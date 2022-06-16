Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

June 14, 1922

100 years ago

Spontaneous ignited a pile of debres [sic] in the storeroom of the rear of Mullen’s grocery store. The blaze generated with a suddenness that was astonishing and it threatened to develop into a fire that could easily have swept off the surrounding wooden buildings, but our fire department’s usual snappy response to the alarm nipped it in the bud and damage was inconsequential.

The Lampert Construction Company has commenced the pouring of concrete on West Broadway, and if nothing unforeseen happens, the western entrance to the city will be open for travel by the Fourth of July.

The matter of incorporation of the Village of Chaseburg was heard before the court today, and a court order signed legalizing the move providing that the action is ratified by the vote of the people of the village. No one appeared in opposition.

Henry Running, that old veteran caterer whom every one in these parts knows and likes, is busily engaged in fitting up his building just north of the Masonic Temple, and expects that he will be open for business in his restaurant by Saturday afternoon or evening.

The American Legion Fourth of July celebration in Viroqua is going to cost more than $2000, and it is hoped that the business men will respond liberally in order that the committee will not be embarrassed for lack of funds….

J.P. Melvin of Bloomingdale community…informed us that his barn was struck by lightning last Saturday morning, killing one horse and crippling two others. The barn was damaged considerably, going through what hay they have without setting fire to the contents.

June 12, 1947

75 years ago

We do not recall a Sunday in Viroqua fraught with such deep religious significance as this coming Lord’s Day, when the Catholic Pontifical Field Mass and the church fund-raising rally of the Viroqua Lutheran Church will occur. The building of a new church to take the place of the one destroyed by fire last Christmas Day is an imperative duty which neither the Viroqua Lutheran congregation or the community can ignore. It is fortunate that the congregation is large and prosperous so that the raising of funds for the new Houser of God should be comparatively easy. A Pontifical Field Mass, devoted to the high patriotic impulse of prayer for the repose of the souls of those who made the supreme sacrifice in the late war, will be a new experience to the people of this community, and that it will be largely attended is assured.

On Saturday night Vernon County 4-H clubs honored Miss Edith Brevig and Orne G. Johnson, home agent and agricultural agent, who are leaving their positions June 15. An impromptu program, under the direction of Burton Olson, leader of the South Natwick Club, included musical selections by Belgium Builders, Coon Valley, Bloomingdale, Victory Jolly Workers, Willing Workers, Mill-North Springville, Brush Hollow Players, and South Natwick clubs.

Enjoy roller skating at the Viroqua Fair Grounds. Skating every night 7:30-10:30 and afternoon practice session 2:30-4:30. The rink is also available for parties.

June 15, 1972

50 years ago

Friends and relatives helped a smiling Ole Skillestad celebrate his 100th birthday Thursday at the Vernon Home for the Retired.

Lee Snyder federal highway representative addressed the Vernon County Board of Supervisors in session Tuesday on the relocations of highways 131 and 33 made necessary by the LaFarge dam project.

The subject of a year-round swimming pool for the community and school cropped up briefly Tuesday night at the City Council session.

The Class of 1922 of Westby High School held its second reunion, after 50 years, at Nate’s Supper Club at Viroqua Saturday evening.

The serious swine disease dysentery, has been diagnosed in Vernon County according to Extension Veterinarian Robert E. Hall.

Ronald Haakenson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Haakenson, Westby, won a 3-day trip to Walt Disney World, Orlando, Florida.

Obituaries: Eugene Henry (91) Vernon County; LaMont Knutson (43) Township of Coon; Anna Schmoll (71) Vernon County.

June 12, 1997

25 years ago

After hearing testimony from more than 30 district residents and a presentation by the entire administrative staff, the Viroqua School Board voted unanimously to keep the Liberty Pole Center open another year.

Mr. G’s is having its 22nd anniversary sale. We are celebrating in Viroqua by giving every customer 22% off every item, (Carhart and Key workwear not included).

WHS class of 1937 gathered for their 60th reunion at Nordic Lanes on Saturday evening, May 31. Changes of the past 60 years were remarked upon. One item of note, in 1937 there were no school buses. One of their classmates from Coon Valley rode the Greyhound bus to school.

Paul Pearson caught a 10 lb. 2 oz. walleye to take first in the Genoa Lions Walleye Tourney on Sunday.

This year is the 50th anniversary of the delivery of Viroqua Fire Department’s American LaFrance. The truck arrived by railroad in September of 1947. In honor of its 50 years of service to the community, members of the Viroqua Fire Department have decided to restore it to as close to new and original condition as possible. The LaFrance was considered the “Cadillac of fire trucks” at the time.

The fourth-grade class from Readstown toured the State Capitol in Madison and visited State Rep. DuWayne Johnsrud.

The 22nd Richland County Wagon Train will set out on its week-long venture to promote the Wisconsin High School Rodeo Finals which will take place in Richland Center June 20, 21 and 22. It will organize in Cashton on June 15 at the Lester “Slim” Johnson residence. The train will start out Monday, June 16, and head to Viroqua and then on to Viola on Tuesday, Wednesday to Soldiers Grove and Thursday to Boaz, and will conclude on Friday in Richland Center.

June 14, 2012

10 years ago

The 2012 American Cancer Society Relay for Life of the Viroqua Area and Vernon County raised a grand total of $86,628. The 18th annual event, which was held at the Viroqua High School track, Friday-Saturday, had 26 teams participate.

Members of the Viroqua boys golf team were honored at the spring athletic banquet in the high school cafeteria, Tuesday, June 5. Members are Christian Sherry, Thomas Larson, Cole Hewitt and Curtis Westfall. Larson was named the team’s most valuable golfer; Hewitt was the most improved.

Cathy and Don Fronk of Luxemburg, Wis., were the 2012 Queen and King of Hillsboro’s annual Cesky Den, held at Fireman’s Park, Saturday and Sunday. Cesky Den stands for “Czech Day” and Czech and Bohemian culture is celebrated at the festival.

The Wisconsin Holstein Association has named Thomas Larson the 2012 Doris Morris Memorial Scholarship winner. Larson is the 17-year-old son of Kevin and Julie Larson of Viroqua. He is involved with the Wisconsin Holstein Association, Viroqua FFA Chapter, National Honor Society and the Springville Super Stars 4-H Club. Larson will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison to study biological system engineering with aspirations of some day working in the research and development of farm machinery.

Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Linda Zube, Denise Kirchoff and Nancy Bekkedal

