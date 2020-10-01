Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
Oct. 13, 1920
100 years ago
A.E. Surenson has purchased from Wm. Bouffleur the old store building now occupied by Surenson & Thompson. It is one of the city’s landmarks.
Large Crowd Enjoys Exhibits, Ball Game, Stunts and Dance
Friday was a gala day at Retreat, the occasion of the community fair calling together a crowd of about 2000 people, who hugely enjoyed the exhibits and other attractions….a close and exciting ball game between Retreat and the Scrubs…The Scrubs won out 5 to 7. The ladies served supper, and a goodly number remained to enjoy the dance at the hall.
Viroqua’s fire truck has arrived and was tried out on Saturday morning, exceeding the fondest expectations of the city officials and underwriters.
The city wat was turned off at one o’clock and the light plant shut down, in order to permit of cleaning the standpipe. This throws the Censor several hours late due to loss of current for our Linotype.
Vernon’s oldest horse passed away last week. It had been owned by Sam Lake for nearly twenty years and had attained the remarkable age of 38 years. Sam found the faithful family pony dead in a shallow pool of water.
Business at the Chevrolet garage has outgrown the old quarters, and a substantial new building of tile or cement blocks, 40x90 feet, will soon be built. On this account they must dispose of all used casts on hand and will not refuse a reasonable offer.
After several years as efficient salesman with A.H. Dahl & Co., Genial Ira Casperson has decided to branch out on his own hook and accordingly has purchased the Ford agency from Jerome Kinder at Viola.
Oct. 4, 1945
75 years ago
A letter received by Mrs. Merwin Drake, from Gale Groves of the United States Navy, aboard the U.S.S. Moale, a destroyer: Dear Folks, Censorship is off, so it should be easier to write you. It sure seems funny to be able to write anything you want. We were surprised to hear that it came so soon, but then I don’t see why it shouldn’t. We are now patrolling with part of task force “38” somewhere off the coast of Japan. It is not bad duty as about all we have to worry about is when we are going to head for home. Time really drags. I will give you a brief summary of what we have been doing. When we first came out here we joined the 3rd Fleet and made the first carrier raids on Luzon. Then we were sent to Leyte and made a raid on Ormoc Bay. It was two hours of hell. We went in with three ships and came out with two. A few days later we went on the invasion of Mindoro. From there we went to Lingayen Gulf. Next we went to Iwo Jima to give the Marines a hand in making their landings. From there we went to Pearl Harbor for some rest, then to Okinawa. The Zoomies, that is what we called the suicide bombers, were thick, and for three weeks the firemen averaged three hours of sleep. Peace! Boy, what a wonderful word that is. It really is something to be able to patrol around and not wonder how long it will be before the general alarm will go off, letting us know the Zoomies are on their way again.
Oct. 1, 1970
50 years ago
Viroqua will hire Harley Turk to assist Clark Johnson in his reassessment of the community. That decision was reached by a 10-2 City Council vote Tuesday night with Ed Gorman and Gary Hall objecting. Turk will work from October 15 through December 1 with Johnson at $6.00 an hour for his services. They expect to assess 10 to 12 properties per day complete with bookwork. If the two can’t appear to get done, additional help would be obtained.
Mrs. Clarence Suiter of Viroqua harvested a carrot with a 28-inch root in her garden. She planted the carrot on June 8th.
Deaths: John A. Gordon, 72; Glen Kyser, 69; Mathias Oium, 86; Alfred Bekkum, 73.
Homer Moe, Conservation Warden, presents these 1970 hunting prospects when the season opens October 3rd for small game and waterfowl: ruffed grouse have a four bag limit after brood observations indicate a good season; pheasant hunters can expect an average or slightly above season when the season begins October 24; local and prairie pothole ducks are in greater abundance but remember to have a goose permit to shoot Canada geese; scout thoroughly for the right spot to hunt squirrels and rabbits.
IGA is selling hen turkeys at 49¢ per pound while Super Valu has a special on pork chops at 69¢ per pound. A&P has smoked hams for 39¢ per pound this week.
Oct. 5, 1995
25 years ago
Dairy farmers met in La Crosse to let dairy cooperatives know that they were not happy. There were over 1,500 dairy farmers in attendance. They demanded an increase in milk prices to $14.50 per 100 weight within 60 days. The farmers threatened to take additional steps if the co-ops did not comply. It was noted that Congressman Steve Gunderson’s dairy reform bill which would deregulate the dairy industry would be a big help for Midwestern dairy farmers if passed.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) held a meeting at the Viroqua Community Arena concerning the proposals for dealing with the expected increases in traffic on U.S. Highway 14/61 over the next 25 years. More than 65 area residents attended the meeting. A 20-page handout was given to all the attendees detailing with maps the potential bypass routes around Viroqua and Westby. Five options were presented and the attendees were told that all five were being considered.
Viroqua Partners also known as the Viroqua Chamber – a Main Street City won Wisconsin’s Best New Downtown Organization. In addition, Viroqua artist Karen Innis Reid was named the Wisconsin Downtown Volunteer of the Year.
Merlin Zitzner, a Viroqua native, was named Wisconsin’s Banker of the Year. He was chairman of the State Bank of Viroqua and chairman of the Baraboo National Bank.
The Vernon Area Rehabilitation Center (VARC) will shortly have a 16,000-foot addition to their facility thanks to $450,000 in bonds approved by the Viroqua City Council. The addition will double VARC’s production capabilities.
Wild turkeys have made a state-wide comeback. The comeback culminates a 20-year restoration project. The current population was estimated at 130,000 from the original 335 released at the start of the project.
Oct. 7, 2010
10 years ago
Royalty in the Viroqua Homecoming Parade included Miniature Queen Lauren Campbell, Homecoming King Demaz McClain, Homecoming Queen Kaitlyn Kanis and Miniature King Cole Anderson.
A federal grant of $2 million was awarded to the Vernon Economic Development Association last week to renovate the former NCR building in Viroqua changing it into a food processing and distribution center.
A proposed 345 kilovolt electrical line was the key topic at an open house held by the American Transmission Company at Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church.
The Viroqua football team was competitive to the end in a heartbreaking 23-16 Homecoming loss to G-E-T, Friday night.
A special quest made an unexpected appearance during Saturday night’s presentation of “Nosferatu: The Legend of Dracula” at the Temple Theatre in Viroqua. The theater’s unofficial mascot, a bat, that has been living in the theater flew out from back stage and made a few circles around the front of the house.
On Saturday, Oct. 16, WDRT will host a second annual Kickapalooza at the Vernon County Fairgrounds.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Irving Leif and Denise Kirchoff
