The Vernon County Censor
Jan. 22, 1919
100 years ago
Owing to the increase in number of cases of influenza since the ban was lifted two weeks ago, the board of health has once more deemed it necessary to close the schools, churches, theatres, and large public gatherings.
Judge Mahoney’s court has been busy with illicit liquor cases the past few days.
The legislature having fallen into line on the most far-reaching economic and social reform the state has ever recognized—the ratification of the constitutional amendment which will make Wisconsin and the United States “bone day”—the abolishment of the liquor traffic for beverage purposes….
E.J. Older was appointed as marshall temporarily to fill out the term of Andrew Gald, resigned.
Gust Chapiewsky, hunter of Pleasant Valley near Cashton, has captured sixteen fox and three wolves this winter.
New spring dress ginghams on display at Suttle & Tate’s.
Sheriff Rogers made an official trip to Readstown on day recently.
Sage crackers and thieves are operating throughout the state and a warning is issued to be on the lookout for them. Money should not be left over night in the office or store. Safes as strong boxes usually found in the average place of business can be readily opened with a light charge of high explosive.
Westby and Hillsboro have so far recovered from their severe epidemics as to warrant lifting the ban against the plague. Only a few cases remain in each place.
LaFarge schools reopened after a long vacation caused by the influenza not, however, until the services of a professional nurse has been secured to look after the heath of pupils.
The Vernon County Censor
Jan. 27, 1944
75 years ago
The thrice-welcome period of case weather has finally arrived, and every tobacco grower in the county who did not take down in the first very early case is busy as a bee this Wednesday getting down the weed. This is one of the latest dates for the appearance of case weather that we can remember, and it is mighty fortunate that it was not longer delayed. Even as it is now, it will cut into the spring work, for tobacco warehouses will probably be running into the late summer.
Viroqua Hospital notes:
At the Viroqua Hospital a son was born to Mr. and Mrs. Faye Parr of Westby, R3, January 7. Mr. Parr is in the army.
A daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Theo Stueland of Westby, R. 2, January 9th.
A son to Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Clark of Viroqua, Jan. 8th.
A son to Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Kilmer of Viroqua, R. 2, Jan. 10th. Mr. Kilmer is in the Seabees.
A son to Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Vance of Viroqua, Jan. 12th.
A daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Arnold Mlsna of Wetby, R. 3, Jan. 15th.
Once in a while, in every community, there comes an even which cannot help but bring unusual happiness and satisfaction to a lot of people. No, you guessed wrong. We are not referring to the period of case weather which has descended like a thousand kettles of soup upon Vernon County as we write this on Wednesday afternoon. That, indeed, has brought more happiness to more people in Vernon county than any possible favor that the weather man could hand out to us in this ultra-dry summer-winter of 1944, but we are thinking of another event that concerns our big cooperative creamery, which goes plugging along year in and year out bringing a stable and substantial degree of prosperity to central Vernon county. When Manager L.M. Thompson reads the annual report to the annual meeting on Thursday afternoon of this week at 1:30 at the court house, it will reveal that the creamery passed the million dollar mark in 1943. That is something that ought not to go without some special recognition, and the Censor editor hopes that something will be done about it to mark this event which is of such vital importance to every man, woman and child in this community.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
Jan. 23, 1969
50 years ago
Porter Wagoner and the Wagonmasters will headline the Country and Western Show Friday, May 16. This will be a fundraiser for Loyalty Days held June 21 and 22. Also on the bill for that night at the Viroqua High School will be Dolly Parton, Mel Tillis, and Speck Rhodes.
Extensive, possibly complicated, and patient steps for Viroqua to obtain senior citizen housing were outlined for a Common Council Committee Monday evening. Viroquans were advised to have a housing code, a must for obtaining federal housing funds so structures would be safe and sanitary, both for existing and new housing. A fire code is necessary. Viroqua now has many of the requirements in place, but it was not known if existing ordnances would satisfy federal requirements without modification.
Vernon County Coroner Kenneth L. Fox announced the appointment of Kenneth Lewison as deputy County Coroner. Lewison is a Viroqua businessman. Fox said he and Lewison stress the Coroner’s office will endeavor to provide at all times the courteous, dignified, and understanding service county citizens have come to expect from this office.
Deaths: Elizabeth (Wolfe) Berra, 79; Bernice L. (Leonard) Best, 69; Ellen Kay Evenstad, 5; Andrew Olson, 76; Harvey Jones, 75; Carl F. Buros, 61; Ida Siverine (Aasen) Adney, 75; Vere Ferries, 64; Oscar Witham, 67.
Charles Hysel, Tunnelville, will host the second get-together of snowmobile enthusiasts at his farm. He has laid out a couple of different courses for a total of six to eight miles of scenic trails along the Kickapoo River and its surrounding hills. There will be a rumpus area for snowmobile hi-jinx, and races are planned. The farm is located two miles south of La Farge on state 131. Crest Hill farm is a mile west of Tunnelville road from the state highway.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Jan. 27, 1994
25 years ago
The Viroqua School Board approved a compromise proposal for the elementary school building program. The program will involve constructing a building to house pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, grades 1 through 4 and house the district’s administrative offices. The total cost of the project was estimated at $6.3 million. For a house assessed at $50,000, the home owner will pay $4.41 more per month for property tax.
The Vernon County Board opposed new state legislation that would increase the authority of DNR agents. The bill would allow DNR agents to immediately levy fines on landowners with alleged violations observed by the agents. The Board opposed the “judge and jury” agent since the bill also allowed agents to enter land without the owner’s permission.
The Snowflake Ski Jump opened the season with its first tournament. It was also the first event at the new facility. Sixty-one ski jumpers from the US and Canada participated.
Revenue from building permits issued in Viroqua in 1993 were reported to be $6.75 million. It was a major increase from 1992. The permits included residential houses, residential garages and car ports, residential improvements, deck and storage sheds and commercial permits.
The Viroqua High School Blackhawks basketball team remained undefeated in the Coulee Conference with a 63-53 win over Black River Falls. They were now 6-0 in the conference and 10-2 overall.
Janet Loeffler resigned as the manager of the Viroqua Main Street Program. She will become the executive director of the Portage Area Chamber of Commerce. She will also work toward her National Chamber Certification at her new position.
Jim Hanson of Viroqua took office as Vernon County’s new emergency government director. He began work on a county-wide television emergency warning system as well as reviewing and updating existing disaster plans.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Jan. 15, 2009
10 years ago
NCR announced last Thursday morning that it would be ending production at its Viroqua label plant by March 31.
On Sunday, Jan. 11, a group of neighbors and concerned citizens met with a representative of Petry Trust, of Rockford, Ill., about the proposed dairy operation in Vernon County. Petry Trust owns hundreds of acres of land in Vernon County.
Carley Peters was selected the 2009 Chaseburg Trail Days Queen, while MacKenzie Hermeier was chosen as Princess.
The Viroqua boys basketball team continued its winning streak with a 55-51 win over West Salem bringing their record to 9-0 overall, 4-0 Coulee.
The De Soto wrestling team had three Lee Griffin champions; Evan Miller—103, Jesse Woodhouse—140 and Chad Johnson—215.
