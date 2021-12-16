Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

Dec. 21, 1921

100 years ago

The workmen on the Masonic Temple finished laying the cornice stone today, and part of the false work has been removed so that a very good idea can be gotton of how the front will look when completed. It is most artistic and beautiful.

Main street looks very nice with its seventeen small Christmas trees and the evergreen trimmings on the lamp posts. It represents no little effort on the part of the ladies, but is a thoroughly worth while idea. The school pardge [sic], songs, Santa Claus and tree decoration and distribution will take place Friday evening.

KICKAPOO SCOUTS – A gallon of confiscated moonshine exploded on the second floor at the Lancaster jail recently where it had been stored, awaiting proper disposal. The explosion was so strong as to cause a commotion in the building.

The bazaar was a wonderful success at the Christian church at Readstown. $90 was taken in and everybody enjoyed the splendid chicken dinner.

LAFARGE ENTERPRIZES – A light snow, covering the ground, fell Monday forenoon, but by six in the evening it had all about vanished. Since then the weather has underwent a great change.

A girl who claims that her family lives near Bud and her mother is in the hospital in LaCrosse has made several house to house canvasses for money in the eastern part of the city of late. Dilligent inquiry fails to show any truth in her story and people should carefully ascertain whether there is any merit in the cases before donating to her.

Postmaster Coffland has inaugurated a new system in handling the Holiday mails. One which we know the people will appreciate. Instead of an extra clerk as heretofore, he has employed a man and auto to deliver parcels to the residents outside of lock box holders. This gets parcels out as soon as they come in on each train. The service will be continued on Christmas day.

The Vernon County Censor

Dec. 19, 1946

75 years ago

Viroqua will be the center of activity when Santa Claus arrives on Saturday for his annual visit to the city. Junior Chamber of Commerce officers announced today that plans have been completed for Santa’s stop, which will carry over through Monday, when as a climax to holiday festivities the Temple Theater will again offer its free Christmas matinee for every youngster in Viroqua and its surrounding territory. Mayor Bernard Lewison said today that the city council, Senior and Junior Chambers of Commerce have made ample provision for a package of treats for every boy and girl who come to Monday’s big party. Likewise, shut-ins will be remembered and names of these unfortunate ones are requested at the city fire-police station by Monday morning.

Now that the coal strike is over and cold weather is with us again, all that is lacking is the go-ahead signal from the City fathers to flood the city skating rink in the park. Local enthusiasts of this popular and healthful sport are hoping that the rink will be flooded in time for use during the Christmas holidays.

The Christmas spirit has swept this community as shoppers jam stores throughout the business district of Viroqua in what is certain to be the greatest buying spree of all time. Merchants point out that farm markets are high and this is the key to the unprecedented buying spree in the community. When the farmer has plenty of cash, everyone else seems to prosper.

The Vernon County

Broadcaster-Censor

Dec. 16, 1971

50 years ago

Viroqua’s National Guard unit will jump in size from an authorized 56 to 92 January first as the state Guard reorganization is accomplished. The 107th Light Maintenance unit will still be affiliated with Sparta with 190 men authorized in total.

Deaths: Earl Brye, 80; Marlow L. Tuve, 70; Lydia Rhodina (Hanson) (Peterson) Marshall, 68; Amanda Skrede, 65; Leland O. Vaaler, 50.

Aldermen expressed public best wishes to City Attorney (and District Attorney) Jim Schipper Tuesday night. Schipper is to have open heart surgery at La Crosse Lutheran Hospital this week. Mayor Ernie Urban told the Council that doctors have told him Schipper can return to work February first.

The Around the County with Bill Werth column is devoted to diseases of calves and heifers with ten pieces of advice to assist your herd from losing newborn calves. One out of ten calves dies of scours before it is six months old. Once you get a calf safely through the first dangerous weeks of life, you need to pay attention to the best feeding programs for raising herd replacements, one of the main overhead costs in dairying.

Scoring was tough Friday night for both the Hawks and the Bulldogs. Boscobel couldn’t handle the Hawk attack and dropped their first conference game of the season, 61 to 51.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Dec. 12, 1996

25 years ago

A grease fire flashed through the kitchen at the Bright Spot late Friday afternoon, destroying the interior of the De Soto restaurant and tavern and severely damaging the upstairs residence of the owners. Andrea Boardman, who with her husband Jim Boardman, own and operate the business, suffered second and third-degree burns on her hands during the fire and was treated in La Crosse.

The Viroqua Blackhawks hockey team earned their first victory of the season with a 6-3 win over their conference-rival La Crescent Lancers last Thursday at the Viroqua Community Arena. The Hawks were powered by junior forward Mike Seidel who got the first hat trick of his varsity career.

The faculty of Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School will be presenting a medieval version of the Christmas Story, “The Shepherds’ Play” on Dec. 17, in Viroqua. The play is a delightful and beautiful version of the Christmas story, seen from the shepherds’ point of view.

Culver’s Restaurant in Viroqua will have a new home. The eatery will move into the building on North Main Street which formerly housed Hardee’s restaurant. Hardee’s occupied the location from 1981 until January 1996.

Annabell Odberg of Westby graduated from law enforcement training and was welcomed into the ranks of the Wisconsin State Patrol Dec. 6. Odberg, who is an inspector, has been assigned to La Crosse.

Donna and Vic Navrestad are Vernon County Historical Society’s 1996 Volunteers of the Year. The couple and all the society’s volunteers were recognized at the Christmas Volunteer Appreciation Dinner Dec. 4.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Dec. 15, 2011

10 years ago

The Viroqua boys hockey team showed it has learned much since last season by winning its home opener, 3-2, over La Crescent, Minn. last Thursday.

Just the finishing touches remain to be completed on the newly remodeled meeting room at the Vernon County Historical Museum in Viroqua.

Kimberly Johnson, a teacher at Kickapoo Elementary in the Kickapoo Area School District, has earned the highest credential available to American educators by recently becoming a National Board Certified Teacher through the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards.

Dec. 5 officially marked the end of the navigation on the Upper Mississippi River.

Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Linda Zube and Denise Kirchoff

