The Vernon County Censor
April 16, 1919
100 years ago
Spring is getting backward.
Dr. Mead will be found at this office above Dahl's drug store all day on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, at other times he can be reached by calling him on the Liberty Pole line.
Due to failing health, Dr. Christenson has decided to dispose of his splendid herd of Guernsey cattle at the West Prairie farm. The entire herd will be shipped to Waukesha and sold June 4….Some of the most famous cattle in the Guernsey breed are contained in the Doctor's herd, and his decision to sell them is a distinct loss to Vernon County.
LaFarge Enterprise says it is reported that a large amount of reconstruction work will be done on its branch railroad the coming season. We hope this is true for there is plenty to do in order to put the track in good condition. It would also be to the credit of the company and a service to its patrons if the road be reconstructed so that every river freshlet would not put it out of commission.
Springville - Our farmers are busy tilling the soil….The election dinner at the M.E. church was well attended, the proceeds was $21.50.
I serve ice cream this Saturday night and Sunday. Mrs. Snearly.
Miss Leona Heck has resigned as stenographer at the Ford garage and accepted a position at the First National bank.
New dress gingham again from 30c to 50 c, the best colorings yet at Suttle & Tate's.
The Vernon County Censor
April 20, 1944
75 years ago
The organizers of the new community hospital project sponsored a public meeting in the Vernon Theatre on the evening of April 12. Mr. Joseph G. Norby, manager of the Columbia hospital in Milwaukee, was the guest speaker. A representative group of public spirited citizens were present at the meeting. It was brought out in this meeting that one in every ten in our population is hospitalized during the year. Since the trade territory of this community contains over 20,000 population, there would be hospitalized 2,000 patients a year. According to statistics the average stay of a patient at a hospital is ten days. Accordingly, a 50-bed hospital would be required to take care of the normal needs of this community. A state charter has been procured for operating a non-profit hospital. A nominating committee was elected to nominate members for the board of directors. This committee consists of Atty. Martin Gulbrandsen, Paul Dahl, Rev. O.J. Nesheim, Rev. J. O. Holum and Henry Nerison.
Viroqua was thronged Monday morning with friends and relatives of the many selectees going to Milwaukee that morning for examination for military service. The largest contingent of Vernon men to go in many months was taken to Milwaukee in four huge Greyhound busses, returning Tuesday evening. More than 150 men comprised this contingent.
"I, like all service men, live for my mail," said Vincent W. Glenn in writing to his aunt, Miss Clara Glen, from Kingman Army Air Field, Kingman Arizona. "I keep up a rigid pace in the army and have little time to myself. My brothers and myself surely appreciate your thoughtfulness in writing. I have been in the army since September, three months of that near Denver. At present I am out on the desert and will be here another month. One of our boys went to the hospital with scarlet fever so we are all now quarantined and restricted to our barracks. I drop back a week in my schooling, so I won't see the folks as soon as I expected. My training is extensive and all of us here now plan to go overseas to put the finishing touches on the war. There are many boys I have known that have already lost their lives in action. It surly makes a fellow think."
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
April 17, 1969
50 years ago
Supt. R. J. Hill reported to the Viroqua Board of Education at a special meeting Tuesday night that James McGuire, teacher negotiating committee chairman, had that day returned a majority of the teachers' contracts unsigned. According to John Bosshard, attorney, this constitutes a legal rejection of the contract and leaves the Board free to negotiate individual contracts. Of 93 teachers, 85 were unsigned. Another session of the mediators is set for next Monday, April 21, and no formal action by the Board is contemplated until the results of that effort have been evaluated.
Deaths: Jesse E. Warner, 73; Esther (Anderson) Peterson, 63; Roger Allen Brudos, 16; Ernest Melvin McKittrick, 83; Margaret Jones (Moore) Sayen, 77; Henry W. Jensen, 79; Ernest Albon Nelson, 71.
A school and deficiency appropriation bill awaits the Governor's signature after final Assembly approval last week. Bert Lewison, Crawford-Vernon Assemblyman, reports passage will provide each school district with its full share of state school aid.
