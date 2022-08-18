Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

Aug. 16, 1922

100 years ago

WHEW, BUT IT IS HOT!!

This part of the country is sweltering under the most intense heat wave of the summer, and it certainly is a trying period for man and beast, but we should not complain for it is just the very thing that tobacco and corn most needs….Corn is going to be the greatest crop old Vernon has probably known, but the same cannot be said of tobacco. Every stage of growth from small spindling plants to the ripened weed is to be seen, and we understand that a few fields are ready for cutting.

It will indeed be good news to our people to know that the new city well is now in operation. City Engineer Brewer ran the fine new pumps for the first time last night, and in exactly 30 minutes they deposited 19 inches of clear sparkling water in the big reservoir—which is exactly the rated capacity, 600 gallons a minute. The head of water was not lowered.

New fall dresses, both silk and wool, on display at Suttle & Tate’s.

Co. A. 107th Combat Engineers returned from a two-weeks instruction camp at Camp Douglas last Monday….Notes of the Camp – Nineteen of the boys were afflicted with a kind of schumach [sic] poisoning. Major Butters presented the company with a freezer full of ice cream one Sunday….The shower baths were very popular with the boys and frequently patronized by them. Many regrets were expressed that Viroqua had no such accomodations….KP duty was not appreciated, especially by the recruits….

CHRISTIANA – Newry Ridge, August 15 – The threshing season is now at hand and there are many machines operating in this vicinity. Tobacco harvest is about ready to begin.

The Vernon County Censor

Aug. 14, 1947

75 years ago

Proclamation: Whereas the Vernon Memorial Hospital Association, composed of citizens of the City of Viroqua and of the County of Vernon, is a benevolent, charitable hospital association; and whereas the Vernon Memorial Hospital Association will dedicate it funds and purposes to the veterans of World Wars I and II on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 1, 1947; Now therefore I, Bernard Lewison, Mayor of the City of Viroqua, do hereby set aside and proclaim Monday, September 1, 1947 as Hospital Day, to be fittingly observed and commemorated in the City of Viroqua.

Plans are rapidly developing at the Temple Theatre, Harry Karp, Manager, reports for the big “Kickapoo Valley Barn Dance,” to be held one day only, Wednesday, August 27th, on the stage. Although several good acts have been obtained, auditions are still being held for additional entertainers.

This issue of the Censor carries announcements by Barney Haugen, Reuben Hanson and F.H. Goldsmith that the proprietors of the Oriole have sold that popular eating place to Mr. Goldsmith, who will take charge of the same next Monday. Barney and Reub next week will announce entering another business field.

This issue also carries announcement of another change in the restaurant business, Miss Lillian Kromrey having sold the Welcome Café to Mr. and Mrs. Clint Miller, who will operate the same in addition to their present restaurant.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

Aug. 17, 1972

50 years ago

Tri-State Breeders is expanding north of its administration building in Westby.

Viroqua ABC Cab continues to operate at a financial loss, stockholders told a city council committee Tuesday night.

Brickle Bros. Construction, Onalaska will erect a $16,264 Oxford brand building at the Vernon County Fair.

The James E. Wuensch family of Rt 3, Cashton is Clinton Township was selected as the Vernon Farmers Home Administration “Farm Family of the Year.”

Atley Dregne’s car was stripped of removeable parts Sunday night or Monday morning while parked in the quarry south of Viroqua, Sheriff Geoffrey Banta reported this week.

Obituaries: Thomas Melvin (58) Ferryville; Francis Dolan (71) Rising Sun; Willis Peterson (62) rural Westby; Mrs. Edward Giese (74) Ontario; William Fortun (34) West Prairie; Ellsworth Crume (65) Viroqua

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Aug. 14, 1997

25 years ago

County Board members “Bud” Bekkedal and Jerry Cade were unseated in the recall election last month. Peggy Krambs and Yvonne Bolstad will take office once their certification of election is verified by the county on Thursday. Incumbent County Board Chairman, Gerald Sandry, retained his seat.

Devilish Deb Cary won the title of Viroqua’s first Wild West Dayze along with her Dayze Chain first runner-up, Axle Annie Vollendorf and second runner-up, Avalanche Angie Cina. They will be in costume and character at the second annual Wild West Days in Viroqua on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 16 and 17.

In celebration of its 115 year anniversary, Bethany Lutheran Church in Esofea is celebrating on Sunday, Aug. 17 with coffee at 10 a.m., worship at 11 a.m. followed by lunch and activities.

Jim Olson Ford-Mercury, 150 Fairlane Drive in Viroqua, is holding its “Grand Opening” on Thursday and Friday Aug. 14 and 15. Sign up to win: Alan Jackson tickets, a gas grill, phone cards and many other great prizes! Free hot dogs, sweet corn and soft drinks!

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Temple Theatre in Viroqua and Associates to Restore the Temple Theatre are going “ hog wild” with a special event scheduled for the Vernon County Fair. ARTT will be kicking off its “ Kiss a Pig Campaign,” a fundraising event during Wild West Days and wrapping it up at the fair in September. If you or someone you know would like to support the Temple by puckering up for a pig, stop by ARTT’s sarsaparilla tent at Wild West Days!

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Aug. 16, 2012

10 years ago

The sheriff’s department announced Monday morning that Jay Vosseteig, and his eight-year-old quarter horse “Leon” were the newest members of the department. Not only is Vosseteig deputized, but Leon, much like the departments’ K-9 dogs, is also deputized.

The boomtown keeps booming at the Wild West Days Grounds in Viroqua. The 17th Annual Wild West Days will be held Thursday through Sunday. Added to the grounds this year is a new carpentry shop at the end of Main Street between the Village Market building and the church. “In the shop we’ll have little things that kids can do that show them how old-time tools were used,” Wild West Days Vice-President Fritz Perkins said. Thursday night’s activities include a concert featuring Maggie May and Eric Nofsinger at the Temple Theatre.

Vernon County Clerk Ron Hoff of Coon Valley won the Republican Party’s nomination for his fifth consecutive term in the primary election Tuesday. Hoff defeated challenger Joy Conley of La Farge, 2,118-987. There is no declared candidate for any other party to face Hoff in the November election.

The 24th annual reunion of the Alumni Club of Vernon County Normal/Teachers College was held at the Viroqua Area Medical Building’s Grille Conference Center on Saturday, July 28. Alumni Club chairperson Ken Deaver welcomed the 56 people present. The class of 1962, who were celebrating their 50th anniversary, led the way to the food line, which was served by The Grille dietary staff. The luncheon was enjoyed by all.

Vernon County Crime Stoppers recently accepted a $500 donation from Vernon Electric Cooperative Operation Round Up Program. Money from Operation Round Up can be used in the county to help pay medical expenses for deserving families, equipment for Fire departments, youth programs and much more.