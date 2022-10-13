Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

Oct. 11, 1922

100 years ago

The coming on of young winter weather heralds the death of the base ball season and loyal fans will probably appreciate an opportunity to witness one more contest before the mitts and bats have to be put down in moth balls awaiting the return of spring. Bloomingdale and Brush Hollow are scheduled to cross bats at Viroqua Fair Grounds next Sunday. Both teams are strengthening themselves for the contest and a good game is to be expected.

Springville, October 9 – Threshing is in earnest now and farmers are rushing their fall work.

Frank Primmer brought in from his farm east of the city, three big spuds and dumped them on the editorial desk. They weighed 2, 2 ¼, and 2 ½ pounds and the most remarkable thing about it is that these taters were all grown in one hill – and no others in the hill.

The beautiful weather has had a relapse into the arms of young winter, and hard frosts have some parts of the county the few nights – especially the valleys. However, practically everything was out of the way of the cold weather, and we are indeed to be congratulated over the beautiful fall we have enjoyed. Rare indeed is it that killing frosts do not visit us before the 8th of October.

The transformers to be used in lighting up the four silent policemen on the Main street business intersections are now on the road. Electrician Seiler has the cables installed, and as soon as the transformers arrive the lights will be installed. Besides giving proper warning to drivers at night, these lights will give a nice metropolitan touch to our street.

The Vernon County Censor

Oct. 9, 1947

75 years ago

Major D. E. Norris announces the establishment of a Salvation Army Service Unit in Viroqua, and the selection of a local committee to represent this well known organization in this community. J. D. Richmond is chairman of this committee, treasurer James P. Bigley also working with these men L. M. Froiland and Lotus Wise.

The Franklin Congregation has been somewhat behind in its quota for the Lutheran World Action. Considering this, and realizing the great need in this field of Christian activity, the Rev. Nordsletten relinquished his entire share of last Sunday’s confirmation offering in favor of the cause. The trustees and officers are therefore taking this means of conveying the thanks and appreciation of the congregation to the pastor for his unselfish generosity. May God bless you, Rev. Nordsletten.

Paul Zube of the Bishop Branch 4-H club will represent Vernon County at the Wisconsin Bankers association meeting which will be held at Dakota, Minnesota in October. Paul, in his ninth year of club work, was President of his club this year and is taking Dairy, Pig, Sheep and Junior Leadership projects. It was after completing this first year of club work that he bought two pure-bred Cheviot ewes which are the foundation of a flock which have won him honors at fairs and livestock shows for several years.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

Oct. 12, 1972

50 years ago

Hokey’s S. Lawn Drive-in will be started this week, according to DeVerne Hokland.

The 50th anniversary of the Northern Wisconsin Co-Operative Tobacco Pool was celebrated Tuesday at its annual meeting held in the American Legion Assembly room in Viroqua.

Ed Gorman asked his fellow alderman Tuesday night which direction they wished to go on the swimming pool.

Kris Stulken, Stuart Dahl, Barbara Sullivan, and Roger Solberg, members of the Viroqua High Quiz Bowl team defeated an opposing team from Rushford Minn., Sunday, 170-90.

Squirrel Hunters

Don’t Throw Away Those Tails

Viroqua still needs a new siren system, and Clarence Kilmer said he would obtain updated figures for the next council session.

Obituaries: Jack Schreiter (80) Viroqua; Mrs. Lou (Delta) Clements (72) Viroqua; Mrs. Martha Bessey (77) Hillsboro.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Oct. 9, 1997

25 years ago

Memories of the late George and Jack Blask, longtime fishermen and Mississippi River Boosters, will live on in years to come, thanks to the loving efforts of family and friends who established the Jack and George Blask Family Landing. The landing, located south of the Genoa Power Plant, was dedicated Friday morning. The landing is located where the Blask family homestead stood before Dairyland Power purchased the land.

Norskedalen will once again be the site of a Civil War Encampment on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 11 and 12, which is open to the public from 9-4 p.m. They will be working with Company B, 2nd Wisconsin in presenting Saturday’s skirmish in Poplar Coulee.

Viroqua clinches playoff berth. The Blackhawks reach post season for second straight year. They registered a 56-21 victory over the Onalaska Luther Knights. Sophomore Wayne Primmer rambled 80 yards for his first varsity touchdown to cap the Hawks scoring.

Sergeant Errett “Wally” Cox of the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department has been named Wisconsin Jail Manager of the Year by the Wisconsin Jail Association. He is the first jail administrator to be recognized with the Wisconsin Jail Association’s award. Cox has been with the Sheriff’s Department for 26 years.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Oct. 11, 2012

10 years ago

The McIntosh Memorial Library Board has signed a contract with a construction company as part of its efforts to build a new library. Library director, Trina Erickson, said the Library Board signed a contract with Tricon Construction this summer and the board continues to work with the architect Terry Martin, who has moved from the firm of PSA Dewberry and launched his own architectural firm, Revolution Architectures.

De Soto High School held its homecoming dance, Friday night. Members of the court are Derek Sheehan, Dominque Lancaster, Jordan Fremstad, Cristina Hermeier, Cole Johnson, Allison Pedretti, Austin Werner, Audrey Gabel, Tyler Stellner, Hannah Gillespie, Kody Larson, Dana Liermo, King Johnny Kunnert and Queen Katherine Oppreicht.

Viroqua Hills hosted the 11th annual Vernon Memorial Healthcare Foundation Golf Outing on Sept. 7. Golfer and sponsor support, door prize and raffle contributions and the assistance of foundation volunteers helped make the event an outstanding success. Funds raised at the event were earmarked for the Bland Bekkedal Center for Hospice Care. The first-place team sponsored by Jeffrey M. Lawrence, M.D. and Mark Romek, D.O. came in with a score of 59.

Tractor Central has announced it purchased two Frontier Ag and Turf locations in Westby and West Salem, effective Nov. 1. No locations will be closing and no jobs will be lost due to the acquisition, said Gene Schlosser marketing manager for Tractor Central.