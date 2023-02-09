The Vernon County Censor

Feb. 7, 1923

100 years ago

Electrician Henry Seiler has a big job on his hands these days. He and his crew of men are rebuilding the Coon Valley lighting system, transforming the same from direct to alternating current. The change involves new switch board, meters, transformers and generator.

Last Friday the temperature dropped more than 50 degrees in less than 24 hours. Going from a period of case weather with the mercury above freezing point, the wind veered and blew a gale out of northwest and Viroqua awoke Saturday morning to find thermometers registering anywhere from 22 to 32 below zero.

The inbound Milwaukee train jumped the track Saturday morning and it certainly was a sweet job getting her on the rails again in the biting temperature. It did not arrive until late afternoon.

Minor damage to waterpipes, etc., was general throughout the city.

Madame Wonder is now in our city and can be consulted on all matters. She reads the history of one’s life from infancy to old age like a wide open book, by the palm of the hand. See her at 513 N. Center Ave. Across from Interstate Oil Station.

Heald Hollow, February 5 – The farmers who did not get their tobacco down before, finished the job last Wednesday, as they got the case weather which they were wishing for…. The store formerly known as the P.V. Doyle store at DeSoto has now changed hands. A Mr. Diedrick of Minnesota is now in charge of it. Mrs. Fred Lawson is assisting them .

LOST – Chevrolet crank last Thursday, somewhere between my residence and the post office. Finder will please leave at Davis’ Drug Store. Dr. Lauder.

The Vernon County Censor

Feb. 5, 1948

75 years ago

Blessed with perfect weather conditions, harmonizing with a mirror-smooth rink, the first annual skate classic was run off Sunday afternoon under the joint auspices of the Viroqua Jaycees and Kiwanis. Mary Moen from the fourth grade walked away with special honors copping the medal in the girls’ bracket and then defeating Mons Langhus of the sixth grade, the boys’ champ, in a special event.

Marilyn Hanson, a 16-year-old Viroqua High School senior, won the county cherry pie baking contest held last Saturday in Viroqua. Lucile A Sidie and Elaine Rusdal, also Viroqua high school students, placed second and third respectively. Nine girls including two from Hillsboro took part in the contest.

According to local political history, there is nothing which brings out a truly representative vote better than the highly controversial wet and dry issue, and it appears that the electorate will have an opportunity to voice its opinion on this question at the April election. It has been several years since the Viroqua electorate voted upon the wet and dry issue. This year the dry forces are undertaking a concerted drive, and the issue promises to be an interesting and hotly-contested affair which should bring out a record city vote.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

Feb. 8, 1973

50 years ago

Westby hosts the area WIAA Wrestling regional Friday evening and Saturday, one of four regionals feeding the Viroqua sectional next weekend.

Nearly 40 Viroqua High School French Club students will be going to Quebec and Montreal, Canada, over the school’s Easter vacation, April 18-24, Mrs. Joleen Stratman reported this week.

Vicki Storer is the Betty Crocker search for American Homemakers of Tomorrow winner in Viroqua High School. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Aaron Storer.

Obituaries: Martin Gronning (74) Westby; Hazel Cellar (66) Vernon County; Martin Dale (75) rural Ferryville; Martin Everson (43) Viroqua; Lucile Keese (78) Viroqua; Lena Dahl (97) Town of Harmony; Paul Paulson (86) West Prairie; Lee Warren (76) Retreat; Clarence ‘Pete’ Peterson (62) Viroqua.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Feb. 5, 1998

25 years ago

Steve and Kay Holte of Westby received the Distinguished Senior Dairyman award at a banquet at the Radisson in La Crosse Monday evening. This award is the Wisconsin Holstein Association’s most prestigious award. They began their farming career in 1969 after Steve returned home from serving in the United States Air Force. Currently he is president of the Westby Co-op Creamery and a director of the Fortress Bank in Westby.

The 1998 Annual Snowflake Ski Jumping Tournament will take place in Timber Coulee on February 7 and 8 with International Cup competition. Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson will likely make an appearance sometime during the two-day event.

The Viroqua girls basketball team moved into first place in the Coulee Conference Tuesday night after routing the Arcadia Raiders 66-52 in the Blackhawk Gym.

The West Salem Pee Wee boy’s hockey team traveled to Viroqua January 27 to be walloped 10-0 by the Viroqua Pee Wee girls team.

Ken Karwoski II of Viroqua was a big winner January 17 at a Brainard, Minnesota ice fishing tournament. More than 7,000 people participated in the annual event. Ken caught a 9 pound 29 3/4 in. long walleye and was in first place for a new truck until the last 15 minutes of the tournament, when someone pulled out a fish which weighed 3 ounces more. However Ken was thrilled to walk away with the second prize, a 1998 Sportsman 500 ATV.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Feb. 7, 2013

10 years ago

Viroqua Fire Chief Steve Skrede reported to the Viroqua City Council, Tuesday, Jan. 29, that the fire department responded to a total of 188 calls in the city of Viroqua and townships of Jefferson, Franklin and Viroqua in 2012. Of the 188 calls the fire department received, 110 were in the City of Viroqua. Skrede said there are 34 active firefighters on the Viroqua Fire Department with two lieutenant vacancies.

Janie Fortney retired after 22 years of service as librarian at Readstown Public Library. A party was held in her honor, Jan.29. Fortney took the library from handwritten cards to a modern and efficient system.

The 109th annual meeting of Westby Cooperative Creamery was called to order by board president Loren Oldenburg in Westby, Jan. 24. An audience of more than 100 member-owners, employees and guests heard auditor and management reports recapping a record setting year of more than $50 million in total revenues.

The Viroqua Police Department received 9,902 calls in 2012, significantly up from 7,603 calls in 2011. Viroqua Police Chief Daron Jefson gave that statistic during his end-of-year report to Viroqua City Council, Tuesday, Jan. 29. Jefson said the city of Viroqua collected $49,376 from the Hidden Valley Municipal Court, and the police department generated $23,219 in revenue from its DMV (Department of Motor Vehicle) license plate registration and renewals.

Viroqua Community Theatre is once again offering a dinner theatre experience to beat the February blues. VCT is presenting Noel Cowards’ “Blithe Spirit” at the Rooted Spoon Kitchen Table located in Viroqua’s Main Street Station Public Market, Feb. 15-17, and Feb. 22-24.