerted that a 300-pound male black bear had been the victim of a vehicle collision near Viola.
Brookwood girl’s baseball senior captain Kellsie Schmitz has been selected as the 2009-10 Female Sportsmanship Award winner by the Coulee Region Officials Association.
Sheila and Ralph Petersheim, Welch-Edge Holsteins, Viroqua, received the Iron Grandma Award from the Vernon County Holstein Association.
Phyllis Smith and Paul Everson are charter members of Vernon Manor’s Good Works Committee. Since 2006 they have helped raise more than $2000 for various “good works” like Toys for Tots.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Irving Leif and Denise Kirchoff
