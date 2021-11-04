Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

Nov. 9, 1921

100 years ago

On Monday morning a new proprietor took charge of the Sweger & Fleming grocery, those two affable gentlemen disposing of their interest in the same to J.P. Vigdahl.

Elvin O. Anderson proprietor of the Optimo, has disposed of his interest in the popular refreshment place to Marcellus Nelson and Elmer Parr.

Vernon County Board of Supervisors convene at the Court House in Viroqua next Tuesday morning….The Censor hopes that this session of the board will thoroughly investigate the proposition of oiled roads, and make provision for general oiling of our highways. In no other way can Vernon county hope to have any considerable mileage of good roads at a cost within reason.

Ten dollars reward will be paid for any information leading to the arrest of the parties who broke into the Catholic church on Hallowe’en night. John Devlin.

We will grind buckwheat Nov. 21st to 26th inclusive. Only one run this year. ATWOOD & HAGGERTY, Gays Mills.

LAFARGE ENTERPRISE – The new cement bridge at the corner of Penn. St. is completed. It is a fine pleasing structure to our citizens in the East part of the city.

Last week we installed our electric heater in our linotype and we now have as near an electrically equipped shop as any in the land.

COON VALLEY JOURNALS – A new glass front at the Colonial restaurant recently put in makes the place look a great deal better and more cosmopolitan.

WESTBY TIMES – We are told that a bootlegger came into Westby the other day with fourteen gallons of moonshine and very rtadily [sic] disposed of it at the rate of $35 per gallon. Who says money was tight in Westby?

Nov. 7, 1946

75 years ago

Voters of both Vernon County and Viroqua turned out in unexpected numbers, taking advantage of the perfect fall weather, to chalk up over six thousand votes for their favored candidates, thus following the national and state Republican trend in their sanction. Highest local vote getter was the sheriff-elect Morris Moon, who is credited with 6,062 tallies.

A group of representatives from several different churches of the western part of Vernon County met with their pastors last Monday night in the church parlors of the Methodist church in Viroqua for the purpose of considering the project of a modern hospital, to be backed by the members of all churches in the western part of the county. After the question and answer period was over, it was unanimously decided by the group to proceed further.

The Syverson-Funk Post 155 of the American Legion have completed plans for the Armistice Day Program which will be held on Monday, Nov. 11, at the Westby Memorial Park. Irvin Sheldon, Seventh District Commander, will be the speaker. The events of the day will begin with the parade assembling at the Westby High School as follows: the colors, color guard, firing squad, school band, members of the armed forces, veterans of WWI and II, floats, and other participating organizations.

Nov. 4, 1971

50 years ago

Southwestern Wisconsin for years has been called the “Driftless Area” because supposedly it escaped the glacier that covered much of the state. Doubt about this escape has been raised in recent years. Dr. Brian McKnight, assistant professor of geology at University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, has been awarded a research grant to initiate a long-range study of the Kickapoo Valley. The first part of the research will attempt to answer the question whether this area really has been unglaciated since the Pleistocene glaciation periods. The second part of the study is to examine the present sedimentology of the Kickapoo River. Data are being gathered to determine the structure of the sedimentology and groundwater characteristics of the region before the dam is completed, in order to recognize changes.

Deaths: Olive M. (Buswell) Hornby, 80; Anna Theolene (Hooverson) Berg, 84; Martha Tracy (Domke) Berg, 92; Florence Alte (Mullen} Wise, 75; Nettie (Hughes) McDaniel, 83.

White Pigeon and Cherry Grove Schools will be sold on November 13th according to Loren Gronning of Monroe Finance. The sale is scheduled for 1 p.m. at White Pigeon

School on State 56 west of Viroqua. Both Schools will be open for inspection the morning of the sale. The sales include almost an acre of land at each sale site.

Nov. 7, 1996

25 years ago

Viroqua-born guitar virtuoso comes home to play his one-man show at the Common Ground Cafe on Friday, Nov. 8. Jerry Way was born in Viroqua and raised on the Three Chimney Farm and the Halcyon Heights Farm, each between Viroqua and Westby. Primarily a jazz musician, Way says he considers himself to be equal parts composer/performer/teacher. He currently teaches music at the elementary school in Chippewa Falls. He is married and has three children and lives in Chippewa Falls.

The Viroqua Blackhawks ended their playoff drive to a familiar foe, falling to the Westby Norsemen 16-0 Saturday. Unfortunately the Hawks couldn’t overcome five second-half turnovers, which resulted in three Norsemen scores.

Abby Barstad of Westby will be one of 11 Outstanding High School Representatives attending the Coulee Region YWCA’s 14th annual Tribute to Outstanding Women on Nov. 11. The program will be held at the UW-LaCrosse. The program honors women and high school students who have an impact in the Coulee Region.

Education a priority for retired teacher Dorothy Krause. For Dorothy retirement has been only the beginning of a continuing career in volunteer service. For 45 years she taught at rural schools in Vernon, Jefferson and La Crosse counties before “retiring” to volunteer work in 1980. Currently Dorothy is the president of the Vernon County Historical Society and also belongs to the Coulee Region Literacy Council, where she volunteers to teach adults to read. She has a very long list of additional accomplishments one of which is providing the animals for the live nativity scene at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Westby.

Nov. 3, 2011

10 years ago

Fifty years after Troop C of the 105th Reconnaissance Unit was called to active duty due to the Berlin Crisis, members of the unit gathered at the Viroqua American Legion, Saturday and talked about the 10 months they spent together in 1961 and 1962, training to go to a war that, thankfully, never broke out.

On Nov. 10-12, the Viroqua High School Music Department will present the Rodgers and Hammerstein’s production of “Cinderella.”

After eight weeks of practice, the “Willy Wonka” cast at Westby Area High School is set to take the stage, helping celebrate 40 years of Wonka magic.

The De Soto High School Drama Department will present “Bye Bye Birdie” in the De Soto gymnasium.

Jerry Wileman of Viroqua is the 2011 Volunteer of the Year for the Vernon County Humane Society.

The Hillsboro girls volleyball team is state-bound once again, after shutting out Cochrane-Fountain City and River Ridge in three games each during sectional action last week.

Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Linda Zube and Denise Kirchoff

