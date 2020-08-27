Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
Sept. 8, 1920
100 years ago
And did the women vote? We’ll say they did! 350 of them voted in Viroqua city. Miss I.S. Hamilton was first, voting by mail from Rochester hospital. Mrs. L.L. Baptie cast the first ballot in person. Inspector Lucie Dawson graciously yielding that privilege when she might have appropriated the coveted honor. And where is the man who said “Women wouldn’t bot given the privilege?” Why he’s buried in the same grave with the man, who said “Prohibition doesn’t prohibit.”
The Vernon County Fair will be held at Viroqua September 28-29-30 and October 1, 1920….The race track and grounds are in first-class shape and we expect a large field of horses. Large purses have been offered for the races. New cattle shed have been built and the hog house is being enlarged. The new stock pavilion is now complete and it adds greatly to convenience of the stock men….
Remember automobiles and teams are admitted free….unlike most everything else, the price of admission has not been raised….New water mains have been laid and a drinking fountain installed which will accommodate eight people at a time.
As Mr. and Mrs. J.B. Johnson were going past Chasetown on their way home, Sunday night about 11 o’clock, Elmer Knutson’s motorcycle crashed into their buggy with bad results for everybody concerned. Mr. Johnson was thrown out violently, badly bruised and two ribs broken. Mrs. Johnson sustained a fractured arm. Knutson is in fierce shape from bruises and scratches, but his condition is not serious. The motorcycle and buggy were damage, and the horse had not been found Monday night.
The Vernon County Censor
Aug. 30, 1945
75 years ago
Tobacco harvest is just around the corner. Vernon County farmers will need your help. This is a crop that cannot be harvested by machines; therefore every available worker will be needed. Farmers used to be able to pick up day labor to help out with the harvesting job, but at present this supply of help is not available. If you are willing and want work, we’ll find a way to use you. Register at once. There are 4,122 farms in Vernon County. Tobacco is planted on 2,640 of those farms. An average of 7,500 acres of tobacco per year has been planted in Vernon County for the past five years.
The word got around on Monday that Freddy Slack, visiting here, would play the piano for insistent admirers. From the time he was introduced by Temple Theatre manager Scoville, the audience took Freddy and his hour of boogie-woogie strains right to its heart. He announced that the closing number, which he intends to entitle “Viroqua Boogi-Woogie,” is “a little on the wild side.”
City Health Report: Through the wisdom and generosity of the city administration, we will again have a school and pre-school age immunizing campaign. For those who do not appreciate the importance and the good done by these immunizing programs, I wish to state we have not had one case of diphtheria and only two cases of small-pox during the last ten years. Last November we added whooping cough to our immunizations, and not a child in Viroqua has had whooping cough since that date.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
Aug. 27, 1970
50 years ago
Homer Moe, Conservation Warden, reports that trout fishing in the watershed flood control lakes has been a bonus to the fishermen of all ages. Brook trout up to 17 inches have been taken in Jersey Shore Lake. Seas Branch and Sidie Hollow also have been producing some excellent fishing and large trout.
Deaths: Johnette (Stafslien) Slette, 89; Rose (Swain) Nelson, 76; Jennie (Munger) Eastman, 82; George Hirschfield, 74; Emma (Arneson) Zahorik, 63; Forrest Cox, 74.
The movie, “Airport,” based on the #1 novel of the year, starring Burt Lancaster, Dean Martin, Jean Seberg and Jacqueline Bisset will have a lengthy run at the Temple Theatre from August 26 through September 8 — two full weeks. Other noted actors in the film are: George Kennedy, Helen Hayes, Van Heflin and Maureen Stapleton.
The Viroqua Housing Authority is preparing an application for Housing and Urban Development funds for 100 low-rent housing units for families and elderly persons. “The application will be submitted next week”, says Phil Begley, Viroqua Authority Chairman. As of August 25, 143 individuals or couples had answered that they would be interested in living in a low-rent housing development if one were to be built in Viroqua.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
Aug. 31, 1995
25 years ago
Carol Hanson and Char O’Brien cleared the first hurdle toward opening an alternative health clinic, women’s empowerment center and retail outlet in the old elementary school building in Viroqua. The city council voted 5 to 4 to change the city’s zoning ordinance making it possible for the new center to be in the elementary school building. However, the city council must vote again on the new ordinance for the change to take place.
At a special school board meeting, the Viroqua School Board announced that borrowing for the new elementary school will cost $500,000 less than originally projected. It was good news for the district’s taxpayers. The savings was due to lower than expected interest rates. Because of this savings, the district will be servicing the debt for 18 years rather than 20 years.
The Vernon County Board voted 14 to 13 to reject a proposal to place restrictions on how human remains can be buried within the county. There was some concern over the fact that family burial plots were often on private land. If a family vacated the property, it became the responsibility of the county, not the new owners of the land, to maintain the plots.
The $9 million budget for the Viroqua School District 1995-1996 was passed. The new budget included the first payment for the new elementary school building. Local property taxes covered 32.67% of the budget while the state covered 62.43% of the budget. In addition, the federal government covered 3.13% of the budget and the final 1.38% came from local sources (rental of buildings and buses, student fees, etc.).
The Vernon County Sheriff’s Department arrested six juveniles and is seeking a 19-year-old Kansas man for breaking into and severely damaging the property of Perry Kelley of the township of Jefferson. Several items were also taken from the property.
The county board approved the Hillsboro Watershed Plan over the objections of several local residents. The plan will cover 35 square miles to the west and south of Hillsboro. There were approximately 200 rural landowners within that area.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster
Sept. 2, 2010
10 years ago
An outbreak of salmonella food poisoning affected about 30 people in Vernon County last week.
Vernon Memorial Healthcare hosted its third annual Organ Transplant Support Walk at the Viroqua Area High School track on Saturday, Aug. 28. The walk was held to raise awareness of the importance of organ donation: to show support for organ transplant recipients; and to thank individuals who put the donor dot on their driver’s license.
Katie Deaver, a 2007 graduate of Viroqua High School, is a member of the 2010 Luther College golf team.
The descendants of Mathias and Bustine Midtlien held a reunion on Saturday, July 31, at the Davidson Park in Westby.
The 73rd annual Berg-Hanson-Williams family reunion was held Sunday, Aug. 1, at the Veteran’s Memorial Park in Coon Valley.
This will be the third school year students at Viroqua Area Schools will be eating local produce at lunchtime as part of the Farm to School Program.
Members of Viroqua Boy Scout Troop 75 held an “Iron Chef” cook-off Sunday at Cameron Park.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Irving Leif and Denise Kirchoff
