Pages from the Past

After being on the “blink” for several months, Viroqua’s only stop and go signal was repaired a week or so ago, and the local motoring public is gradually becoming aware of the fact, slamming on brakes almost in time to stop before approaching the signal. There is a definite need for the lights on this corner, where the vehicular traffic is heavy. Drivers who have failed to notice the lights were once more in operation have been treated with courtesy by the police and seemingly get a kick out of the metropolitan flare of lights. And, while we’re on the subject, it wouldn’t be a bad idea for the city council to give some consideration to installing similar lights on the other two busy corners, Main and Court and Main and Decker streets.