The Kickapoo Valley has a new queen, Maureen Marshall, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Marshall of Viola. The winner succeeds Patti Kemmerling of Wauzeka.
Westby Area Schools honored their athletes last week after Al McGuire, Marquette University basketball coach, spoke. Bruce Larson won the "W" award as the WHS outstanding athlete, most valuable football back, and as MVP for basketball. Bill Brehm awarded the conference trophy to Superintendent Elmo Gulsvig. Tom Collins was most valuable football lineman. Marc Nelson's basketball team had a 15-5 season record. Best-improved player was Paul Gulsvig. Best free throw average went to Jerry Sveum. Hiram Lund gave the wrestling MVP to Ron Clark. Ken Trott said that all five cross-country team members were lettermen. The school had 100 out for football, 42 for basketball, and 34 for wrestling, 5 for cross-country, 26 for track and 67 for baseball.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
April 21, 1994
25 years ago
Governor Tommy Thompson signed a bill requesting the return of 8,500 acres of federally-owned land from the La Farge Dam Project. Th bill requested that the land be returned for free with control of the land handed to a nine member local management board to be appointed by the Governor. The land will be used for education, recreation and tourism. The federal bill will be introduced in the spring by Congressman Steve Gunderson.
The Vernon County Board elected Gerald Sandry of DeSoto as its new chairman. Larry Sieger of Viroqua was elected vice chairman. All other incumbents from elected committees (ag-extension, highway, county farm and human services) retained their positions.\
Next month, residents of the Viroqua School District will vote on a referendum to borrow $6.3 million in order to construct and equip a new elementary school. The money will be partly repaid by the state, If the referendum passes, the new building will be erected on property already owned behind the high school and middle school. It will house a kindergarten and grades 1 through 4.
Westby will receive a water repair grant that had been denied only two weeks ago. A personal appear by the Mayor and City Works Supervisor to the Department of Development in Madison convinced the Department to change the denial and grant the money. The grant of $175,480 was from the Wisconsin Community Development Block Grant Public Facilities Committee.
A longtime physical education teacher in Cashton, Beverly Bjornstad, was awarded the Midwest District Secondary Physical Educator of the year award. The award came from the American Alliance for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance. Bjornstad has taught in Cashton since 1959.
A La Farge couple have earned their living by making Ocarinas also called whistles. The art of making Ocarinas is over 3,000 years old. Their whistles have been used in many different ways including as hunting tools.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
April 23, 2009
10 years ago
Gregg Attleson, who has taught high school and middle school Spanish in the district for 19 years, issued notice that he was retiring at the end of the school year…he was concerned that the Spanish teaching position was on the chopping block to be permanently cut.
The Viroqua City Council last week approved switching the city's garbage and recycling pick up to a private contractor. The council voted 8-1 to approve a bid by Southwest Sanitation of Viroqua to handle residential solid waste and recycling pick up.
The Modern Woodmen Speech contest was held at the Viroqua Middle School. The theme was "A person who has touched many lives." The 3-5 minute speech was judged on proper introduction, body and conclusion plus delivery and overall effectiveness. Winners were; first place, Olivia Amrhein, second place, Sierra Mastin and third place, Erica Howe.
The Viroqua Eagles Club recently presented its Mr. Eagle and Mrs. Eagle awards. Awarded Mr. Eagle was Vern Britt of Viroqua and the Mrs. Eagle award went to Mrs. Helen Hill of Viroqua. Britt and Hill are dedicated Eagle members and adhere to the "People Helping People" motto.
Vernon County Junior Holstein members honored with awards at the Vernon County Holstein Banquet on Sunday, March 1, were Kathryn Swenson, Katherine Larson, Arlisa Landis and David Petersheim.
The Vernon Telephone Cooperative Board of Directors held their organizational meeting on April 14 to elect officers for the coming year. Elected president was James Matthes, director from the Viola Exchange. Elected vice-president was Harlan Erickson representing the La Farge (village) Exchange. Elected secretary-treasurer was Norman Jambois, director from the Genoa Exchange.
