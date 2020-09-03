Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
Sept. 15, 1920
100 years ago
The County Normal started the regular work the fall quarter Monday, September 13th, with an enrollment of sixty-one pupils. Since then five others have enrolled making the total attendance to date sixty-six.
The past week has been the busiest of the year for Vernon county farmers. Hot days following the rain have hastened both corn and tobacco to maturity and it is estimated that fully three-fourths of the weed is safely stored away, and a week or ten days without frost will clean up the entire crop….Some cutting of corn has been started, and ten days without frost will put the bulk of the crop beyond damage.
School opened Monday with a very fair attendance. The grades are all well filled, but high school enrollment will not be up to the high mark for a week or two, due to so many of the student’s assisting in the tobacco harvest.
TAKE NOTICE – The owners of all bulls or vicious animals running at large on highway between my place and Davis school will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Also anyone dumping any more rubbish along road passing my farm will be served the same. WARD WHITE, Belgium Ridge.
Emil J. Hanson, Chevrolet dealer, has just received two double-decked carloads of those popular Chevrolet cars. He has on hand for immediate delivery roadsters and touring cars, “4-90” F.B. model and a one-ton truck. Also, a “4-90” coupe. He has a few second-hand cars for sale.
Jeweler Ed. Harrington is exhibiting with pride some new creations in bracelets that are all the rage in the east – sterling silver set with rhinestones.
The Vernon County Censor
Sept. 6, 1945
75 years ago
June, July and August, which in the past was designated the vacation period for rural school students, is past and the school bell is again ringing for many of these students. During war years most of the older boys and girls and some of the younger ones in this group have been pinch-hitting on farms for their older brothers or farm friends away in the service of Uncle Sam. Many teachers have been employed during the summer to help the war emergency. September tenth will find the remainder of these students and teachers back at their desks for the busy weeks ahead.
When Rev. and Mrs. Peder Nordsletten drove out to the Franklin church on last Thursday night, they thought it was a regular Ladies’ Aid meeting. However, they became completely surprised to find the church parlors filled to capacity. Rev. D. T. Borgen, on behalf of the congregation, welcomed the new pastor with his family. Mrs. S. T. Dregne presented Rev. Nordsletten with a very large purse, to help pay for the car that he had recently purchased to be used in his new field of labor. Deeply touched, Rev. Nordsletten expressed his joy that he with his family had come to Viroqua to succeed Rev. Borgen and likewise expressed his deep gratitude for the gift.
All persons interested in taking flying lessons, please report at the county court room on Thursday evening of this week at 8:30. Full particulars will be given as to how flying instruction may be received at rates less than in many other points in the state. If 36 students can be secured, it will be possible to have a training plane stationed every day in the week at the field north of Viroqua for use of local flyers.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
Sept. 3 1970
50 years ago
The Vernon County Fair will be operating both Friday and Saturday night of the Fair weekend, Paul Zube, president of the Agricultural Society reported. New lights are being installed to make the evening activities a brilliant success.
Deaths: Gaylord L. Stewart, 74; Mabel (Mickelson) Tilley, 79; Marie Bergette Amodt, 88; Pamela Ann Davig, infant; Obert G. Role, 56; Louis Seidel, 74.
Viroqua will be the headquarters of the Wisconsin Fox and Wolf annual bench show and field trails in October. Where the hounds will be let loose for the field trials has not been set. Trophies are awarded in each of several categories. Garold Ames, Viola, is the president of the state group.
A couple of hundred people visited the Vernon Memorial Society Sunday at its annual open house and tea.
Vernon Memorial Hospital passed its accreditation for another two years, it was announced last week by Rheo Taylor, hospital administrator.
New gym suits for Viroqua Area Schools girls are for sale at Felix’s and at J C Penney’s. Mrs. Jan Roou cautioned purchasers to only use a warm iron in transferring the initials onto the suits by following the directions.
A proud Coon Valley took the Wisconsin Baseball Association state championship for the second year in a row by defeating Eau Claire, 2-1. This year they had a 25-2 record.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
Sept. 7, 1995
25 years ago
The La Farge Dam Project’s 8,500 acres being returned to the state of Wisconsin suffered political setbacks in Washington. The two major setbacks included a claim on the land by the Ho-Chunk Nation and the removal by a senate committee of the $17 million in federal money which would have been used to develop the land. The senate bill de-authorized the project with the return of the land without the funding while the house had not drawn up a bill for the project. Representative Steve Gunderson was still confident that he would get some money included in a house bill.
The Air Force’s methods for measuring noise levels for the proposed Air National Guard low-level flight corridor over Vernon County has drawn major negative reviews by local groups against the flights. The points of contention were the use of 65 decibels as an acceptable noise level and the averaging of sound bursts decibel level over a 24-hour period. Dr. Mark Heberlein of Viroqua who was a former Air Force flight surgeon said that the two points used as reference by the Air Force did not consider the startle effects of the loud noise from high speed jet aircraft.
At its last meeting, the Vernon County Board agreed to transfer $90,814 from the county’s general fund to cover 1994 budget overruns in the human services department. It was the fifth straight year that human services had gone over budget. The total cost of the five years of overruns was about $1.5 million. The county had no choice but to transfer the money to human resources since the courts ordered additional placements that were not budgeted.
The new school year started and the new elementary school was able to open on time through the efforts of teachers, custodians, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, aides, secretaries and supervisors. One of the major successes of the new building was the air conditioning which started and worked well.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
Sept. 9, 2010
10 years ago
The Vernon County Fair begins next week on Wednesday, Sept. 15. The 154 year-old event combines modern excitement with generations of traditional events and activities.
The city of Viroqua received a positive report when the 2009 city audit was presented Tuesday, Aug. 31.
John and Jan Sime were the King and Queen of the Readstown Labor Day Parade on Monday.
Work is underway on installing the new Internet Protocol (IP) telephone system in buildings owned by Vernon County.
Area schools receiving the Wisconsin School of Recognition Awards are: Kickapoo High School for the 5th consecutive year, La Farge Elementary for the 8th consecutive year, and La Farge Middle School for the first time
The 2010 annual Ellefson-Hanson family reunion was held on June 20, at the main shelter of the Viroqua City Park.
For the last nine years the Chaseburg American Legion has held a flag retirement ceremony on Sept. 11— no matter the day of the week — as a reminder of the terrorist attacks on the U.S. on Sept. 11, 2001.
Vernon County natives Kevin and Patsy Alderson paired their talents to create a full-color, 44-page book about Vernon County’s round barn history, with Kevin as the author and Patsy as the artist.
The Collin L. Garvalia family of Genoa was recently honored at the 2010 Wisconsin State Fair on Aug. 10 for their Century Farm.
Johannah S. Rudy was the 200th baby to be delivered by water-birth in Viroqua.
The Westby/Viroqua girls golf team’s McKenzi Snustead was a co-medalist at a Coulee Conference golf match at Walnut Grove, Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Irving Leif and Denise Kirchoff
