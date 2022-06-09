Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

June 7, 1922

100 years ago

Monday morning, Merchant H.E. Rogers opened up his store in his fine new quarters in the south room of the masonic temple building.

I offer for sale my desirable corner lot and residence on Decker street. The location, within one block of Main street and one block from the Southeastern depot is ideal for a hotel, rooming house or other business. Come and look it over. THOS. ELLEFSON.

Tobacco planting is in full swing, some growers of the weed having their fields nearly completed. Plants generally are in the pink of condition, and the planting is quite early this year.

While driving from Readstown to Soldiers Grove in his new Ford roadster Sunday evening, Even Jones’ car caught fire and was totally consumed.

The weather has cleared up and now is the time to paint outside before the flies and bugs are too bad and remember, O.E Davis has the best paint made.

Workmen are engaged in giving some of the Vernon county fair buildings a much needed going over. Some of the supports of the grand stand are badly rotted. T.B. Snell is engaged in replacing these and trueing up the whole structure, and an addition will be built to the west end providing funds hold out. The Shetland pony barn is being converted into a poultry house. Some of the buildings will be repainted.

One of the really big events of the year was enacted at the Vernon county fair grounds last Saturday when fully 2500 friends of the rural schools of the community gathered to witness the Community Graduation exercises….Every town except Bergen and Kickapoo was represented by graduates. Out of a class of 238, 218 were present….

The Vernon County Censor

June 5, 1947

75 years ago

Anyway, there is nothing monotonous about living in Vernon County. We doubt if there is in the minds of the oldest inhabitant any recollection of a parallel to the five-inch snow storm of last Wednesday afternoon and night at so late a date as May 29th. With the trees in almost full leaf, damage to power and telephone lines and shade trees was the most severe since the great ice storm of February 1922. It was impossible to get through many of the streets in the city on Thursday morning. Northern States Power called in help from Winona and Sparta to assist in the repairs.

Memorial Day in Viroqua in the year 1947 will be remembered by most people because of snow several inches dep lying on the ground in patches. There was a chilling northwest wind, but the sun was shining brightly over the graves of departed war comrades. Each hallowed spot was marked with a US flag and flowers. The program, as planned by the American Legion, with Berlie Moore as chairman, was carried out. After ceremonies at the old cemetery in the northwest part of the city, an imposing parade formed at the City Hall and proceeded to the Viroqua cemetery, where the Memorial Day program was presented.

Larry Urbscheit announces the opening of a softball league primarily intended to interest activity among youngsters below high school age. All games will be played on the Dawson lot in the afternoons. A girls’ league can be organized if enough interest is shown. Main Street and Decker Street will provide the necessary boundary lines for the four different neighborhood teams.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

June 8, 1972

50 years ago

Work has started on a new United Auto Supply Inc. building west of Mueller’s Inc.

Sylvan Dregne has returned to Viroqua and entered into business with Alton Peterson. Dregne has purchased the LaMont Thorson interest in the service station and motel on Viroqua’s south side.

Stanley Stevens was honored on his retirement from 35 years of teaching last week at a party in the Sr. High. In those years of teaching, he has helped influence the lives of about 2,500 boys.

Obituaries: Magnna Anderson (81) Soldiers Grove; Effie Olson (90); Amy Gott Roisland (86) of Viroqua; Mervin Rusk (85) Town of Liberty; Hazel Hendrickson (63) Springville; Mary Dalsoren (83) Vernon County; Mrs. Lillie Brye (82) Town of Harmony; Hannah Natwick (95) Vernon County.

Average milk prices received by Wisconsin dairy farmers reached a record high of $5.53 a hundred weight in Dec. 1971

Vernon County was host to 100 people at the June Dairy Month kickoff breakfast Thursday morning.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

June 5, 1997

25 years ago

The Viroqua Partners’ mural, which represents over 2,500 hours of volunteer work and two years of planning, will be unveiled in a special ceremony on Main Street, in the WWTC parking lot, Saturday, June 21. The 96-foot-wide, eight-foot-tall mural will be placed on the south side of the Buzzy’s Home Furnishing building.

Nicole Kellicut received an award for achieving the highest four-year grade-point average of all 1997 Viroqua High School graduates.

Two Gays Mills FFA members were chosen as finalists in the 1997 FFA essay contest. Andy Benzing and Brian Latham were two of only 25 finalists chosen in the contest, which received nearly 320 entries.

Viroqua senior Jay Hoffland is headed to the WIAA State Division 2 Golf Tournament in Madison after shooting a 73 Tuesday at the Platteville sectional.

The Westby Norsemen earned a state berth Tuesday night as they defeated North Fond du Lac and Monona Grove in the sectional playoffs in Viroqua. This will be the first time the Westby High School team has been to state since Scott Servais played in 1984.

The Kickapoo United Lutheran Church, which is located 4.5 miles northwest of Soldiers Grove on Highway J, is celebrating its 140th year of ministry on June 28 and 29, 1997.

Stanley and Mary Stevens of Viroqua will celebrate their 61st wedding anniversary June 7, 1997. Stanley is now retired from teaching at the Viroqua High School. Mary worked for the Vig-Gundersen Clinic.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

June 7, 2012

10 years ago

The Federal Small Business Administration (SBA) is recognizing Sue Noble, executive director of the Vernon Economic Development Association (VEDA), as a home-based business champion. SBA regional administrator Marianne Markowitz presented business leaders with their 2012 Region V Small Business Awards at the 27th annual Small Business Awards Breakfast on Friday, June 1, in Milwaukee. Noble will be recognized again locally, Thursday, June 7, at 1:00 p.m. as the SBA visits Viroqua and tours the Food Enterprise Center on North Main Street.

The 18th annual Relay for Life of Vernon County will be held at the Viroqua High School athletic field June 8-9, starting at 6 p.m., when the honorary chairman, Harold Olson, and the survivors will be recognized before they walk the first lap.

The Viroqua Middle School Students of the Month for May are Britany Deaver, sixth grade; Anna Kane, Spanish; Kai Bechtel, seventh grade; Trent Berg, sixth grade; Ben Tunks, business education; Morgan Leising, physical education; Kasey Hammond, physical education; Jared Runice, seventh grade; Kelsey Achenbach, eighth grade; Raina Everson, art; Quinlan Bock, technical education; Gillian Schultz, health; Jessica Schmidt, eighth grade.

Viroqua Middle School sixth-graders Natalie Waldenberger, Amber Keenan and Kasey Engen were soloists when the sixth-grade choir performed “All Aboard” during middle school spring concert, Thursday, May 31.

Bruce Swenink, of Viroqua, had a hole-in-one at Viroqua Hills Golf Course, Sunday, May 27. Swenink’s hole-in-one was on the par 3, 135-yard No. 15 hole, Swenink used a 9 iron.

Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Linda Zube, Denise Kirchoff and Nancy Bekkedal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0