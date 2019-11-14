The Vernon County Censor
Nov. 12, 1919
100 years ago
Get your snow shovel.
Great “case” weather.
There has not been the animation of late in the tobacco….Buying has proceeded, however, and those best prepared to judge tell the Censor that fully three-fourths of the county acreage has been sold. Prices appear to have been maintained around the 30 to 35 standard.
Postmaster Coffland informs us that under the new law, the salaries of rural carriers have all been advanced $200 per year. With this boost carriers at Viroqua postoffice will hereafter receive from $1712 to $1796 per year, and this figure should be sufficient to attract good efficient men to the service throughout the county with a corresponding improvement in mail facilities.
Herb Morrison experienced a near accident while out hunting. As he was crawling through a wire fence the shot gun he carried discharged, bursting and blowing off about a foot of the muzzle.
The village board is determined to stop speeding within the city limits and will employ traffic cops to watch for speeders. There will be no favors shown and the first party violating the traffic ordinances will be prosecuted. – Hillsboro Sentry.
Workmen are progressing nicely in preparing Edward Lind’s building for occupancy, and Harrington’s jewelry store and Ed’s repair shop will soon be located therein.
Young winter, an inch of snow falling during this morning, and it’s chilly, too.
Wisconsin tobacco pays more per acre than that of any other state.
HARMONY – Hanson Ridge – Farmers on this ridge are very industriously trying to see how much plowing Mr. Weatherman will allow them to finish.
The Vernon County Censor
Nov. 16, 1944
75 years ago
The Vernon County board of supervisors met Tuesday morning at 10 o’clock for the regular November session, with Chairman C. H. Carter presiding. The special committee which had been appointed at a previous meeting gave a report on the matter of more space for the office of the register of deeds. It recommended that an addition be built on the front of the court house providing for six “good big rooms.” The structure would be of brick, as stone would be too expensive now. The estimated cost would be $38,500. Practically all of the members of the Viroqua Women’s Literary Society signed a petition asking that the beautiful architecture of the old court house should not be spoiled by an addition. This petition was referred to the committee on ways and means.
A recent survey by one of our Wisconsin state papers shows that, up until a few weeks ago, there were 36 open airports in Wisconsin, and that applications had been received from four counties for new airports. Much interest is being shown locally by those interested in aviation and in learning how to pilot and operate a plane safely, and Vernon County is becoming air-minded, as well as the rest of the state. As evidence of this fact, there are now more that forty persons in the vicinity of Westby and Viroqua who have taken some instruction in flying. It may be of interest to the reader to know that the following are now qualified to fly an airplane without being accompanied by an instructor: Harry Fortney, John Jackson, Marcus Berg, Judge Lincoln Neprud, LaVerne Groves, L.K. (Mac) McFarlane, Loy Kay (Sis) McFarlane, Gordon Bennett, Roy Adams, Miles Morrison, Fred Ostrem, Alex Uglum, Paul Dahl, Clemon Clark, and Charles Bentson.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
Nov. 13, 1969
50 years ago
Contractors were given the go-ahead Monday on another addition to the Vernon Memorial Hospital complex, according to Rheo Taylor, administrator. The project projected to cost $273,000 will share in Hill-Burton Act federal funds approved at 40% of the $108,000 in base bids, plus a share of equipment costs. The project will include a second floor over the maternity wing on the far south end of the building to provide 17 additional beds. It should take a year to complete. When done, the hospital will be listed at 105 beds.
Deaths: Otis Olson, 45; Henry Sherpe, 83; Howard Arthur Marshall, 75.
German measles immunization clinics will be set up for younger grade students according to Elizabeth Johnson, Vernon County nurse. Viroqua, Readstown, Westby, Stoddard, Hillsboro and La Farge pupils will be served free.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Nov. 17, 1994
25 years ago
Dorothy Kjelland, a Westby School Board member who received the most votes in last spring’s election, resigned from the board. She told everyone that she was tired of the constant s over the last three and a half years. Some of her supporters believed that the other board members did not show her any respect. None of the candidates from the spring elected who did not get elected had stepped forward to run for the vacant seat. The board decided to fill the seat by appointment, but the new member had to run next spring for the appointment to be permanent.
The Vernon County Board defeated a proposal to make the Viroqua Veterinary Center the dog and cat pound. The board expressed concerns about potential costs. The proposal which had been put forth by the center called for the animals to be housed in its shelter and the county would have been charged a daily fee based on the animal’s weight. The county would also have been charged for the treatment of sick animals and for euthanasia and disposal costs.
The Vernon County Board voted to eliminate the full-time human resources coordinator position by a vote of 15 to 14. The board also voted to attach the duties of the position to a part-time employee in the county clerk’s office. The coordinator, Ron Hunter, heard the news of his position being eliminated through a WVRQ news report. Hunter appeared at the afternoon session of the board, pleaded his case and in a new vote his position was reinstated by a vote of 16 to 13.
The project manager for the construction of the new Viroqua school building reported to the school board that the project was on schedule. The crew building the new school was racing to beat the winter weather by getting all the walls finished before heavy snow and low temperatures.
The Viroqua Rotary Club named Loretta, Heather and Gale Reublin as the Viroqua family of the year. They were honored for their many contributions to the community.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Nov. 19, 2009
10 years ago
A grant application by band instructor Bill Doolan on behalf of the Kickapoo School District was approved by the Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation based in Studio City CA. The grant totals $10,000
The Viroqua High School is performing the musical “The Sound of Music.” Captain Von Trapp was played by Tyler Deaver and Maria was played by Laurissa Lueck.
Kiernan Steiner was named Senior of the Month by the Viroqua Education Association.
The Vernon Area Retired Educators displayed a facsimile check for $23, 166 for the 1,144 hours they had volunteered in the community. Joanne Hornby was named Volunteer of the Year for the Vernon Area Unit.
