Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

June 28, 1922

100 years ago

It is hardly possible to praise too highly the local Masonic Lodge for the great work which has been accomplished. There is not a city in the United States of under 10,000 inhabitants that can boast of possessing such a Temple and Theatre.

Just how large a task has been the financing of the proposition can best be imagined when we realize that the building proper cost more than $130,000. The completed building, with its theatre, store and lodge furniture, paraphernalia and stock, represent a value of about $225,000.

Messrs. Nelson and Parr, proprietors of the Optimo, have put the fine soda fountain in Andrew Johnson’s drug store in running order and are now operating two business places. That fountain was a popular resort in the past but has not been used for several years.

The Temple Theatre is equipped with the Johnson System of Temperature Regulation. This act alone places it in the better class of theatre buildings. The temperature in the auditorium of this theatre is automatically controlled by instruments known as thermostats.

Lots of country people are busy buying season tickets for Viroqua’s Chautauqua. It will be a week of joy for them because every night they can run into town and see the best of the big city show at a small price.

VIOLA NEWSLETTER – Landlord R.C. Henderson of the Home Hotel is improving his property this week with the addition of a coat of paint to the exterior….C.F. Mathews & Son have improved the appearance of their drug store building with an application of paint during the past week.

The Vernon County Censor

June 26, 1947

75 years ago

A basketball court is under construction down on the blacktop area in the Bowl, and as soon as the floor is rolled smooth to permit regular competition, a twilight basketball league will be organized for grade school, junior high and high school boys. Tentative plans are being drawn for the grade school boys to play at 6:00, the high school and junior high boys at 7:00, and boys beyond high school ate at 8:00, as soon as the court can be lighted.

In a thrilling game of ball, the Viroqua Merchants beat the Viola team 3 to 0 last Sunday. Doc Buros allowed only four hits and had wonderful support from catcher Gronning and the rest of his teammates. The biggest hit of the game was a triple by second baseman Strang. Curtis and Kellicut looked very good on third and short.

Tobacco planting has become general throughout the county as the Censor goes to press this Wednesday – and conditions are ideal – or would be if the planting were not three weeks late. What will the harvest be? Will we have a good crop of sound corn and tobacco, or will it be a mess of soft corn and frozen weed? Don’t we all wish we knew.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

June 29, 1972

50 years ago

In its special session Tuesday night, the County Board allowed a $20,000 fund transfer as the local share of the Runge Hollow watershed dam.

Vernon County Coroner Mrs. Winnifred Ofte, R.N. announced this week that she will seek re-election this fall on the Republican ticket.

Rising Sun Church plans its centennial

Crews removing rails, ties and spikes on the Milwaukee Road’s spur from Westby are nearing completing.

Mrs. Blaine (Erma) Pederson, Sr. retired June 24 after thirty years with the U.S. Postal Service.

Obituaries: Melvin Joseph Fortney Vernon County; Alvie Lawton (88).

The Vernon County Broadcaster

June 26, 1997

25 years ago

The Viroqua Community Mural was officially dedicated Saturday in a festival including song, dance and food in the Viroqua WWTC parking lot. It is the product of over 5,200 hours of volunteer work from over 170 different volunteers.

Four Viroqua Olympians, Jessica Harter, Nicole McGrath, Daniel Retzlaff and Mark Mathison, collected first-place medals and eight others won top honors at the Wisconsin Summer Games in Stevens Point June 5-7. More than 1,900 athletes from across the state competed for championship titles in track and field, aquatics, soccer and powerlifting.

Vernon County Relay for Life raises over $25,000. Area businesses and organizations sponsored 15 teams whose members walked in rotation for nearly 20 hours. The American Cancer Society’s event took place at the Vernon County Fairgrounds from 6 p.m. Friday night to 2 p.m. Saturday despite various inclement weather conditions.

A Culver’s employee was robbed at gunpoint at 11 p.m. on Thursday, June 19, while leaving the restaurant after closing. As of Tuesday, no arrests have been made in last week’s robbery. The suspect fled in a south-westerly direction. No vehicle was seen. On Friday morning the empty bank bag was found along County Highway B near Springville.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

June 28, 2012

10 years ago

The McIntosh Memorial Library will be hosting an informative program for adult patrons titled, “Travels to Norway” on Thursday, June 28, at 5:30 p.m. in the adult library. During the one-hour event, Judy Gates will take us to Norway through stories, pictures and discussions. Gates has an extensive knowledge of Norway, the people, food and the Norwegian culture as a result of her genealogy research and travels overseas.

Zachary Stafslien of Chaseburg was named to the honor list for the past spring semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato, Minn.

The 24th annual reunion of the Alumni Club of the Vernon County Normal College will be held at the Viroqua Area Medical Office Building’s Grille Conference Room, Saturday, June 28.

Pets of the Week: Cat: Hello, I’m Weasel. My family named me Weasel because I can weasel my way into your heart. I love affection and attention and all I want in the world is to be loved by my family. Dog: Hi big wide world, I’m Charlotte the charmer. I’m the social butter-fly of the shelter. I am a snuggler, a tummy rubber, a kisser, a big baby and I just want to sit as close to you as I possibly can, touching. I just adore people. My ideal family would be people who like to take walks and hikes.

The Masonic Lodge has long been known for its beauty — 90 years in fact. The lodge, LaBelle Lodge No.84 Viroqua Free and Accepted Masons of Wisconsin, and its members will celebrate a 90th anniversary this summer.

Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Linda Zube, Denise Kirchoff and Nancy Bekkedal

