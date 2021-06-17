Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
June 22, 1921
100 years ago
On Monday afternoon, Coon Valley vicinity experienced a heavy hail storm.
Mail carriers Martin and Ed Anderson are enjoying a vacation.
Miss Lucy Allen and Joe Hanson were married at Winona on June 12. The bride is a niece of J.L. Gorman.
Another resident of Victory section laid down life’s burden when on Saturday last, Chas. H. Willenberg passed away. He was born in Germany January 31, 1832 and came to America in 1852.
Wm. Hall and Emily May, both of Readstown were married June 12, Sunday.
The Vernon County Censor
June 20, 1946
75 years ago
The first in a series of band concerts to be given by the Viroqua City Band start Thursday evening at 8:15 in Eckhart Park. Under the masterful touch of Emmery O. Nordness, the band will present an excellent concert which everyone will enjoy.
Well, you asked for it and got it. The weatherman heeded those please for “some real warm weather” and sent thermometers bouncing up to 91 degrees in Viroqua last Sunday. The intense humidity added to the discomfort of the day. Since then, there has been a great change and we have had freakish weather, with thermometers dipping to the upper 50s. Cloudy skies, high winds and cold rains have forced Viroquans to don cold weather apparel again.
From the Rambling Reporter: In these days of rising prices, it is indeed comforting to know that the price of spittoons is remaining at its pre-war level.
After being on the “blink” for several months, Viroqua’s only stop and go signal was repaired a week or so ago, and the local motoring public is gradually becoming aware of the fact, slamming on brakes almost in time to stop before approaching the signal. There is a definite need for the lights on this corner, where the vehicular traffic is heavy. Drivers who have failed to notice the lights were once more in operation have been treated with courtesy by the police and seemingly get a kick out of the metropolitan flare of lights. And, while we’re on the subject, it wouldn’t be a bad idea for the city council to give some consideration to installing similar lights on the other two busy corners, Main and Court and Main and Decker streets.
The Vernon County
Broadcaster-Censor June 10, 1971 50 years ago The 27 members of the Class of 1971 may be the last of the Vernon County Teachers College to graduate. The school’s status will be determined June 23 at the County Board session.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
June 20, 1996
25 years ago
Visit Viroqua for five days of family fun, July 3-7. Help celebrate our first 150 years! In recognition of their many years of outstanding contributions to Viroqua, four citizens have been chosen to lead the city’s 150th birthday celebration. They are Dr. Alvin Kuehn, Duane Hoff, Phil Bigley and Betty Hanson.
New shop offers blend of old and new. Rebecca Lewis is holding a grand opening for her new store, Lilliput, June 25-29 on East Court Street in Viroqua. The specialty shop features a wide variety of gifts, candies, antiques, candles, bath and body products for women and babies, toys, greeting cards, stationary and vintage and handmade clothing. She will also offer space for rent in her shop to local artisans to sell items on consignment.
Stop in this week to help celebrate the 60th anniversary of The State Bank, June 24-28!
Viroqua Fire Department boasts 112-year tradition. The history of the Viroqua Fire Department begins Nov. 19, 1884 with a meeting of the village of Viroqua Board. D.H. Pulver was elected the first fire chief and was authorized to put out a call for volunteers and organize the company.
The Vernon County Land Sales Committee approved a resolution to begin the process of seizing the Fortney Hotel from current owner, Clifford Lindvig, a resident of California, for non-payment of property taxes. The county would then put the property up for resale. Prospective owners, Donald and Sue Tully of Santa Anna, California, are interested in buying and restoring the hotel. The Tullys own two farms near Viroqua and plan on moving here in two years.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
June 16, 2011
10 years ago
Dairyland Power will begin removing spent fuel from its Genoa nuclear plant and encasing it in steel and concrete casks later this spring, nearly a quarter century after the plant ceased operations.
Longtime Cesky Den committee members Christi and Bob “R.C.” Kouba of Hillsboro were asked to be the 2011 Hillsboro Cesky Den Queen and King.
Repairs at Yttri-Primmer dam east of Viroqua could start as early as next spring with an estimated cost of $1 million.
Donna and Ken Arneveit of Viroqua were named the Fans of the Year at the Viroqua High School Spring Banquet.
State Superintendent Tony Evers has announced the 2011 Wisconsin School Health Award Winners, given to schools in recognition of their efforts to develop programs, policies and resources that support students’ academic achievement and long term physical health. La Farge School District is a multi-year winner of the School Health Award.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Linda Zube and Denise Kirchoff