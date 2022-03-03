Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

March 1, 1922

100 years ago

Boy Runs Into Auto

What might easily have been a fatal accident occurred this morning near the filling station when Ike Morris’ little boy dropped off a bob sled, turned and ran into a car driven by Conrad Allness. Mr. Allness was driving very slowly and stopped immediately, the boy knocking out a couple of teeth as he came in contact with the car. The practice of boys riding on bobs is very dangerous because of the prevalence of cars.

The ice storm just naturally took the Censor editor’s trees into camp, and the first man who calls can have the wood for clearing them away.

Eat your Sunday chicken dinner at the Grill.

Work is going along smoothly on the temple. Plastering is all completed, and the concrete floors are being laid. The ornamental plasterers have commenced their work and it certainly is showing up splendidly.

The first of March has been somewhat of a lion of a day – fairly cold, a bit of sunshine now and them, a slobber of snow and the wind shifting from northwest to northeast and back again. On the whole, the winter has been a severe one, and no one will complain if the month of March lives up to the old saying of going out like a lamb.

The tipping of a load of hay on the East Decker street hill last Friday made as pretty a runaway as one would want to see. The load was left there, and the team straddled the white way post at the Brown Music Co. Corner and left the bob sled there.

The Vernon County Censor

Feb. 27, 1947

75 years ago

The Viroqua Chapter of Future Farmers of America is holding its annual Parent and Son Banquet at the Church of Christ on Tuesday evening, March 4. George M. Briggs, Agronomist from the College of Agriculture at Madison, will be the main speaker. Addresses will also be made by FFA students and their fathers. Several songs will be sung by the FFA quartet, composed of Harry Bolstad, Alston Raaum, Roger Peterson and Lavern Smith.

About 400 voluntary campaign solicitors will on Saturday officially launch the Vernon County Red Cross Chapter’s campaign for funds to finance the local and national programs of the organization in 1947, J. H. Wheelock, county chairman of the Roll Call, announced today. The only source of income that the organization has is from the voluntary contributions of our people in purchasing memberships.

Four meetings, at which tobacco growing will be discussed, will be held in Vernon county next week. With the good prices that have been received for the 1946 crop, there is likely to be a further increase in tobacco acreage in Vernon county.

The American Legion is planning to hold its annual dinner dance the evening of March 12. Cards will also be played. Members of the Legion and Auxiliary with their partners will be guests.

The Vernon County Broadcaster-Censor

March 2, 1972

50 years ago

The fund for a new Fair Building was raised by $500 this week when Mr. and Mrs. Orbec Sherry gave that amount to help provide for a new structure.

The Viroqua Housing Authority’s 50-unit senior citizen structure and 30-units of low-income housing were granted tentative approval Tuesday.

Chaplain (Major) Norman P. Forde of the Aberdeen Proving Ground Chaplain Office has been awarded the Bronze Star Medal with Fourth Oak Leaf Cluster for meritorious achievement in connection with military operations against a hostile force while serving with the 34th General Support Group in Vietnam. The Chaplain is a native of Viroqua.

A new sewage treatment facility was assured March 2 for the Village of Readstown.

Obituaries: Guy T. Smith (75) Pleasant Ridge; Florence Parr Pierce (83) Stark Township; Mrs. Christine Sophie Hanson (89) Viroqua; Mrs. Thad ( Alzina) Alexander (79) Readstown.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

Feb. 27, 1997

25 years ago

Girl Scouts are celebrating their 85th anniversary. All Girl Scout alumni are invited to participate in this celebration on March 2 at Heileman Hall in La Crosse, Wisconsin from 1-4 p.m.

Jason Welch won the Division Sectional title at Wisconsin Dells to earn his second trip to the WIAA State Tournament. Viroqua’s other entry was Wayne Primmer at 275, where he met state champion, Joe Wang of Platteville, who has been undefeated for the past two years. Primmer was pinned by Wang, as were both of his other opponents. Wayne ends an outstanding freshman season with 21 wins and a trip to Sectionals.

The Viroqua City Council approved its first license for class “A” liquor sales in over 30 years. The council approved a liquor license application for Jubilee Foods by a 7-2 vote, ending a three-month debate on the issue.

John Young of Soldiers Grove has been chosen to receive the Wisconsin Community Action Program Association’s (WISCAP) Exceptional Board Member Award for service to his community and Coulee Region Community Action Program.

The De Soto High School Challenge team pulled off a close one last week defeating Eau Claire Regis Feb. 4 to get into the final four of the locally televised tri-state brain game competition. Members of the team include: Jeremy Johnson, Luke Jambois, Nick Levendoski and Chris Crusan. De Soto will be competing again Feb. 25 against Red Wing.

Ad specials at Jubilee this week include: ground chuck $1.29/lb., Dole fresh lettuce 38 cents each, pork Boston butt roast $ 1.08/lb., IGA ice cream 1/2 gal. 2/$3.00 with coupon and Swiss Valley cream cheese 8 oz. 2/$1.29.

The Vernon County Broadcaster

March 1, 2012

10 years ago

Vernon Square Cinema has upgraded all three of its theaters to digital production and has turned one into a 3-D (three dimensional) theater. Now an additional tower speaker has been added in each theater and the sound is picked up from the digital cartridge, or hard drive that stores the film.

On Saturday, March 10, more than 300 young musicians with the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras (WYSO) will enliven the Wisconsin winter with performances of both classical and contemporary works. Ephraim Sutherland of Viroqua will perform with the Philharmonic Orchestra, which will present its concert at 4 p.m., March 10.

The Vernon County Cattlemen Association has scheduled their “Build Better Beef” Twilight meeting on Monday, March 5. This year’s host again will be Howard White of rural Westby.

An open house will be held for Arlene Johnson’s 90th birthday on Saturday, March 10.

Vernon County Historical Society — by Bonnie Sterling, Donna Halverson, Linda Zube, Denise Kirchoff and Nancy Bekkedal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0