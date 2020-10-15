Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
Oct. 27, 1920
100 years ago
School board convention and circuit court sessions falling on the same day – Monday – gave Viroqua one of the busiest days it has seen for some time. The county seat was invaded by an army of lawyers, jurors, litigants, school board officers and oodles and oodles of pretty young teachers. The County Normal was crammed beyond capacity early in the day, and the meeting adjourned to the Methodist church….afternoon session.
Melville Tuhus has resigned his position at the Farmers bank and will on Sunday go to Madison where he takes a position in the State Banking department.
The unprecedented spell of beautiful weather which is closed today by almost freezing temperature recalls the fall and winter of 43 years ago, Thornt Taylor says, when there was practically no snow and wheat was sown in February. Hogs were 3c a pound. Wm. Bouffleur was married that winter. The Milwaukee road was then extended as far as Melvina.
Shells put on sheep lined coats. Fur coats relined. Come in and see the lining and get the price. It will pay you. C.M. Powell the Tailor.
JEFFERSON – Bud, Oct. 25 – Weather is fine only a little chilly of late. –Farmers are busy shredding corn, plowing, etc.—Elias Tryggestad has erected a new garage and chicken coop on his farm north of Bud.—Louis Walters having finished his barn had a party in it a week ago last Sat. evening.
HARMONY – Purdy, October 25 – Leonard Engler bought a new Fordson tractor and is now turning the ground upside down.
Oct. 18, 1945
75 years ago
The city fire department was called upon to care for three fires during the past week. The most damaging one occurred on Sunday morning about eleven o’clock when the roof of the N. Main street residence of Mrs. Tennis Lavold caught fire from sparks from the chimney. Mrs. Lavold, who recently returned from the hospital, was at home at the time. During the noon hour on Thursday last, a fire, presumably caused by combustion, broke out in the garage of the Levi Lake residence on E. South Street. Not much damage was done. A roof fire at the Oscar Ramsett residence on W. South Street burned a hole with considerable amount of roof damage.
Vernon County, together with other scenic vistas of Wisconsin at the present time, offer the tourist or nature-lover unparalleled beauty in a natural panorama of gay and vivid colors. Crimson, gold, russet and silver seem to have been luxuriously sprinkled over our hills and valleys by Jack Frost’s paint brush. Relatively mild, near-perfect temperatures such as were experienced here last week remove the lethargy that has been imposed by summer heat and instill a spirit of briskness and alertness typical of fall. Truly, fall is our most beautiful season.
Oct. 15, 1970
50 years ago
Six schools have asked to leave the Southwest Conference. The six are: Cuba City, Dodgeville, Darlington, Platteville, Mt. Horeb and Lancaster. These six agreed to form a new athletic conference. This change, if approved, would leave Mineral Point, Fennimore, Iowa-Grant, Boscobel, Prairie du Chien, Viroqua, and possibly Richland Center, in the new conference.
Deaths: Henry M. Erickson, 83; Elmer Dahlke, 67.
“Pete” Howell, dogcatcher, resigned last week. Dog complaints are to be directed to the police department.
The Snowflake Festival Committee is trying to get Norwegian, Russian, and Czech jumpers to compete in its annual event, Sunday, February 7, according to Judge Lincoln Neprud.
It took nearly five hours before the huge Weber fire was out enough Sunday night so firemen could leave. Flames consumed several thousand bales of hay and a large part of the barn-garage on the farm south of Viroqua. It took 32,000 gallons of water to put out the fire.
Oct. 19, 1995
As the debate about traffic problems continued, a new option to solve the Westby/Viroqua traffic issued emerged. The new option called Plan 5C would bypass the city of Viroqua on the eastern bypass Option 5 and rejoin with Highways 14/61 north of the Viroqua Airport and the Vernon Manor Country home. The Transportation Study Group was expected to announce a recommendation on all of the options at the beginning of 1996.
The Westby School Board was struggling to develop a new facility plan due to the rising enrollments and the largest high school classes in over a generation. District voters rejected four facilities referendums since 1990. There was a school board recall election last year because of the schism in the last plan that would have run $16 million dollars. The people who supported the last referendum spoke out about the crowded study halls and three science teachers who had to share two labs. The school board was not enthusiastic about implementing portable classrooms with costs of at least $100,000.
Hunters were cautioned against shooting endangered trumpeter swans. Shooting a swan was a setback for the reintroduction of the birds in Wisconsin. Intentionally shooting a swan was a misdemeanor criminal offense with fines that could be as high as $5,000 plus court costs. Also, there was the revocation of hunting privileges for three years and the possibility of a prison term of up to nine months.
In football, Viroqua High School thrashed G-E-T by the score of 40-3. At halftime, Viroqua only led by the score of 8-0. After the halftime break, the team went to work and routed the G-E-T team.
The Larson Funeral Home’s new facility opened. It was located on the corner of the intersection of West Decker and Rock Street. The funeral home moved from their old location at 304 South Main Street after 51 years so they could better serve the needs of the community.
Oct. 21, 2010
10 years ago
The Ron and Carol Ann Felton family of Cashton has been named Viroqua Area Rotary Club’s 2010 Family of the Year.
The Blackhawks, boy and girls teams, earned Coulee Conference championships, sweeping the conference meet in dominant fashion at the Schultz Farm in Arcadia, Saturday.
The Viroqua seventh-grade volleyball team finished a great season, including a second-place finish at the North Crawford Tournament.
Teams from six school districts were in a simmering competition to see which could produce the most-tasty, cost-efficient, nutritious school meal at the Harvest Challenge.
Two graduating seniors received recognition and a check for $250 each from the Vernon County Bar Association for their outstanding service as Teen Court Volunteer jurors. Janelle Studnicka and Julia Hornby received the honors.
