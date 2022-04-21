Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

April 19, 1922

100 years ago

Those who need potatoes for seed or eating purposes should not neglect seeing our supply of those fine selected University of Minnesota potatoes. The supply is limited and the price is right. THE SANITARY GROCERY, J.P. Vigdahl, Proprietor.

Sunday the Mississippi river registered 13.8 feet above the low water mark at LaCrosse. The roads between Victory and Ferryville are both inundated.

The steamer Nevada, will make its maiden trip between LaCrosse and Lansing carrying passengers and freight Tuesday, April 18th. Leaves DeSoto at 6:45 a.m. and arrives in LaCrosse at 11 a.m. Leaves LaCrosse at 3:30 and arrives in DeSoto at 7 p.m. This system will greatly improve the traffic between the river towns and LaCrosse.

In the midst of most seasonable weather, the powers to be are surely entitled to thanks that Easter day was reasonably pleasant. All the churches in the city were well attended.

Resident Engineer Ames came from Madison last Thursday to take up the season’s work in this city. He was on the ill-fated Milwaukee train Wednesday afternoon which did not arrive at all. A work train was off the track ahead of it, and after getting back on, one of the engine tires insisted on coming off, necessitating the services of a crew of mechanics from LaCrosse to remedy the trouble.

Last year at election time farmers were seeding. It is now the 19th and no weather fit for seeding as yet. On Monday, and again today, snow has fallen as in genuine winter weather, and the mercury was below freezing Monday night and today just above the freezing point.

The Vernon County Censor

April 17, 1947

75 years ago

St. Mary’s church in Viroqua has been made into a parish. Viroqua will have its first resident Catholic priest. Father Albert P. Roemer, formerly of St. James congregation, Rising Sun, has been appointed the new pastor. St. Mary’s parish was started over 40 years ago by Monsignor Edward O’Reilly, presently retired.

Now that the building fund committee solicitors of the Vernon Memorial Hospital are out after donations for the hospital, several questions are being asked, which are answered as follows. The plan is for a 60 bed hospital, location to be determined. Similar to other hospitals, it will be managed by an executive committee of 10. Probably between $200,000 and $300,000 will need to be raised. The government grant will cover approximately one third of the amount raised locally. The hospital is expected to serve people within a 25-mile radius. If fund raising goes well, construction may start as early as 1948.

The Viroqua High School band will present the 26th annual spring concert on Wednesday evening. The band has placed in first division in class A for the past three years at the LaCrosse festival. They were also awarded the American Legion Award for three consecutive years for the outstanding parade band.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

April 20, 1972

50 years ago

Two unprecedented events characterized Tuesday’s Vernon County Board of Supervisors session. One was the seating of Mrs. Mabel Graves as the first woman to be elected as a supervisor of Vernon County. The other was an attempt by a LaCrosse lawyer to prevent Loren Gronning from being sworn in as supervisor.

“Spruce up Day” April 29, will conclude a week of clean up in Vernon County and Viroqua.

A recipe submitted by Mrs. Patricia M. Olson, home economics teacher at Viroqua Area Schools, Viroqua has made her an official entrant in the Blue Ribbon Food Fair and eligible for cash awards totaling $5,000.

The art of lefse baking will be demonstrated in the window of Anderson’s Carpet and Drapery Store during two days of the Syttende Mai fest.

Viroqua County Club Friday “Fish Night” $1.50

Obituaries: Josephine Odell (87) Vernon County; Miss Theoline Mehlum (92) Westby

The Vernon County Broadcaster

April 17, 1997

25 years ago

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Blackhawk Park near De Soto is closed to camping and all recreational activities until further notice because of spring flooding. Last weekend’s three-inch snowfall added to the season’s runoff.

The quality of meat products produced by Westby Locker and Meats of Westby was recognized at the 58th annual convention of the Wisconsin Association of Meat Processors held in Madison on April 11 and 12. They received an award for their 1997 Grand Champion cooked ring bologna. The Wisconsin Meat Product competition is the largest of its kind in the United States.

Lance Keenan is Viroqua’s State Folkstyle Champion in the 120-pound weight class. The state tourney was held in Stevens Point on April 4 and 5. He has qualified for the National Youth Tournament to be held in Fargo, North Dakota.

The Viroqua High School forensics team, under the direction of Sherry Getter, Pat Lake and Leeann Ostram, took 13 gold, six silver and four bronze medals at the state competition in Madison last weekend. Getter says she is hopeful that the team will place in the top 5 percent in the state, thus qualifying for the “Excellence in Speech” award.

Robbie Zube, age 9, of the Mapledale Motivators 4-H Club, won the 4-H District “Best of Show for Vernon County” for his craft using fimo clay to make an Easter egg. The District Festival of Arts was held in Holmen on March 15. Robbie was also a winner in 1996.

Mary Skrede will retire this month as Library Director at Viroqua’s McIntosh Memorial Library. “We’ve gone from the typewriter to the internet during my years here,” says Mary as she looks back on nearly 30 years of library work.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

April 19, 2012

10 years ago

The Wisconsin DNR and the Vernon County Land and Water Conservation Department have announced that Jersey Valley Lake is open for the first time since 2005. All state of Wisconsin fishing season and bag limit regulations apply.

The Viroqua School Board approved the retirements for the next school year, at its meeting on Monday night. Submitting letters of retirement by the April 6 deadline were: Kim Littel, director of pupil services/special education, with 35 years of experience; Kay Morrison-Vance, Viroqua Middle School/High School art teacher with 34 years at Viroqua; Pamela Vig, Viroqua Elementary first-grade teacher, 32 years with the district; Mary Bennet, the speech and language pathologist with 29 years at Viroqua; Debra Stafslien Viroqua Elementary second-grade teacher with 26 years at Viroqua; Peggy Murphy, Viroqua High School special education teacher, 23 years with the district; Maureen Fritz, Viroqua Middle School Title 1 teacher who has 15 years with the district; Ruth Kittleson, middle school special education teacher with 15 years at Viroqua. Superintendent Dr. Robert Knadle said the district was losing a combined 209 years of teaching experience. “It’s been a privilege to work with all of them.”

A NewenHouse open house will be held in celebration of Earth Day on Sunday, April 22, noon-4 p.m. Free continual tours of the home, located at 422 Hickory St., Viroqua, will be given rain or shine. The house is furnace free, super insulated and sustainable. Cake and Kickapoo Coffee will be served and Caroline Carlson will provide cello music.

Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Linda Zube, Denise Kirchoff and Nancy Bekkedal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0