Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

May 10, 1922

100 years ago

An official notice for a hearing at Richland Center Court House next Wednesday, May 17th. The matter to be discussed is the changing of Number 11 between Viroqua and Richland Center from its present location thru Readstown to a new route through Viola. Petitions have been circulated in this city opposing the change, and have been signed by nearly everyone approached. There appears to be no question but that most Viroqua people are perfectly content to let the road remain in its present location.

Viroqua’s street sweeper has arrived and will shortly be on the job. It is a combination sprinkler and sweeper, a thoroughly tried machine of the Austin make, with a nine-foot broom.

That little old Bud ball team sure is hitting the same old winning stride as they did nast [sic] year. Their 12 to 5 victory last Sunday over the Pleasant (Chaseburg) Ridge team was their third game and their third victory.

Have you noticed the fine window display at Suttle & Tate’s store. The ivory finish background, flower baskets and pedestals bearing a fine ornamental design, are most tasty. They were purchased by Miss Suttle and Mrs. Tate on their recent trip to New York.

Beginning Friday the 12th, we run a special sale on corsets while they last. Suttle & Tate.

At the Court House the committee in charge are planting shrubbery, evergreens and other ornamental trees. Lake Bros. are re-painting the walls of the Court House. These improvements will add to the appearance of our seat of county government.

The Vernon County Censor

May 8, 1947

75 years ago

Thousands of people jammed the line of march at LaCrosse Saturday afternoon for the parade of LaCrosse area bands, highlight of the annual district Wisconsin Music Association festival at the State Teachers College. Viroqua took top honors in the A-B class, with Westby following suit in the C-D class. Viroqua also came through in great style with first place in class A band work. The Viroqua chorus starred with a straight win to take first in class A, while in sight reading we shared top honors with Sparta. In the class A bass solo, Donald Monson, Viroqua, headed the list. Our high stepping majors and majorettes also covered themselves with glory.

Viroqua will be the scene of a Field Pontifical Mass to be held at the City Park Bowl June 15. The purpose of this mass is to honor and pray for the men who gave their lives for their country. It will be a military mass, with war veterans supplying the military ceremonies.

Mr. Charles F. Harris, who conducts and supervises all vocal and instrumental music training at LaFarge and Viola schools, has written an operetta especially designed for production in grade and high schools. This operetta, “The King of the Rainbow,” will be produced both at LaFarge and Viola in the very near future, and will be reviewed by a director of dramatics and music of the Chicago schools, with the probability of it being introduced in the grade schools there. All the costumes for this production have been designed and made by Mrs. Ethel Harris, wife of the composer.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

May 11, 1972

50 years ago

Bernie and Elaine Christiansen will be the new owners of the IGA store next Monday.

Mick and Betty Jo Rockweiler are the new owners of Flugstad Hardware and Appliance in Viroqua.

Viroqua will do some $28,000 in street work this summer as recommended by the Council Street Committee.

LaVerne Zitzner had a tractor dip 7 feet into a sudden sinkhole Wednesday morning on his farm southwest of Viroqua. Its about 6 feet across and 7 feet deep.

Westby High’s Musicians won 20 First Places in the State Contest.

Obituaries: John Kraabel (76) Westby Albert J. Schields (69) Vernon County Mrs. Edgar (Emma) Manning (69) Stoddard

The Vernon County Broadcaster

May 8, 1997

25 years ago

Viroqua baseball showed Coulee opponents that it is a team to be reckoned with as the Hawks dropped a tight 4-2 contest to the conference-leading Westby team and beat La Crescent 6-5.

The Viroqua Hockey Association named Jeff and Lori May “Volunteers of the Year” for 1996-97.

The De Soto Pirate softball team won its game on Monday, defeating Weston 12-8. They are now 10-4 in the season standings.

Take a ride down memory lane. June 1919-New York inaugurates a written test for driver’s license applicants. President Nixon signs a bill for a 55 mph ceiling on the speed limit. July 1984-United States announces air bags or automatic seat belts are required in cars by 1989. July 1984-New York institutes the nation’s first mandatory seat belt law.

The Wisconsin Association of Extension 4-H Youth Agents presented Susan Marino, Vernon County 4-H Youth Development Agent, with the 1997 Distinguished Service Award. The award was presented on April 22 in Oshkosh, at the annual awards banquet of the Wisconsin Association of Extension 4-H Youth Agents.

Scott Oliver, a 1996 De Soto High School graduate currently enrolled in the associate degree accounting program at WWTC in La Crosse, was a winner in the Business Professionals of America National Leadership Conference in Orlando, Florida, April 24-29, 1997. Oliver and two teammates earned first place in the Presentation Management Team competition at the national competition.

Ad specials at Jubilee in Viroqua this week include: John Morrell Gold ‘N Smoked 5 lb. boneless ham $5.99 with coupon, IGA vegetables 14.5-15.25 oz. can 3/$1.00 with coupon, 3 lb. package boneless, skinless chicken breast $6.99, Swiss Valley cream cheese 79 cents/8 oz., Coca-Cola products 88 cents/2 liters, Jumbo pack USDA choice boneless top sirloin steak $2.88/lb., IGA Ice Cream 2-1/2gal./$3.00.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

May 10, 2012

10 years ago

The public is invited to the Law Enforcement Police Memorial Service at the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department in Viroqua on Tuesday, May 15, at 10 a.m. Sheriff John Spears said the service is an opportunity for law enforcement to remind the public of the sacrifices made daily by officers in protecting the lives and property of citizens.

A seven-hour power outage in Viroqua early Friday morning took its toll at Viroqua’s grocery stores Village Market, Wal-Mart, and the Viroqua Food Cooperative all lost fresh meat, dairy and deli items because the temperature dropped in their refrigerators. Portions of Viroqua lost electricity on Friday morning at 2:30 a.m. when, according to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department, a racoon got into Xcel Energy’s Linton Avenue substation. The power outage affected different areas of Viroqua. About 1,600 customers were affected, according to Xcel.

Happy 80th Birthday to Margaret Rach. Open house celebration at Chaseburg Village Hall Saturday, May 12, 1-4 p.m.

The ladies of Viroqua Fraternal Order of Eagles 2707 welcome guests to celebrate Mother’s Day with the Eagles Saturday, May 12 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at their annual Mother’s Day Brunch event at the Viroqua Eagles Aerie, located at 216 S. Rock Ave.

Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Linda Zube, Denise Kirchoff and Nancy Bekkedal

