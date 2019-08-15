The Vernon County Censor
Aug. 13, 1919
100 years ago
Viroqua appears to be a pathway for tourists. Every day machines from near and far pass this way.
This section of country has never had such perfect road conditions as now prevail.
Viroqua public schools open September 15 – two weeks later than usual. This is to accommodate country students who will be busy in harvest.
Dr. G.W. Minshall is to make a circuit of fairs and race meetings with his horses, starting at Stevens Point next week.
Percale aprons, special for $1.00 at M.J. Felix’.
Remember that D.O. Stevlingson, the Chaseburg merchant, will be in Viroqua on Monday, August 18th, for the purpose of buying a carload of live chickens. He will pay 6 cts. below Chicago prices on loading day.
DeSoto Red Cross society, that did such effective work during the war, has disbanded its organization and turned into the county headquarters $240 surplus funds, requesting that the money be used for support of a county nurse. Retreat, also active in war service, disbanded with a balance of $793 on hand. They also desired the amount to go for nurse employment.
Ross, August 11 – Farmers are busy in this vicinity stacking grain. Soon will be tobacco harvest,
Mrs. Chas. Turner and Mrs. Will Shell found a rattlesnake in the public highway. Chester Snearley came along and killed it. The reptile was about three feet and a half long, and had ten rattles and a button.
The Vernon County Censor
Aug. 17, 1944
75 years ago
Buttermaker Sylvan Dregne, formerly of the Viroqua Creamery Co., and now manager of the Coon Valley Creamery, was high scorer at the LaCrosse Interstate Fair on his butter entry, with a score of 96. Westby Creamery scored 95-1/2 points, and the Viroqua Creamery 95.
Dr. Charles H. Trowbride of this city, dean of Vernon County physicians, is retiring, having completed 45 years of service to the citizens of Viroqua and vicinity. Before entering the profession here he ran a drug store in Viroqua. His wide experience as a pharmacist and skill as a physician won for him a substantial practice and he is widely known.
Pvt. Charles E. Levi has received the silver star, according to word received by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Sylvester Levi of Genoa. The citation was for gallantry in action in the vicinity of Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, June 7, 1944.
Vernon County got another of those million dollar rains Tuesday afternoon, for all crops were really begging for the moisture, but there was the usual thorn with the rose for terrific wind accompanied the storm. Considering the strength of the wind, it is remarkable that tobacco sustained so little damage, and we certainly played in luck that there was no hail with the storm for hail blown by such a wind would have cleaned up everything in its path. Corn stood up all right because the ground was too hard to let it go down.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
Aug. 14 1969
50 years ago
Dairyland is now operating its 325,000 kW Genoa generator. Genoa No. 3 more than doubles Dairyland’s generating capacity and serves 113, 000 farms, rural homes and businesses. Its steam reaches 1000 degrees Fahrenheit to turn a huge generator.
Deaths: Margaret (Haydem) Olson, 75; Edward Daniel Unseth, 85; Obed Ingemann Tollefson, 66; Ida (Rotzke) Semke, 81; Minnie (Lehrke) Schroeder, 92; Nels A. Nordstrom, 78; Ole Solberg, 77; Einar Larson, 82; Cora E. (Vold) Mithum 81.
The Vernon County Board of Supervisors in session here Tuesday was presented with a report of the county’s “Eyesore Index”, a relative rating of the county’s appearance. Three basic eyesores: dumping grounds, auto graveyards, and dilapidated buildings were spotted and marked on county plot maps. Vernon County had 258 dumping places, 212 auto graveyards and 67 dilapidated buildings.
The Vernon
County Broadcaster
Aug. 18 1994
25 years ago
A new McDonald’s restaurant will be opening in Viroqua. Groundbreaking for the construction of the new restaurant will begin next month. The McDonald’s Corporation selected Viroqua as the location for a new restaurant since they are spreading out to smaller communities and the new Viroqua location is right by Highway 14/61.
The Park Bowl and Eckhart Park in Viroqua will be connected by a blacktop recreational trail. The new trail will cost $64,000 and the winning bid was from Mathey Construction. The trail was scheduled to be finished by the end of the month.
The population of Vernon County increased by 499 since the federal census of 1990. The largest population increase was in Viroqua with a gain of 102.Clinton had the second largest in crease with a gain of 45.
A Cashton motorcyclist, Daniel Koula, age 24, was hurt when his motorcycle collided with an Amish horse and buggy. The horse had shied into the left lane and that was how Koula was hurt. He suffered extensive head injuries as he was not wearing a helmet.
A fire damaged the Midwest Cablevision warehouse in Viroqua. A pile of cables caught fire when a brush fire nearby got out of control. Viroqua firefighters were able to put out the fire before it spread to other areas.
The employees of the AT&T Global Information Solutions Plant in Viroqua provided a computer and printer for 8-year-old Jase Alderman of Tomah. Alderman has a rare medical disorder that makes it hard for him to communicate. With the computer it was easier for him to communicate due to the specialized computer software that he was now able to use.
The Vernon
County Broadcaster
Aug. 20, 2009
10 years ago
Discover Wisconsin TV show filmed episodes about Viroqua. The film crew highlighted Wild West Days, and the all-horse parade, the Farmer’s Market, several downtown shops, organic farming and Maggie Mae’s concert.
The Viroqua School Board gave its approval Monday night to a planning grant application for a possible Montessori school in the Viroqua District.
Ryan Thompson, a graduate of Viroqua High School, has recently been named the new assistant men’s head basketball coach and head men’s and women’s golf coach at Jamestown College.
In terms of traffic deaths, last month was the safest month of July in Wisconsin since World War II. 44 people died in 43 traffic crashes in July, according to preliminary statistics from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The 21st annual reunion of the Alumni Club of Vernon County Normal/Teacher’s College was held at the Viroqua Area Medical Office Building’s Grille Conference Center on Saturday, July 18.
