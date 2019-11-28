Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor
Nov. 26, 1919
100 years ago
Chilly.
From the postal department at Washington comes the order discontinuing service indefinitely on rural mail route number two, out of Viroqua, the command going into effect on December first. The department offers as reason for the suspension that one-half or about twelve miles covered on the route the roads are so fearfully neglected that it is next to impossible to secure a driver who will continue…. The four towns through which this route extends – Jefferson, Sterling, Franklin and Viroqua…. were advised of the conditions and probable result. No substantial action appears to have been made….Persons affected by this order will of necessity get their mail on other routes or from the office at Viroqua. It is hoped the cause for the deplorable order will soon be removed.
People of the Kickapoo Valley now have to content themselves with one train a day. The passenger which left here at 10 a.m. and returned at 6 p.m. was taken off, on account of the strike of coal miners and consequent shortage of coal. How long this will last cannot be foretold but it is hoped that the train will be put back on before long. – LaFarge Enterprise.
Armour’s or Quaker oat meal 32c per large package at Roman’s Grocery.
Ben Brown expects his new sign to arrive in a short time. It will be an attractive one at the Star.
Injured while shoeing a mule at the Weavil shop, John Engeline is obliged to get around on crutches.
The bank of Viroqua has just installed a second burglar and fire proof safe in the bank vault, giving the force and customers more space.
The Vernon County Censor
Nov. 30, 1944
75 years ago
The blow which the weekly paper has dreaded since the start of the war has fallen. The WLB has ordered the rationing of paper for the weekly papers effective the first of October. Daily papers have been rationed for a year the weekly papers were hoping to escape the same fate, but no such luck.
The Vernon Breeders’ Co-op has recently set up two more units, at Wilton and Hillsboro. Dr. Chas. Hodulik will have charge of the Wilton unit and Otto H. Siegmund will be at the Hillsboro unit. This will give better service to farmers too far from the Westby location. About 200 more farmers are to get service from the ring, which is already rendering service to 800 other farmers from units in West Salem, Richland Center, and Westby.
A pre-Christmas rally featuring the singing of Christmas carols and anthems will be held in the Viroqua High School auditorium Sunday evening, December 3, at 8 o’clock, sponsored by the Vernon Circuit Luther League and Choral Union.
The annual Christmas concert will be presented by the Viroqua High School band Wednesday evening, December 13. One of the highlights of the program will be the “Light Cavalry” overture. Included also are chorals, Christmas carols, marches, a trombone solo, and waltzes.
The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor
Nov. 27, 1969
50 years ago
A fifteen-year-old Stoughton youth, formerly of DeSoto, Paul Woodhouse, died Monday from gunshot wounds he received Sunday. District Attorney Jim Schipper reported Monday he had ordered an inquest into the death which will be held at 10 a.m. December 4, Woodhouse was apparently shot in the stomach by a cousin while deer hunting around Newton. Woodhouse was taken to a La Crosse hospital and died there of his wounds.
Immanuel Lutheran church will move by an escorted caravan Sunday after the 10:30 a.m. service. The church is moving to the new facilities on West Broadway at the City limits, reports Pastor Charles Sheppard. The challenge of the seventies will find Immanuel armed with new zeal and a faithful determination to serve in the best possible tradition of the Christian faith, Pastor Sheppard stated.
Deaths: Clara (Morterud) Mockrud, 96; Bessie (Stafslien) Rundahl, 79; August T. Kapanke, 85; Paul Woodhouse, 15; Milnor N. Daffinrud, 69; Jennie (Hjelter) Johnson, 83; Joseph Thorgerson, 78; Bernice (Zitzner) Weber, 75; Nicholas John Weber, 75; Tony Ray Harris, 10.
Some 1,165 Vernon children received German measles immunizations last week at five centers. Elizabeth Johnson, R.N., County Nurse, said this was 83% of the possible total. Only children Kindergarten to second grade were immunized because of a limit on vaccine availability and costs.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Dec. 1, 1994
25 years ago
After additional discussion of combining the police and fire departments in the former Arneson building in Viroqua, the original October 11 vote of 5 to 4 for the combination stood. No second vote was taken since all the Viroqua City Council members said their votes had not changed. Some residents wanted the police station to remain at Bigley Plaza. However, only one resident spoke at the council meeting in favor of keeping the station at its present location. The cost of moving and remodeling the Arneson building was estimated to be less than remodeling the existing police station.
The Vernon County Board heard opposing views on the proposed Mississippi River Heritage Corridor. The opposition to the corridor was based on the view that “it could directly or indirectly infringe on local government’s authority and the rights of the county’s citizens”. Over 600 organizations across the country had expressed concern that the government would come in and tell landowners what they could and could not do with their land. Supporters of the corridor argued that much of the concerns of the opposition were not true. They said that there would not be any land acquisition or zoning to control land use.
The Stoddard recall election was placed on hold while the State Elections Board determined if there would be a recall election at all. After the Village Clerk refused to accept the amended petitions submitted by the Stoddard Recall Committee since she decided that they had been submitted after the statutory five-day deadline, the State Election Board got involved. The issue was further complicated after the village board filled two vacancies created through two resignations since the entire recall controversy had started.
Bethel Home and Services in Viroqua won a grant of $1,000 from the Aid Association for Lutherans. The grant was made to fund a feasibility study among area churches to determine the need for a parish nurse program and to study ways that Bethel Home and Services could help with the development a health ministries program in the area.
The Vernon County Broadcaster
Dec. 3 2009
10 years ago
Ethan Maurer, son of Rich and Karen Maurer and a member of the Davis Diggers/Belgium Builders 4-H Club was presented with a plaque for his award winning cookies at the Vernon County Fair.
Dot Werth was recognized by the Vernon County Historical Society as the Volunteer of the Year for 2009.
Two downtown Viroqua businesses were temporarily closed due to a ceiling fire in their building at 115 S. Main St.
Nelson Agri-Center held a grand re-opening event to mark the completion of its newly remodeled store.
Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Peg O’Rourke, Irving Leif and Denise Kirchoff