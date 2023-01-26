Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

Jan. 24, 1923

100 years ago

While endeavoring to clear the traffic in order to give the fire truck a clear field, Police Officer Harold Nichols was badly injured in the limb last Saturday afternoon. Harold had gotton one car out of the way and turned to find another upon him. So to save himself he grabbed for the truck slipped and fell, dislocating his leg and tearing ligaments loose. He will be laid up for two months. It is a most unfortunate accident, as he had not fully recovered from the bad fall he sustained from the police motorcycle several months ago.

Gus Swanson has purchased from Jacob Sovde the City Restaurant, located just south of the Ford Garage. Formal opening of the same will occur Saturday evening of this week with a big oyster supper.

Mrs. Julia Collins has recently been appointed by the local board of health to assist in fumigating the homes afflicted with scarlet fever and other contagious diseases.

The P.V. Doyle store in DeSoto was recently purchased by a Mr. Prigfe of Lewiston, Minn. Inventory is being taken.

COUNTY NORMAL NOTES

This week new classes were organized for the work of the third quarter. People seeing our students carrying ropes to school need not be at all worried. It merely means that they are taking work in rope splicing, crowning, tying knots, etc.

Some new tables are being built for laboratory work in agriculture….The hot lunches being served by our cooking class prove very popular with the little folks.

The Vernon County Censor

Jan. 22, 1948

75 years ago

The Viroqua Leaf Tobacco, Inc., announces that its warehouse on Railroad Avenue will be open Monday morning for the sorting of tobacco. It is expected that the company will open with a full crew of 90 women sorters and 35 men who conduct the receiving, packing and shipping phases of the work. According to company officials, it is anticipated that operations will continue over a period of several months.

Sponsored by members of the Kiwanis club and the Junior Chamber of Commerce, plans are rapidly developing for the city’s first Skating Classic, which it is announced will be held the afternoon of Feb. 1. Scheduled to begin at 2pm, medals for first, second and third placings will be awarded in open figure skating in three age groups for both boys and girls: ages 8-11, 12-14, and 15-18.

Farm property in Vernon county is now worth more than $28,815,000, and rural homes here and throughout the state are in the best condition in history, according to a report just released. More than 86 percent of farm dwellings in Wisconsin and the north central states are in excellent condition, compared to only 69.9 percent in 1940. The rise in farm values since 1940 has been accompanied by a great increase in the number of rural homes equipped with such modern conveniences as electric lights, tiled baths and showers and running water. Electricity, for instance, has gone into hundreds of thousands of rural dwellings in this state and others in the north central area since 1940.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

Jan. 25, 1973

50 years ago

Post Offices were ordered to go on partial service Thursday, the national day of mourning for President Lyndon Johnson.

Dr. Rolando Macasaet has joined Drs, Harold Oppert and Robert Starr in the Hirsch Clinic. He formally joined the staff Friday.

Around 600 people attended the Northern Wisconsin Tobacco Exposition Saturday at any given time. They saw a fine show of competition and heard encouraging words about tobacco for another year.

David Lawrence won the tobacco spitting championship again Saturday at the 19th annual Tobacco Exposition. Men’s fashions was the program for women at the 19th Tobacco Exposition at the Viroqua Armory Saturday, January 20th.

Viroqua aggressively bounced Richland Center from undefeated status Thursday night and poured in 9 points in overtime to dump the Hornets 70-63.

Obituaries: Selmer Martinson (67) rural Westby; Hannah Fredrickson (71) West Prairie; Minnie Knudson (82) Westby; Robert Paul Widner (55) LaFarge; Mrs. Helen Buros (70) Westby; Clarence O. Hoff (84) Elmer T. Lee (71) Coon Valley.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Jan. 22, 1998

25 years ago

Courtroom overhaul—A false ceiling was removed recently from the second-floor courtroom in the Vernon Courthouse, revealing an ornate dome and painted murals along the edge of the ceiling, neither of which have been seen since the early ‘50s. The false ceiling was installed because of heat and acoustic concerns.

Super Bowl XXXII between the Green Bay Packers (15-3) and the Denver Broncos (15-4) will be Sunday, Jan. 25, at Qualcomm Stadium-Jack Murphy Field in San Diego.

The new year brings a new face to the Vernon County Veteran’s Service Office. James Young, who lives in La Crosse with his wife and two children, is replacing Darrel Bostad who retired in early January after 13 years in the position. James served 24 years in the Army, stationed at Fort Lewis in Tacoma, Washington. Before coming to work for Vernon County he worked at Fort McCoy as an assistant to the base commander and as an audio/visual specialist.

Members of the Vernon County Junior Holstein Association’s Dairy Quiz Bowl Team placed second at the state convention in Stevens Point. These members include: Gail Wubbenhorst, Vicky Slama, Jenny Murphy and Chrissy Wendorf.

Westby ski jumper Ben Erlandson, a freshman at Westby High School, will be spending the next month soaring through the skies over Europe as a member of the U.S. Ski Team’s junior world team on the Europa Cup circuit. He is the son of Dr. Martin and Katherine Erlandson of Westby.

Area tobacco growers are hauling their bales to market. According to the first report of the season on Jan. 15, Northern Wisconsin Tobacco prices paid to growers for straight stripped and whole croplots ranged from 85 cents to $ 1.50 per pound.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Jan. 24, 2013

10 years ago

Winter reared its ugly head this past weekend. After giving us a Saturday afternoon when the mercury reached into the mid-40’s, a windy cold front came dropping temperatures into the minus single digits overnight both Sunday and Monday. For three days the area was under a National Weather Service wind and hazardous weather outlook advisory.

Viroqua High School has announced its Students of the Month for January. Brianna Vikemyr, Mira Marko, Gwen DeLap, Jacob Vanblarcom, Adam Wallace, Raina Everson, Garriet Kanis, Troy Sanwick, Zoe Brooke Zipton, Emma Bruland, Israel Ostrem and Bryana Hanratty.

Vernon County now offers e-recording through Simplifile, the nation’s largest electronic recording service provider. Title companies, banks, lien filers, attorneys and other organizations that traditionally submit documents such as deeds and mortgages to Vernon County by mail, runner or courier service will now have the option to scan, upload and submit their documents electronically through Simplifile’s online service. The county will then be able to receive, record and return the documents back to the submitter via Simplifile within minutes.

The Viroqua Eagles Club held its annual cancer telethon last week starting on Wednesday, Jan. 16, with the lutefisk and meatball dinner, followed by the telethon itself over the weekend and Sunday’s Lumberjack breakfast, raffles and drawings. This year’s telethon raised approximately $18,800. The Viroqua Eagles presented a check for $18,000 to David Amborm, executive director of the Gundersen Lutheran Medical Foundation.