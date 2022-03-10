Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

March 8, 1922

100 years ago

The big Corliss engine at the light plant turned its wheels again Tuesday morning at four o’clock, after an enforced idleness of two weeks due to breakage of a vital part shortly after being put back to work following the big storm.

Merchant M.J. Felix has rented the Williams block now occupied by H.E. Rogers’ store, and will move his stock there as soon as Mr. Rogers moves into the Masonic building….Due to the room being smaller then his present quarters, Mr. Felix will discontinue his shoe, men’s clothing and men’s furnishing departments.

The ice storm did much damage to the telephone system in and around LaFarge. The service men are making strenuous efforts to put the system again in good working order.

There are many cases of scarlet fever in the county at the present time…..length of quarantine, twenty-eight days, or longer if necessary.

Miss Elsie C. Witcher, a trained nurse from the American Red Cross, begins work in Westby, this week instructing classes in “Home Hygiene and Care of the Sick”. These classes have a large enrollment and will continue for eight weeks.

We are closing out our Motor High Speed hand-powered washers at $15. Clarence Webb Hardware.

FRANKLIN – Liberty Pole, March 6. Melvin Fortney and Ole Traastad brought home the purebred Holstein heifers which they purchased at the Vig sale….Our silver icicles melted off our trees and left them in bad shape, but we are glad it is not worse.

JEFFERSON – Bud, February 28 – A hard time party was held at the hall Saturday evening.

March 6, 1947

75 years ago

The first milepost has been reached in the ingathering for the Bethel Home, the $25,000 mark being passed in an effort to raise $150,000 for a new modern home for the aged. $18,000 of this amount has been given by 33 donors. The project is sponsored by the Vernon Circuit of the Evangelical Lutheran church.

The Viroqua Creamery has set an all-time high earning of $1,442,296 for 1946. The reported earnings will be pleasing to the hundreds of stockholder-patrons.

The infants and pre-school children of Viroqua are quite well protected against smallpox, diphtheria, and whooping cough, according to a survey made by Maud Jenson, Public Health Nurse for Viroqua. We are proud that the percentage of vaccinated children is high enough that we should have no epidemics here of those diseases.

As of March 1, the Vernon Breeders Co-op started their 11th and 12th artificial breeding units. They started operating in November, 1941, with only one unit at Westby and two personnel. Now there are 13 technicians and a herdsman, which represents a substantial growth.

March 9, 1972

50 years ago

Readstown received its @24,000 Farmers Home Administration loan Thursday, and construction of the $15,000 sewage treatment plant was to begin Monday.

Viroqua’s basketball team placed three players on the All-SWAL conference team this year.

Coon Valley’s American Legion Post 116 celebrated its 50th anniversary Saturday night.

A ”Muskie for President” committee has been formed in Vernon County with Norbert Connor and Carmen Stout appointed co-chairmen.

A dozen or so burgleries in the Tri-state area was believed solved this week with the apprehension of 4 men in LaCrosse over the weekend.

Obituaries: Daniel Lee Buros (12) Viroqua, Dr. Horace Vanderveer (73)

March 6, 1997

25 years ago

Coached by VHS English guru Sherry Getter, this year’s high school forensics team has started down the road to State competition. On Saturday, March 1, Viroqua hosted eight schools for the sub-district competition. All of Viroqua’s entries earned the right to go on to district competition at UW-La Crosse on March 15.

Culver’s, which moved to a new location on North Main Street, held its grand opening Monday, March 3. Partners Dave Sorenson and Bill Schultz cut the ribbon for the new restaurant.

Hockey teams from around the state will meet in Viroqua this weekend to compete in Wisconsin’s first girls Squirt State Championship tournament. The establishment of statewide tournaments for girls at all levels of play this year is a milestone in the development of girls hockey in Wisconsin.

La Vonne Woodhouse-Mainz, a former Vernon County resident artist-writer who now lives in Onalaska, has just had original poetry published in The Colors of Thought, a treasury of today’s poetry compiled by the National Library of Poetry. The poem received the “Editors Choice Award.” Woodhouse-Mainz’s parents operated the grocery store in Newton from 1937 to 1943.

Brownie Troop 465, accompanied by Troop leaders Lisa Deaver and Sharon Cahoon, visited the Vernon Manor Nursing Home recently with homemade valentines for the residents.

Ad specials at Jubilee this week include: chuck steak $1.28/lb., Kellogg’s Honey Crunch corn flakes $1.88, yellow onions 39 cents/lb., Swiss Valley cottage cheese $1.79/24 oz., boneless beef chuck roast $1.18/lb., Smuckers grape jelly 98 cents/ 32 oz. and from the deli-macaroni salad $1.59/lb.

March 8, 2012

10 years ago

Viroqua Area gymnastics team was cheered on by the Viroqua High School student body on Friday morning on its way to the WIAA State Gymnastics meet in Wisconsin Rapids. The Viroqua co-op team, including Viroqua, Cashton, Hillsboro and North Crawford high schools, placed ninth overall at the team state meet on Saturday.

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Viroqua will be having a special celebration honoring Jerry and Hilda Matson on March 11. Jerry and Hilda started the food pantry 25 years ago and have been generously serving the people of Viroqua and surrounding communities with their incredible hard work and compassion ever since.

Viroqua American Legion Post 138 Commander Pete Swanson presented Viroqua High School Principal Kathy Klos with a plaque that named Klos as the Educator of the Year by the Vernon County American Legion.

De Soto freshman David Rodriquez and Zach Wellman finished third and fourth, respectively, at the Poetry Out Loud Regional Competition held at Madison Memorial High School on March 1.

Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Linda Zube, Denise Kirchoff and Nancy Bekkedal

