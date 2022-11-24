Pages from the Past

The Vernon County Censor

Nov. 29, 1922

100 years ago

It has been a long time since any event in Viroqua has evoked quite so much interest as did the locating of a site for Viroqua’s new high school building. The presence of 329 voters at the special meeting Monday evening indicative of the interest….the discussion simmered down to the two best sites – the block east of the school grounds, and the location near the park….One ballot was taken in writing, the vote standing: East site 187, Park site 132….Following this it was unanimously voted not to wreck the old brick school building, as had been proposed.

Mr. Olson told us something concerning Grandpa Graham of Coon Valley which we had not heard before. Mr. Graham’s father established the first mill at Springville in 1848, the first pair of burrs being brought there from St. Louis by ox team. The particular brand of flour which they manufactured became known by the name of the makers – Graham flour. To this day it is still known as Graham flour the country over, so Vernon County may claim the proud distinction of having given the name to the world.

Farmers, when in town with stock and produce get a nice warm dunner [sic] at The Eat Shop, for 35c. Your patronage is appreciated.

Friday this week. Family night at the Temple Theatre. 55c for your family.

Nov. 27, 1947

75 years ago

We have just received a wire that Santa Claus will arrive on the streets of Viroqua on Tuesday, December 2 at 7 p.m. His entrance in Viroqua will be preceded by one of the most interesting and colorful parades ever presented on the streets of this fair city. In his wire, Santa advised us that he will have a treat for every each and every youngster who will be out on the streets at the time of his arrival. It is planned that Santa Claus, after participating in the parade, will leave his conveyance somewhere in the vicinity of the Fortney Hotel and proceed down Main Street to his dais in front of the Temple Theatre.

The Viroqua Circuit Luther League and Choral Union rally will be held at the VHS auditorium Sunday evening. The church choirs from Lutheran churches in the Vernon Circuit will sing Christmas songs. Eight choirs will participate. A mass choral union will sing traditional Christmas songs and anthems under the direction of Rev. Hjermstad of Cashton. The public is cordially invited.

Marilyn Erickson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Erickson of Westby, will go by train from LaCrosse to Chicago to join the Wisconsin delegation of 25 farmers and homemakers who have won state honors in 4-H achievements, to attend the National 4-H Club Congress November 29 – December 2. Marilyn just completed her 9th year in the Coon Prairie 4-H Club. The past four years, she has been a junior leader, assisting the clothing members in their project work. She directed the club band this past year, making eight public appearances.

Nov. 30, 1972

50 years ago

Community and area people are again being invited to sing in Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus” during the Viroqua High School band and chorus Christmas concert.

A Hillsboro physician still serves the Kickapoo Medical Clinic at LaFarge on a morning schedule, but it appears there is no chance for full-scale operations through the federal agency before July 1, 1973.

Viroqua is going to abandon the 155,000 Railroad Ave well reservoir.

Cheryl Moe became Viroqua High School Senior of the Month for November this week.

Viroqua vs Mauston Saturday night climaxing the triple dual, and Mauston won 30-18.

July is the confirmed date for the Tobacco Exposition in Viroqua.

Obituaries: Wallace (Dump) Oliver (67) Retreat; William Schisler (71) formerly town of Wheatland; Clyde Jacobus (61) town of Sterling; Melford Hanson Purdy; Isaac Ellefson (96) Viroqua; Mrs. Arlie Wall (69) Alma Rudser (84) Viroqua; Pastor Wallace Davison Viroqua; Martin Lavold (59) town of Jefferson.

Nov. 27, 1997

25 years ago

Senior running back Kyle Hall entered the Viroqua Blackhawks record book, finishing his varsity career with 3,359 yards to set a new school record. He easily eclipsed the former career-high 2,900 yards set by Steve Moran. He rushed for his second-straight 1,000-yard season.

Molly Proue has been selected as VHS Senior of the Month for November. She has one sister, Mandi, a freshman at VHS. She is the daughter of Sandi Proue, a teacher and coach for Viroqua Schools.

The Viroqua Hockey Pee Wee I girls team played Wisconsin Rapids Sunday, Nov. 16 at Viroqua. Final score - Viroqua 5 and Wisconsin Rapids 0.

Westby High School senior, Abby Barstad, daughter of Ned and Betty Barstad of rural Westby, has been chosen by the Westby Optimist Club as the September Student of the Month. She is considering attending either UW-Madison or UW-Green Bay next fall to pursue a degree in optometry.

The cast of " A Piece of My Heart," the Viroqua High School one-act play which was performed at Viroqua's Veterans Day program, earned a Critic's Choice Award at Saturday's state competition in Stevens Point. Director Sherry Getter won Critic's Choice for direction while Kate Hansen and Tana Kerska won Critic's Choice Awards for acting.

Ad specials at Jubilee in Viroqua this week include: 1 lb. white bread 59 cents; fresh ground beef 89 cents (4 lb. average); jumbo naval oranges $1.29 per 5 lb. bag; 12 ct. junior buns 79 cents; Swiss Valley fruit drinks 89 cents per gallon; 12 in. original Tombstone pizzas 4/$1.

Nov. 29, 2012

10 years ago

Maplewood Terrace, located at 620 Garfield in Viroqua, has been selected as a member of the LeadingAge Wisconsin Assisted Living Quality Improvement Network. From the reports compiled by the Wisconsin Bureau of Assisted Living, Maplewood Terrace and other facilities participating in the network already are out-performing other assisted living facilities throughout the state. “I am extremely proud of our Maplewood team for being designated one of the statewide facilities qualified to participate in this program,” said Debra Stout Tewalt, Bethel Home and Services Community Services administrator. “Our team works every day to instill its quality philosophy in the lives of the tenants that call Maplewood home.”

The Viroqua High School Music Department presents its production of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” at the Temple Theatre, Nov. 29 at 12:30 p.m.; Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. Members of the cast are Rebecca Wileman, Gwyn DeLap, Sam Halverson, Amanda Gardner, Ethan Ackman, Ashley Keenan, Savannah Jacobson, Jacob VanBlarcom Kenny Hoversten, Erica Howe, and Erinn Feltes.

Friends of the Kickapoo Valley Reserve will host Christmas at the Reserve, Saturday, Dec 1. The cookie walk and gift shop open at 5 p.m. with the photography show awards announced at 6:30 p.m. The String Ties holiday concert begins at 7 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m.

The Good Shepherd Cookie Walk will be held Saturday, Dec. 8, starting at 9 a.m. in the fellowship hall located in the lower level of the church on South Main Street, Viroqua. Proceeds from the cookie walk will go to missions, both local and global. The cookie walk is sponsored by the Good Shepherd Women.