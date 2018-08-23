The Vernon County Censor
Aug. 21, 1918
100 years ago
Weather commences to feel rather fall like.
Alex Morrison and crew of three helpers have been at the home of Albert J. Broadhead near Retreat, putting basement walls under a large barn, and making other improvements about the farm premises.
“Berlin via America” at the Star Saturday and Sunday. The up to the minute picture.
Base ball is pretty much a lost art this season, in the county districts, because of the absence of the young men in the army and other more important things which engross attention of the people. However, A Kickapoo aggregation of old players from LaFarge, Viola and other points staged a good game with Richland Center. Result 5 for Center and 4 for the boys headed by “Big Ben” of Viola.
George Pennell and Martin Keegan, have installed in their restaurants blow gas lighting and heating systems.
The Censor is issued today under great difficulty. The wretched electrical service has us pretty much stranded. Soldier letters, political announcements and many important matters could not be placed in type because of lack of electric power.
The remains of young soldier, Warren Hamilton arrived at Viola last Saturday morning accompanied by an army sergeant, and the funeral in the Methodist church, Sunday….The meagre particulars are that the young man, while marching from the barracks to the train in St. Louis, a short distance, experienced a sunstroke and died suddenly….
The opening of Viroqua public schools has been postponed to Monday, September 9th. This has been done because of labor shortage and demand for help to harvest the crops.
The Vernon County Censor
Aug. 19, 1943
75 years ago
A beautiful memorial service was held for Mrs. J. W. Lucas when two flags, the American and Christian, were dedicated to her memory at the Methodist Church.
Marriages: Miss Leona D. Sutherland wed Sgt. C. W. Crowly at the parsonage of the Madison Baptist Church and Miss Patricia Torgerson wed La Verne George at Mt. Sterling.
Sunday’s hail storm damaged many tobacco and corn crops in Crawford and Vernon counties. Many fields were destroyed and Star Valley was perhaps the hardest hit of any area.
Deaths: Chris Nelson, age 66, passed away at St. Mary’s hospital in Sparta; Mrs. William C. Mockrud (Evangeline Hegge), passed away at her home one mile east of Viroqua; Wayne Beggs, a former Viroqua business man, passed away in La Crosse.
Mrs. James Hankins spent Wednesday helping Mrs. Kenneth Heal cook for threshers.
A daughter was born to Mr. and Mrs. Evan Myer of Westby. Mrs. Myer is the former Jeanne Schell.
Mary Ann Perkins, 4, was hospitalized with a sleeping sickness.
We have received a big lot of Royal Purple stockings. Retail from 59c to 79c. The Army Store.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
Aug. 22, 1968
50 years ago
Spec. 4 Larry Swiggum, 20, son of Mr. and Mrs. Gordon Swiggum, was killed August 8 in action at Binh Duong in Vietnam.
Norman Garvalia of the Town of Genoa will be allowed to straighten the South Branch of the Bad Axe on his property. Thursday the Department of Natural Resources determined the elimination of an ox-bow would improve the value of the owner’s land and not adversely affect the flood flow capacity of the stream. Purpose of the project is to prevent erosion and washout of the town road bridge on the downstream end. Average depth there is about seven feet.
Deaths: Nels Jackson, 92; Frances Louise Baker, 80; Harry Conrad Schmoll, 67; Larry Swiggum, 20.
Irene and Aggie’s on South Main Street, Viroqua, offers a 10% discount on snowsuits and winter outerwear during their lay-away sale through August 31st.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Aug. 26, 1993
25 years ago
The first bale of garbage will be deposited in the new Vernon County-wide landfill this week. The landfill has become operational after the county sent irrevocable letters of credit in the amount of approximately $1.5 million to the DNR. The DNR, in turn, issued the operating license.
The first of many trail markers has been restored and will dedicated this Sunday at Liberty Pole. Gary Krause of Viroqua restored the first marker which contains events and people from 1844 and 1848. The people on the marker include the Sacs and their Chief Blackhawk.
Thirteen fire chiefs of the Vernon County Mutual Aid Association sent a letter to the Vernon County Board airing their concerns about the lack of assistance from the Vernon County Emergency Government after several previous incidents. The fire chiefs asked for a new planning committee to determine the county’s needs and how to address those needs.
Westby writer Margaret Gulsvig has published a new book entitled “More Writes and Visits.” This was her second book. The new book is filled with memories from people in nursing homes and the families around them.
Bea Small of Liberty Pole won the Grand Prize in the Famous Poets Society poetry contest. Her poem was entitled “Winter Wind.”
Lee Grover of Vernon County was reunited with his birth mother after a five-year search. Grover had been adopted as a baby by the Grover family. As an adult, like many other adoptees, he wanted to know more about his birth mother and why she gave him up for adoption. After finding and reuniting with his birth mother, he was also reunited with two sisters that had also been put up for adoption and he had not known about and never met.
The annual Readstown community picnic was held last week. The star of the picnic was the brats cooked by the Readstown Police Chief Ken Goodwin.
