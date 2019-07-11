The Vernon County Censor
July 9, 1919
100 years ago
The most conspicuous event of which present citizens of Vernon county have knowledge is now a matter of new history….the great county welcome to the soldier boys in khaki – staged and executed last Friday…the nation’s natal day.
In attendance, it was certainly a record crowd, the largest ever assembled within the county for any purpose – estimated at 15,000 to 20,000.
At the foot of Main street, the parade halted….the whistle sounded, and throughout the city the church bells tolled while the khaki-clad heroes stood at attention and the civilians solemnly bared their heads in mute and eloquent tribute to the memory of those who gave up their lives….Between the measured tones of the bells floated out the beautiful silvery notes of taps….played by G.G. Brown. It was a simple ceremony….Then the flanking school children deluged the soldiers with flowers, and march was resumed to the Eckhart Park were the exercises were held.
The slow auto races held on Main street in the afternoon, were an intensely interesting feature of the day, viewed by large and enthusiastic crowds. Killing of engines was a common and mirthful feature. The course was a hard one, up grade from the Ford garage, then a slight down grade to the First National Bank, and three crossings to negotiate. It took the most skillful engine handling. Average time was two and a half to three minutes. E.B. Knutson made the slowest time of the course…. An official accompanied each car to see that no clutches were slipped and other rules observed.
A veritable mountain of ice cream was consumed on Friday –990 gallons of the cooling delicacy.
The Vernon County Censor
July 13, 1944
75 years ago
New veterinarian: Dr. R.J. Marshall wishes to announce that he has re-established his veterinarian practice in Viroqua. His telephone is No. 41.
Vernon County was well past the million-dollar mark as the “Fighting Fifth” War Loan drive came to an official close Saturday, and officials of the war finance committee are confident that sales still to be reported from several communities during the last week of the drive will “put ‘er over” the $1,150,000 goal line.
Two Vernon County boys were reported killed in action in Italy: S-Sgt. Harold M. McElhose of LaFarge and T-5 Adra J. Buchholtz of Readstown.
Ration-free mens’ work shoes: $1.48
Ration-free ladies’ dress shoes: $2.62
Hamburger, lb: $.25
IGA Deluxe coffee, 1 lb. jar: $.33
A committee has been set up in Vernon County to assist those returning veterans who wish help in engaging in farming. Members of the committee are Ralph Larson, Readstown, E.J. Stanek, Hillsboro, Joe Skarda, County Service Officer, Clyde Brewer, Harry James, V.R. Schafer, Viroqua, Mrs. Chas. Nixon, Ontario, Edith Brevig, Home Agent, and Oren G. Johnson, County Agent.
Orbin Mithum of near Folsom reports the arrival of triplet heifer calves, which is most unusual. He says that his herd has also presented him three sets of twins in the past three years.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster-Censor
July 10, 1969
50 years ago
Mrs. Eric Bolstad of rural Viroqua found a quarter-pound strawberry Monday while picking at the Westby farm of Mr. and Mrs. Winston Lucasson. The strawberry was three and a half inches long, three inches across, and one and a half inches through.
Deaths: Anna L. (Brudos) Runice, 81; Keith P. Lucas, 71; Alvin W. Anderson, 57; Sabra Kanable, 85; Lars “Lewie” Nicholai Nelson, 87; Edward Alan Zitzner, 16; Gregory Eric Dahl, infant; Reidar Peterson, 47; Palma (Hanson) Volden, 58.
Judge Lincoln Neprud steps down in retirement July 31. Peter Pappas, 52, of La Crosse steps in as Circuit Judge for Vernon, Crawford and Monroe Counties. Governor Warren Knowles announced Monday Pappas would be the 6th Circuit Judge. Neprud has been Circuit Judge since June 1, 1952.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture report that its cooperative insect survey program discovered alfalfa weevil specimens in Crawford, Vernon, Richland, Juneau, Adams, Waushara, Marquette, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Ozaukee and Sheboygan Counties.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
July 14 1994
25 years ago
A sudden and violent summer storm rocked Viola. The unexpected storm downed power lines, uprooted trees and tore up many tree branches around the community. While the storm only lasted a few minutes, the cleanup will take much longer. There were no injuries and power was restored by the evening.
The Viroqua School Board by a vote of 4 to 3 approved a pilot breakfast program for elementary school students. The district food service director was named to run the program. If the program is successful, it would be expanded to include middle and high school students. The transportation supervisor was tasked to research whether it would be possible to adjust the bus schedule so students could have a few more minutes to eat breakfast before having to report to class.
Two county incumbents were being challenged for re-election in the fall. One of the incumbents faced a primary challenger for the position of County Treasurer and in the general election the County Clerk will face a challenger.
Two brothers from Westby and Platteville appeared in court for the first time after they had been arrested for stealing Harley Davidson motorcycles worth between $70,000 and $100,000. The two brothers had fled to Billings, Montana, but were arrested and returned to Wisconsin to stand trial. The two brothers claimed that a third man that was charged was the “ringleader” and had threatened them causing both brothers to become fugitives. All three will stand trial later.
The battle over the validity of signatures on a recall petition for three Westby school board members continued. The three school board members being challenged say that they have isolated between 60 to 80 signatures on each recall petition claiming that the signatures are not legible. The recall group argued that that only six signatures were not legible.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
July 16, 2009
10 years ago
Local resident Jessica Harter is named the 2009 Special Olympics Wisconsin Female Athlete of the Year
In a game for baseball fans who love offense, the Viroqua Junior Legion team defeated De Soto 17-15, Tuesday, July 7. Viroqua is 19-7 overall this season.
This spring Kickapoo, Cashton and Brookwood high schools had electric car teams at the Wisconsin Electrathon competition in Elkhart Lake, Wis., and at the Fox Valley Tech Spring Classic in Appleton, Wis.
Thirty-three Vernon County youth recently completed three-day Tractor Safety Certification classes, including written and driving tests. Joe O’Donnell and Matt Wenzel from Kickapoo High School brought home a Grand Champion Award for their car.
Vernon County 4-H clothing project members were all ready for Fun in the Sun at the Clothing Revue. Every year two delegates and one alternate are chosen to represent Vernon County at the State Fair Clothing Revue. Seamstresses chosen to represent Vernon County at the State Fair clothing review are Patricia Fanta, Ali Brey and Katie Wendorf.
