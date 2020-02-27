Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
March 3, 1920
100 years ago
Viroqua and community are practice ally free of flu, and the first dance since the epidemic will be held at the Opera House Friday night. Fine orchestra music. You should attend.
Thomas S. Lem will reopen for business in the rear of John Henry’s grocery, where he hopes to meet the old patrons and all who need shoe repairing.
Modern machinery works wonders in reducing labor, promoting efficiency and improving quality. Otto M. Lund & Son have added the equivalent of a new man to their shop by purchasing and installing a steam pressing machine. This modern betterment and its fittings will cost in the neighborhood of $500, and constitutes an addition that spells increased service to their customers. Drop in and see it.
The much dreaded suspension of tobacco sorting is now the distressing fact, case weather failing to materialize. One hundred days without a drop of rain and only two periods of “near” case is surely a record for this commu8nity, and one we do not soon wish to see duplicated. The Eckhart and Hazen warehouses are closed; the Bekkedal house closes this week. The McIntosh house has enough weed for a two week’s run. Normal business activity of all kinds is hung up high and dry waiting on the weather to bring us fog and damp – and about three-fourths of one of Vernon’s finest harvests peacefully reposes on the poles.
One lot of work shoes $3.38; Pillsbury’s Best flour, $3.75; one lot boy’s two-piece underwear, special, at 38c at C.H. Ostrem’s.
Wm. F. Lindemann purchased from Mrs. C.A. Hendrickson her harness repair shop building opposite the Goodell barn.
The Vernon County Censor
March 1, 1945
75 years ago
Proclamation: That the young men of this city are fighting and dying on far flung battle fronts from Europe to the islands of the Pacific and in the Far East, both on land, on the seas, and in the air; it is not only the privilege, but the duty as well of every American to serve the Cause of Humanity to as great an extent as possible, and in every way possible; it is our common aim to contribute to the welfare of our sons and daughters in the armed forces, wherever they may be, even to the point of sacrifice; we must also protect our families remaining at home in the event of any great man made or natural disaster, which may strike without warning; the American Red Cross is serving our fighting men the world over, bringing them the comfort and cheer that we ourselves would like to give them, and at the same time is prepared here in our own community to aid us in the event of disaster; Therefore, I, Howard Miller, Mayor of the City of Viroqua, do proclaim March as American Red Cross Month, and call upon all citizens of the city to support the 1945 Red Cross War Fund, to the limit of their ability, by contribution to the Red Cross through our own local chapter; and I further urge that the citizens of this city with the knowledge that the Red Cross must carry a greater burden this year than ever before in its history, make their gifts large to enable the Red Cross to meet every demand placed upon it.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster-Censor
Feb. 26, 1970
50 years ago
Viroqua’s sectional wrestling champion, Rich Getter, goes to state Friday. Behind him will be the varsity team and a fan bus to help him through the state tournament. At the field house in Madison, preliminaries start at 12:30 Friday; quarterfinals are at 7 p.m. Semi-finals and wrestle-backs will start on Saturday at 12:30, with the finals beginning at 7 p.m., Coach Ted Harris reported this week.
Deaths: Ralph Brendum, 39; Reuben Swiggum, 72; SFC/Kenneth I. Mockrid, 31; Raymond James Bolstad, 51.
A lighted windsock at the Viroqua airfield completes a lighting project started last fall. The windsock stands north of the tie-down area, has a red obstruction light at the top, and four lights to show which way the sock points at night.
The 30 mph zone of North Main Street will be reduced soon to 25 mph, decided during the Common Council meeting Tuesday night. Signs will be posted at the Fairgrounds and at De Lap’s. North of there, the speed limit will continue to be 40 mph to the 50 mph at the NCR and County BB intersection.
Einer Bekken was the star of the 47th Snowflake Ski tournament Sunday. Bekken jumped the longest and best, according to judges. The meet was almost cancelled because of melting snow. Junior winner was Lee Brotherton. Dave Smith was first in Class B and Jack Foley won in veteran’s class.
The Viroqua Area Schools Board approved for next fall the tri-mester plan. There will be three ‘mesters’ to the school year instead of two semesters. Most junior and senior high classes will be two hours long. Exceptions will be physical education, typing and shorthand, perhaps bookkeeping, plus beginning Latin and French.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
March 2, 1995
25 years ago
The Viroqua City Council agreed to help finance the gold course expansion. The council was set to create a “golf utility” which, in turn, will insure $800,000 in tax exempt notes. The notes will be used to finance the nine-hole expansion of the golf course. The notes are to be issued at an interest rate of 5.5%. The First National Bank in Viroqua and The State Bank of Viroqua will purchase the notes on a 50/50 basis. The council agreed to guarantee $300,000 of the notes which meant that if the golf course failed to make payments on the notes and defaulted, the city would be responsible for the $300,000.
Portions of Western Wisconsin including parts of Vernon County were asked by the Air National Guard to react to a plan for more low-level flights over the area. A public meeting was held at Boscobel High School last week to hear the military’s presentation. Citizens who attended the meeting were unanimous in their opposition to the plan. The people opposed the low-level flights, the noise, the damage to the well being of farm animals and the bombs that will be dropped for practice. No decision was made since the process was in the early stages.
In the Stoddard recall races, the challengers won every race. The challengers who were behind the recall of village officers won every race in a landslide.
The Coon Valley board was scheduled to meet next week to determine the future of the community. The meeting will last all day and will be facilitated by the Wisconsin Department of Development. The steering committee which planned the event expected approximately 100 people will attend.
Jason Welch, Viroqua’s 103-pound wrestler, finished in fourth place in the Division 2 state finals. Welch lost a match with the wrestler who won the state title.
The Viroqua City Council was busy the past week rejecting a bid for the old police/fire station, voting to borrow $300,000 for remodeling the new police/fire station and to issue revenue bonds to finance the expansion project for the Vernon Area Rehabilitation Center (VARC).
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
March 4, 2010
10 years ago
Vernon County ranked 11th in overall health in a recently conducted Wisconsin county health ranking system developed by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
Vernon County boasts four state wrestling champs: Taylor Henry, Viroqua, Cody See, Westby, Evan Miller, De Soto and Chad Johnson, De Soto.
Vernon County Angus breeders have been recognized nationally by the American Angus Association for having cows included in the 2010 Pathfinder Report.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Irving Leif and Denise Kirchoff