Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

Nov. 8, 1922

100 years ago

DeSoto, November 6 – Our principal, Mrs. Carter, informs us that in connection with the health crusade being carried on in our schools a state health instructor will give parents and everyone interested in the general health of the school, a talk on health and hygiene.

Charlie Shannon is here from LaCrosse supervising the shipping of the big packing purchased from the local famers pool. It will require twenty-five cars to hold the crop and it is being shipped to Portage by the General Cigar Co….The Censor was unable to learn just the exact amount of money involved in the transaction, but roughly speaking it will run about $160,000 – a very tidy sum indeed in this time of tightness of money.

A much need rain fell here but not enough to wet the ground for plowing.

The City Council Doings – It was moved by Alderman M.A. Smith and seconded by Alderman John Stewart, that the communication from Parkinson & Dockendoff be referred to their bill for plans and specifications for City Hospital to the Park Commission. All voted aye.

The race track on Vernon’s fair grounds was built over thirty years ago. While it has been kept in fair repair during that time yet no major improvement has been made upon it, and the natural use and erosion by rain and wind has narrowed it and in many places worn it down to stone….The track will be widened to its original measurement – fifty feet on the stretch and forty feet elsewhere.

Nov. 6, 1947

75 years ago

Have you ever wondered just why the cream in the milk raises to the top, and whether it could be prevented from raising? The answer is that the cream is in the form of tiny globules and they raise because they are lighter than the milk. And then an inquisitive mind one day solved the problem of holding the cream in suspension by subjecting the milk to a high pressure that breaks the globules – and the world was given homogenized milk – the kind that the Viroqua Dairy started delivering last Saturday to those customers who prefer the cream always mixed with the milk. The Dairy, of course, continues to make both varieties so that customers may have their choice.

Berlie Moore started to the bank last Wednesday to make a deposit, and just as he reached the corner of the Felix store, the rubber band holding the package broke, and a baby whirlwind passing at the time scattered $1100 in currency and checks like leaves. Almost immediately, as if from nowhere, a small army appeared and began to chase the money, under cars, into gutters, and in less time than it takes to tell it, every check and bill was gathered up and returned to our genial county clerk, for which he wishes to thank all who so kindly helped.

The newly organized Viroqua Lions Club elected the following officers at a dinner meeting at the Oriole: President Truman B. Hill, First Vice President Marshall Deters, Second Vice President Otis M. Rude, Secretary Newton Boggs, Treasurer Oluf Gald, Lion Tamer Emory Nordness, Tail Twister K. R. Doering, Board of Directors Charles Olson, R. A. Power, Gerard Hauge, Arthur Cook.

Nov. 9, 1972

50 years ago

Viroqua didn’t have a record vote Tuesday, but it did have the biggest absentee ballot of its history, at least in the memory of City Clerk Tim Anderson.

American Beauty College of Madison, is proud to announce that Betty Everson of Viroqua is one of the winners of the Hair Styling Contest held in Madison on October 15. From there she went to Milwaukee to participate in the State Hair Styling Contest.

Viroqua will host the next Tobacco Exposition.

For city-wide uniformity, Viroqua merchants last week decided to be open 13 nights in December prior to Christmas.

Obituaries: Willis L. Carlson (68) formerly of Westby; Telmer Christianson (57); Hjalmer Oium (77) rural Westby; Magnus Mickelson (91) Viroqua.

Nov. 6, 1997

25 years ago

A Fall Festival of Music is the concert planned by the Viroqua Community Choirbells for Sunday, Nov. 9, at 2 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Viroqua. Guest director will be Monte Dunnum.

Dorothy, played by Westby High School student Libby Caulum, tells the Munchkins how she arrived to the land of Oz. The WHS production of the “The Wizard of Oz” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Westby High School gym.

The Viroqua Blackhawks advanced to the WIAA Division 4 Football Quarterfinals after defeating the West Salem Panthers 38-21. In the next round, Viroqua faces the Lancaster Flying Arrows in Lancaster Nov. 8. The Flying Arrows advanced to Saturday’s game by defeating the Westby Norsemen 28-20. The Norsemen rallied from a 21-7 third-quarter deficit, but a Lancaster interception with under two minutes to play ended Westby’s comeback.

Katrina Purdue, the daughter of Ken and Jane Purdue of Viroqua, has been named as October’s VHS Senior of the Month. While she hasn’t made a final decision, Katrina is considering attending UW-Madison for engineering.

World War I. “President Woodrow Wilson of the United States of America, at exactly 11 minutes after 1 o’clock, signed documents by which all naval, militia and reserves were called to the colors.” Wilson’s call to the colors was on April 6, 1917. The state of war between the United States government and the Imperial German government is hereby formally declared.

Nov. 8, 2012

10 years ago

Come and celebrate the sixth anniversary of the Viroqua Empty Bowls Project at the Viroqua High School Cafeteria, Saturday, from 4-7 p.m. Enjoy a variety of homemade soups and leave the event with a locally made pottery bowl. All proceeds of the event go to fighting poverty and world hunger.

On Oct. 23, the Viroqua FFA Chapter sent its state-winning agricultural mechanics team to Indianapolis, Indiana, to compete at the national level. They returned home successful, having placed fifth in the nation as a team. Thomas Larson also placed as third individual nationally. In addition to these awards the team also received the honor of being named a “Gold Emblem Team.” FFA team consists of Clay Fitzpatrick, Ethan Ambort, Collin Leer, Thomas Larson and Lloyd Hardy, Viroqua FFA advisor.

State Superintendent Tony Evers praised Prairie View Elementary School for being among 132 schools in the state that received Wisconsin School of Recognition honors for the 2012-13 school year during a special Oct. 2 ceremony at the State Capitol in Madison. Evers welcomed Kelly Olson, lead teacher, James Kuchta, elementary superintendent, and De Soto School District superintendent; and Rhonda Kiedinger third-grade teacher, to the recognition event. To be recognized, schools must be among those with the highest poverty rates in the state, under federal education law for the past two years, and have student achievement on state mathematics and reading assessments that is higher than schools with similar poverty levels and grade configurations.